For me if we dont win the league this season the main driver will be our inability to see games out from either commanding winning positions or more fragile winning positions with only a small amount of the game left.



If you look at the City, Brentford and Spurs matches, thats 3 games where weve had the lead in the final third of the game and weve conceded an average of 7.6 minutes later (15 minutes against Brentford, 5 against City and 3 against Spurs), Im not going to go into the realms of what if too much but its probably reasonable to suggest that if we can hold the lead for at least 15 minutes in all 3 of those games we probably win at least one of them, if youre more particular about it you can look at the circumstances that those 3 goals were conceded in and theyre all pretty soft.



Perhaps its just the way we play and perhaps tricky to coach out of a team who rely upon trying to score from any potential break in play but sometimes I just wish wed put our foot on the ball and try to see it out for a bit, have no interest in scoring unless an opportunity really presents itself. Its the only issue with this side I think and the only thing which I think will stop us from winning the title, I think its 8 points dropped from winning positions in the league which tells its own story in relation to the fact that were 3 behind City although you do also have to account for the fact that a team as good as Liverpool will drop points from winning positions simply by virtue of the fact that theyre likely to find themselves in a lot of winning positions. Its hugely frustrating anyway as Spurs dont do much when it goes 2-2, whether that would have been the case had Son not equalised Im not sure.