Assuming they've spent the 7 days keeping themselves fit and not sat on their settees eating Pringles and watching Boxsets, you think one days training would be sufficient to see them involved with Leeds to some extent.



They should get two days - Friday and Saturday (pretty sure we do Christmas Day training when we play Boxing Day). That's assuming their positive tests were on the day of the Newcastle game, which I think is the case. I think Thiago will be back quicker than expected, my guess is his positive test was on the Friday as there were strong rumours about him from then (which were only confirmed on the Sunday just before the Spurs game).On the other hand, the club may not put them back into training immediately - they may want to do some general fitness tests first to make sure there is no after effects from Covid, even if they were asymptomatic. So it could be that they don't feature against Leeds, even if they come out of isolation on day seven.