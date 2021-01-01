« previous next »
Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:25:20 pm »
3 rather than 2 recovery days before Leeds means some players will end up starting both games. 5 subs also makes it more manageable. I'd give Milner and Keita 45mins each. Tsimikas would benefit from getting some game time ahead of Leeds. With Origi still out I guess we'll see Gordon on the right.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:26:46 pm »
Anyone who guesses this line up is a genius. I have no idea, we could go weaker than weak given the mess of the schedule but also wouldn't shock me if a Mane or Jota started then on the bench for Leeds as we have to manage the squad with the Leeds/Leicester league games as we've been screwed with playing on the 26th and 28th. Maybe like Taki, Bobby, Sadio here, Jota, Mo, Bobby v Leeds then Mo, Sadio, Jota v Leicester or something.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:14:17 pm
Origi won't feature tomorrow, Lijnders confirms. Still not back in training.

Looks like it could be another one of our 'minor' injuries that drags on for weeks and weeks
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:33:57 pm »

'Pep Lijnders' pre-League Cup press conference | Leicester City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xh7aEVAUpfM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xh7aEVAUpfM</a>



Loving some Lijinders...


'Lijnders on any discussions with PGMOL after the weekend No. everyone saw what happened. Everyone makes mistakes. If Jürgen or myself make big mistakes we get punished, if the players make mistakes they get punished. If a referee makes mistakes the players and team get punished.'

^ https://twitter.com/carlmarkham/status/1473263667508563977?


'Pep Lijnders on current Covid status "Covid cases really influenced our preparations (for Spurs) - Virgil, Fab, Thiago, Curtis are not in the building, they are at home. I just pray for all the people who have to go to hospital. We will not rush them back."'

^ https://twitter.com/carlmarkham/status/1473262656421310472
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:35:10 pm »
Pep always comes across as a really intelligent and caring guy, love him
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:51:31 pm »
I'm guessing something like Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Neco, Morton, Milner, Ox, Minamino, Gordon, Firmino.

Konate might play over Quansah, but I'm guessing he's in against Leeds and we won't want him having three games in a week. Shame Phillips is out.

I'm assuming Tsimikas is left out since he'll seemingly be needed for both the Leeds and Leicester league games, with Robbo banned. But Klopp might give him 45 and bring Bradley on at half time, with Neco swapping across, hard to predict.

Front three makes sense to me, Bobby could use the minutes to get up to speed and he can then start in the Leicester league game.

In saying all that, almost impossible to predict.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:13:33 pm »
With 3 recovery days before our next game, 5 subs available in the League Cup, probably separate bubbles for the first team squad and the U23s that won't mix, and a number of players unavailable (Robertson, van Dijk, Phillips, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, probably Henderson, Elliott and Origi), I'd expect some players to start both this game and the Leeds game on Sunday. I'd go for the below with Milner and Keita getting 45mins each.

                                Kelleher


Williams          Gomez          Konate          Tsimikas


                   Ox          Morton          Milner
                                                    (Keita)

             Gordon          Firmino          Minamino
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:14:17 pm
Origi won't feature tomorrow, Lijnders confirms. Still not back in training.

Origi really is a modern day superhero isn't he.

Scores a last minute winner and while everyone is celebrating and wanting to thank him he just disappears into the distance with everyone wondering where the hell he went.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm »
Really hard to predict this one, suspect Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Neco, Minamino and Firmino all start though. Really good to get the minutes on some of their legs for the upcoming period. You'd think we might play Neco higher up and have Bradley as the right back. Not sure of Tsimikas and Milner should be nowhere near this one with his previous track record of injuries playing lots of games close together.

Virgil, Fabinho and Jones all sound like they will miss the Leeds game, so it does throw a bit of a spanner in the works trying to predict the line up for this one.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:13:33 pm
With 3 recovery days before our next game, 5 subs available in the League Cup, probably separate bubbles for the first team squad and the U23s that won't mix, and a number of players unavailable (Robertson, van Dijk, Phillips, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, probably Henderson, Elliott and Origi), I'd expect some players to start both this game and the Leeds game on Sunday. I'd go for the below with Milner and Keita getting 45mins each.

                                Kelleher


Williams          Gomez          Konate          Tsimikas


                   Ox          Morton          Milner
                                                    (Keita)

             Gordon          Firmino          Minamino

that is a good team prediction. Hopefully good enough to win this one and then bring on all the subs to spare the players needed for Leeds 26/12  and LEIC Prem match on 28/12
DO we have any AM youth players coming through challenging Keita as he has really disappointed lately when we needed him to step up.
Hopefully Morton has a better game tomorrow night as I really like the lad and think he was unlucky with that Yellow on Sunday.

Also shows how shallow our bench is - in numbers with 9 players out and also in quality.

