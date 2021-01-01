If we go strong tomorrow and end up with 1 or 2 injuries to starters, meaning we have to go even weaker than we are now (i.e. the current list of sick and injured players) in the next 3 league games ... and we get zero points from them .... that's a risk you're ok with?



It's the League Cup ffs.



That's not actually what I said, nor what you said and which I replied to.But to answer the question, injuries can happen any time, as can illness and currently covid. Risk is an inherent part of the game. We should never play a player whom the sports science says should be rested. But outside of that there are no guarantees that playing them will lead to bad outcomes nor that not playing them will lead to good outcomes. And nor can you look back and say 'If only we'd done/not done X...then Y...'If we go weak tomorrow and lose, the only certainty will be that we WON'T be winning this trophy. It won't make any other trophy more likely. Sometimes it seems people forget that and almost act as if ritually sacrificing this trophy will somehow propitiate the football gods and make it more likely we win the league or CL. Which is a nonsense.Be sensible, rotate where necessary and try and win everything. That's what the club exists to do.