there are 4 trophies up for grabs each season and imo they are ranked as:

1 PL

2 CL

3 FA Cup

4 League Cup



I think the vast majority of the fanbase agree with that (although I think some might flip the first two).



so taking unnecessary risks to win a League Cup game - in this of all seasons, and after last season - is not the way I'd do things.



This is different for every club but for nearly every club I think CL > PL to be honest although there are exceptions. For instance, for City the CL is much higher priority than the PL, in fact I dare say they would trade a domestic treble for a CL in any given season from now on until they win the CL.From 2006 (since we won the CL in 2005) until 2020, the PL was much higher priority for us for sure. Right now, for Liverpool, I would put PL and CL at the same level given that we broke our 30 year wait for the PL and are now on a 3-season CL droughtalthough the fact that our next PL brings us back level with the Mancs elevates its importance too.Looking abroad, CL > PL for Juve whereas I dare say Serie A > CL for Milan.