When will HEnderson come back - Leeds? as still not positive for Covid and not mentioned by Pep Lijnders as missing with COVID


Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:11:56 pm »
dunno why so many ppl are putting the lieks of Gomez, Konate, Millie and other first-teamers in for this game.

surely to go eyes need to be on the next 2 PL games.  we know that Fab, Thiago, Virgil won't play vs Leeds, and can't assume they'll be available for either of them.

I'd put out a damn weak team tomorrow, and hope they make it through the 90 mins without needing any first-teamers to come off the bench.

at the end of the season I don't want to look back and think "our Prem dreams died a death over Christmas vs Leeds / Leicester / Chelsea but at least we knocked Leicester out of the League Cup".
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:29:27 pm

DO we have any AM youth players coming through challenging Keita as he has really disappointed lately when we needed him to step up.
You mean like Curtis Jones & Harvey Elliott who are injured/covid? We sent Clarkson to Blackburn as he wouldn't get a game with that many in front of him. Bit much suggest we need a kid to challenge Naby, he's just come back from injury, looked far better last week in a proper midfield combo not a makeshift one.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:24:19 pm »
Do you think Rodgers will stick a strong team out, if nothing else than because they've not played for a while?

I hope we rest anyone that is expected to take part in the two Christmas games and whatever's left can be cobbled together into a team.  It would be great to win a domestic cup and hopefully we can go stronger in the next round if we find a way through this one.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:39:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:24:19 pm
Do you think Rodgers will stick a strong team out, if nothing else than because they've not played for a while?

I hope we rest anyone that is expected to take part in the two Christmas games and whatever's left can be cobbled together into a team.  It would be great to win a domestic cup and hopefully we can go stronger in the next round if we find a way through this one.

they haven't played in 10 days - not really that long at all.

he will put out a strong team as they need something to go right this season - and he knows we are there for the taking since 1) we don't have enough players to risk and 2) Klopp doesn't really care about the cup.

it will be another game where a team benefits from the fluid covid "rules"
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:56 pm
dunno why so many ppl are putting the lieks of Gomez, Konate, Millie and other first-teamers in for this game.

surely to go eyes need to be on the next 2 PL games.  we know that Fab, Thiago, Virgil won't play vs Leeds, and can't assume they'll be available for either of them.

I'd put out a damn weak team tomorrow, and hope they make it through the 90 mins without needing any first-teamers to come off the bench.

at the end of the season I don't want to look back and think "our Prem dreams died a death over Christmas vs Leeds / Leicester / Chelsea but at least we knocked Leicester out of the League Cup".

Gomez isn't start ahead of Konate or Matip right now so he could easily play. Milner could not play the next prem game if Henderson was only out with a cold!! Henderson, Ox, Keita and Morton all potentially available, we aren't in desperate need of Milner getting rest for this, he could play. Konate, fair point
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm »
Well i guess i'm in the minority then, i want us to go all out for the league cup, along with the FA cup, it's been damn too long since we won them.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:51:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:39:25 pm
they haven't played in 10 days - not really that long at all.

he will put out a strong team as they need something to go right this season - and he knows we are there for the taking since 1) we don't have enough players to risk and 2) Klopp doesn't really care about the cup.

it will be another game where a team benefits from the fluid covid "rules"

so a lot of their covid sick will be ok to play. THey also had 10/11 out injured as of today. I am sure a lot will recover by tomorrow night

Leicester also have to manage their squad for 3 fixtures over Xmas and NY.  So in a similar dilemna as LFC
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:51:45 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Well i guess i'm in the minority then, i want us to go all out for the league cup, along with the FA cup, it's been damn too long since we won them.
Would love us to do the same but our hand has been forced by the FA and their incompetence. We simply have to rotate and the league cup should be at the bottom of the list when it comes to priorities. As much as I would love for us to go on and win it, I wouldnt want to risk the starters for this.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:52:31 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:51:23 pm
so a lot of their covid sick will be ok to play. THey also had 10/11 out injured as of today. I am sure a lot will recover by tomorrow night

Leicester also have to manage their squad for 3 fixtures over Xmas and NY.  So in a similar dilemna as LFC

maybe they will all be magically better like Spurs shockingly were able to do?
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Well i guess i'm in the minority then, i want us to go all out for the league cup, along with the FA cup, it's been damn too long since we won them.
Me too. I get we might need to rotate, but it's always gonna be an uphill battle to win the league vs this City side, it's not like we are guaranteed to win the league if we go out of the cups early. Klopp won't be here forever and I'd love to add as many trophies as possible while he is.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 03:08:09 pm
Me too. I get we might need to rotate, but it's always gonna be an uphill battle to win the league vs this City side, it's not like we are guaranteed to win the league if we go out of the cups early. Klopp won't be here forever and I'd love to add as many trophies as possible while he is.

yep

especially as we are in the last 8, with only Chelsea being much of a threat. plus it'd be nice to lift a trophy mid season  ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:57:04 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Well i guess i'm in the minority then, i want us to go all out for the league cup, along with the FA cup, it's been damn too long since we won them.
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 03:08:09 pm
Me too. I get we might need to rotate, but it's always gonna be an uphill battle to win the league vs this City side, it's not like we are guaranteed to win the league if we go out of the cups early. Klopp won't be here forever and I'd love to add as many trophies as possible while he is.
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:43:48 pm
yep

especially as we are in the last 8, with only Chelsea being much of a threat. plus it'd be nice to lift a trophy mid season  ;D
Yep, I'm with you guys. I'll never understand fans NOT wanting to win trophies or games which can lead to trophies.

