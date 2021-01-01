I'm guessing something like Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Neco, Morton, Milner, Ox, Minamino, Gordon, Firmino.
Konate might play over Quansah, but I'm guessing he's in against Leeds and we won't want him having three games in a week. Shame Phillips is out.
I'm assuming Tsimikas is left out since he'll seemingly be needed for both the Leeds and Leicester league games, with Robbo banned. But Klopp might give him 45 and bring Bradley on at half time, with Neco swapping across, hard to predict.
Front three makes sense to me, Bobby could use the minutes to get up to speed and he can then start in the Leicester league game.
In saying all that, almost impossible to predict.