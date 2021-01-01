Unpopular opinion I know, but Tierney was not the biggest problem on Sunday. He basically let everything go (penalties and red cards) as he kept waiting for VAR to bail him out. He even initially gave Robertson a yellow (for a clear 'have that you c*nt' red card offense) but was called over by VAR to give it red. It was whoever was on VAR on Sunday that fucked Liverpool over, Tierney was just the public face of that shittily implemented process.



The main problem is VAR is so passive and afraid to get involved that it hides behind the referee while the referee hides behind VAR. In rugby they have frequent conversations and stops in play, in football they only intervene (outside prescribed events like offsides and goals) to tell a ref he has got it wrong (rather than giving him the review option) so it is a complete mess.



I am way more worried about Taylor reffing than Tierney on VAr, because Taylor is a fucking c*nt.



Yeah, i've said myself i've more issue with Kavanagh for Sunday than Tierney, as bad as Tierney was. i think Klopp has let Kavanagh off the hook in going all out for Tierney (although he did reference the VAR not working in the first half).He was at least consistent with the two red card offences (gave both yellows). He made three mistakes (that and the Jota one) and Kavanagh essentially told him to send Robbo off which was against us but ignored the two against Spurs.I'd have had less issue with the whole shitshow had Kavanagh not intervened to get Robbo sent off. Right decision it might have been, but a piss take after what he let Kane off with. At least Tierney was fair enough to recognise he couldn't send Robbo off after letting the Kane one go.