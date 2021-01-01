You guys can't really start justifying Tierney all of a sudden - many of the calls he missed were basic that a competent ref should get right. Waiting to be bailed out by VAR or not.
Noy justifying, he made bad mistakes, but they were consistent in their logic. The problems came with when VAR intervened and unbalanced his logic. So, when you know a ref is shit and you have to play a certain way, you play that way, but what compounded the errors was VAR. So, Robertson, thinking he can boot through a player like Kane, boots through a player. He doesn't get sent off (amd miss 3 games in a busy period) if VAR doesn't intervene. It does and Liverpool end up dropping two points AND losing a player.
Ideally what you wanted was VAR to intervene for the Kane tackle and him to get sent off, but when it doesn't (and then chooses to intervene later with Robertson) it's that which turns it from a shitty refereeing show to a full on assault on the senses, which is why the true villain of the piece (for me at least) was VAR.