There are no certainties in football. We could throw this game and be out of League running by January and out of the CL running in the next round.

Try and win the game in front of you, then think about the next one. Use sensible rotation where needed, but not to the point of throwing a chance at a trophy.

I also don't agree that Klopp doesn't care about domestic cups. He prioritises, of course, because he has to. But that doesn't mean he doesn't want to win them. He has specifically said that its about time we did better in the domestics. It's just that everything seems to militate against it for us, esp. at this time of year.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:56 pm
dunno why so many ppl are putting the lieks of Gomez, Konate, Millie and other first-teamers in for this game.

surely to go eyes need to be on the next 2 PL games.  we know that Fab, Thiago, Virgil won't play vs Leeds, and can't assume they'll be available for either of them.

I'd put out a damn weak team tomorrow, and hope they make it through the 90 mins without needing any first-teamers to come off the bench.

at the end of the season I don't want to look back and think "our Prem dreams died a death over Christmas vs Leeds / Leicester / Chelsea but at least we knocked Leicester out of the League Cup".
Well you won't have to because there will never be a situation where you can correctly say such a thing. It'd be reactive bollocks to say such a thing, whatever happens.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 04:00:55 pm
Well you won't have to because there will never be a situation where you can correctly say such a thing. It'd be reactive bollocks to say such a thing, whatever happens.
If we go strong tomorrow and end up with 1 or 2 injuries to starters, meaning we have to go even weaker than we are now (i.e. the current list of sick and injured players) in the next 3 league games ... and we get zero points from them .... that's a risk you're ok with?

It's the League Cup ffs.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:37:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:07:09 pm
If we go strong tomorrow and end up with 1 or 2 injuries to starters, meaning we have to go even weaker than we are now (i.e. the current list of sick and injured players) in the next 3 league games ... and we get zero points from them .... that's a risk you're ok with?

It's the League Cup ffs.
That's not actually what I said, nor what you said and which I replied to. 

But to answer the question, injuries can happen any time, as can illness and currently covid. Risk is an inherent part of the game. We should never play a player whom the sports science says should be rested. But outside of that there are no guarantees that playing them will lead to bad outcomes nor that not playing them will lead to good outcomes. And nor can you look back and say 'If only we'd done/not done X...then Y...'

If we go weak tomorrow and lose, the only certainty will be that we WON'T be winning this trophy. It won't make any other trophy more likely. Sometimes it seems people forget that and almost act as if ritually sacrificing this trophy will somehow propitiate the football gods and make it more likely we win the league or CL. Which is a nonsense.

Be sensible, rotate where necessary and try and win everything. That's what the club exists to do.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:55:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:56 pm
dunno why so many ppl are putting the lieks of Gomez, Konate, Millie and other first-teamers in for this game.

surely to go eyes need to be on the next 2 PL games.  we know that Fab, Thiago, Virgil won't play vs Leeds, and can't assume they'll be available for either of them.

I'd put out a damn weak team tomorrow, and hope they make it through the 90 mins without needing any first-teamers to come off the bench.

at the end of the season I don't want to look back and think "our Prem dreams died a death over Christmas vs Leeds / Leicester / Chelsea but at least we knocked Leicester out of the League Cup".

Gomez needs a game, it's no good him coming in cold for a league game (i.e. Milner and Keita the other day). Milner I wouldn't play, certainly from the start, because he tends to pick up injuries when starting twice in a week.

Ideally we'd have Nat for this. I'd play Gomez and then Klopp can decide whether to use Konate or one of the youngsters.

Minamino needs a game. Morton can play. Keita could do with another half at least. Bobby needs the minutes.

I wouldn't be playing Ali, Matip, Trent, Milner, Hendo, Mo, Mane or Jota from the start.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:08:12 pm »
Does Robertsons red card ban affect this competition too or just League games?
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #107 on: Today at 05:13:32 pm »
Quote from: NewfoundRed on Today at 05:08:12 pm
Does Robertsons red card ban affect this competition too or just League games?

I think it includes the league cup game to, so misses Leicester (Cup), Leeds & Leicester (league)

and Kane misses ...... oh wait....
