Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December

  Fromola
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
Some talk that Konate and Matip will start at CB.
No way Matip should be anywhere near this game with the amount of games hes played recently. He will play against Leeds too because VVD wont be back for that game.

Gomez will surely start if available.

Problem with Matip (and frankly everyone who starts Leeds) is you wouldn't want him playing two days after. Therefore Klopp might play some players tomorrow rather than Sunday so they can play on Tuesday.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm »
Im expecting a fairly strong Leicester team. Their Christmas fixtures are brutal - City away on the 26th then us on the 28th at home. I think theyll feel our game is the one theyre more likely to get points in, so I could see them going strong tomorrow, heavy rotation for City, then back to nearly full strength against us.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm
Im expecting a fairly strong Leicester team. Their Christmas fixtures are brutal - City away on the 26th then us on the 28th at home. I think theyll feel our game is the one theyre more likely to get points in, so I could see them going strong tomorrow, heavy rotation for City, then back to nearly full strength against us.

They have zero centre backs available so Im not sure whatever team they put out can be called fairly strong
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm
Im expecting a fairly strong Leicester team. Their Christmas fixtures are brutal - City away on the 26th then us on the 28th at home. I think theyll feel our game is the one theyre more likely to get points in, so I could see them going strong tomorrow, heavy rotation for City, then back to nearly full strength against us.

Not a lot of opportunities in the season to pick up some crucial league cup points I agree.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm
They have zero centre backs available so Im not sure whatever team they put out can be called fairly strong

Where are you seeing this?
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:19:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm
Where are you seeing this?
premierinjuries shows evans and soyuncu out, as is fofana - I think he's a CB also?  dunno about others.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:19:00 pm
premierinjuries shows evans and soyuncu out, as is fofana - I think he's a CB also?  dunno about others.


Fofana I know - long term injury.

thanks.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:33:36 pm »

Leicester want top 4. They dont get that by going full out for this. As with us Id expect a mix of kids and bench and a few starters. Thats what they did in the last round in October against Brighton when there was no fixture congestion. Every chance we progress here with a depleted side.

Have we heard anything more about scrapping the second leg for the semifinal? The FA have binned replays for the 3rd and 4th round of the FA Cup and the EFL were meant to be considering a change to the semis.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:31:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:02:13 am
We're not on UK TV mate - www.live-footballontv.com

It is live on plenty of TV channels around the world (or if you have IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4188190/liverpool-vs-leicester-city

And on the streams too, of course.

Nice one thanks.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:34:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm
Where are you seeing this?

Was on the BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59662105

Leicester have problems themselves and may be without all five centre-backs. Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Fofana and Filip Benkovic look likely to miss out.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:45:20 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:34:43 pm
Was on the BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59662105

Leicester have problems themselves and may be without all five centre-backs. Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Fofana and Filip Benkovic look likely to miss out.

Welcome to our 20/21 world.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:46:40 pm »
Kelliher
Williams
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas
Morton
Hendo
Chamberlin
Gordon
Bobby
Minamino

There you go Jurgen.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:45:20 pm
Welcome to our 20/21 world.

I remember when Leicester beat us last season (after another shitshow from a Manc ref and VAR to stitch us up) and they were in the top 4 with us lagging and you'd get plenty saying "Leicester can deal with injuries, why can't Liverpool?" as if they were comparable. Not accounting for how both finished in the league.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm »
Mate of a mate selling 4 tickets for this kop end at £60 each, is that worth it?
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm
Mate of a mate selling 4 tickets for this kop end at £60 each, is that worth it?
snatch his hand off.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm »
Personally I try only to buy spares at face value + maybe a drink and postage costs etc, to discourage toutish thoughts.
Not always easy and sometimes you have to bend your principles a bit...
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm »
What are the face value ticket prices for games? Cant seem to see them online, it just says sold out
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:06:40 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm
What are the face value ticket prices for games? Cant seem to see them online, it just says sold out
Kop tickets for this game were £25-28 according to the official website

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm
there are 4 trophies up for grabs each season and imo they are ranked as:
1 PL
2 CL
3 FA Cup
4 League Cup

I think the vast majority of the fanbase agree with that (although I think some might flip the first two).

so taking unnecessary risks to win a League Cup game - in this of all seasons, and after last season - is not the way I'd do things.

This is different for every club but for nearly every club I think CL > PL to be honest although there are exceptions. For instance, for City the CL is much higher priority than the PL, in fact I dare say they would trade a domestic treble for a CL in any given season from now on until they win the CL.
From 2006 (since we won the CL in 2005) until 2020, the PL was much higher priority for us for sure. Right now, for Liverpool, I would put PL and CL at the same level given that we broke our 30 year wait for the PL and are now on a 3-season CL drought  ;D although the fact that our next PL brings us back level with the Mancs elevates its importance too.

Looking abroad, CL > PL for Juve whereas I dare say Serie A > CL for Milan.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:10:15 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
This is different for every club but for nearly every club I think CL > PL to be honest although there are exceptions. For instance, for City the CL is much higher priority than the PL, in fact I dare say they would trade a domestic treble for a CL in any given season from now on until they win the CL.
From 2006 (since we won the CL in 2005) until 2020, the PL was much higher priority for us for sure. Right now, for Liverpool, I would put PL and CL at the same level given that we broke our 30 year wait for the PL and are now on a 3-season CL drought  ;D although the fact that our next PL brings us back level with the Mancs elevates its importance too.

Looking abroad, CL > PL for Juve whereas I dare say Serie A > CL for Milan.
In fairness, SamLad said "the vast majority of the fanbase agree". Your City counter-example is based on tree-four drunken fans and 1000s of Twitter bots. ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:22:35 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:10:15 am
In fairness, SamLad said "the vast majority of the fanbase agree". Your City counter-example is based on tree-four drunken fans and 1000s of Twitter bots. ;D
and I meant our fanbase. I don't give a shit what other fans want. :)
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:30:26 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm
That's not actually what I said, nor what you said and which I replied to. 

But to answer the question, injuries can happen any time, as can illness and currently covid. Risk is an inherent part of the game. We should never play a player whom the sports science says should be rested. But outside of that there are no guarantees that playing them will lead to bad outcomes nor that not playing them will lead to good outcomes. And nor can you look back and say 'If only we'd done/not done X...then Y...'

If we go weak tomorrow and lose, the only certainty will be that we WON'T be winning this trophy. It won't make any other trophy more likely. Sometimes it seems people forget that and almost act as if ritually sacrificing this trophy will somehow propitiate the football gods and make it more likely we win the league or CL. Which is a nonsense.

Be sensible, rotate where necessary and try and win everything. That's what the club exists to do.
Couldn't agree more!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:31:36 am »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 20, 2021, 10:22:26 pm
It's the day your symptoms start plus 10 days, so essentially 11 days and because they had none, their isolation will start on the day of the test so Leeds is within that period.

Isolation cut from 10 to 7 days!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59749447
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:31:36 am
Isolation cut from 10 to 7 days!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59749447

Certainly welcome news for the Christmas fixtures providing the players are not experiencing any symptoms.

Still think for this game we're going to see a youthful team and the first teamers kept away for the majority. Seems a few of the journos have been briefed on that too. I suspect Leicester will put out a fairly under strength team too.
