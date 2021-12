For me if we don’t win the league this season the main driver will be our inability to see games out from either commanding winning positions or more fragile winning positions with only a small amount of the game left.



If you look at the City, Brentford and Spurs matches, that’s 3 games where we’ve had the lead in the final third of the game and we’ve conceded an average of 7.6 minutes later (15 minutes against Brentford, 5 against City and 3 against Spurs), I’m not going to go into the realms of ‘what if’ too much but it’s probably reasonable to suggest that if we can hold the lead for at least 15 minutes in all 3 of those games we probably win at least one of them, if you’re more particular about it you can look at the circumstances that those 3 goals were conceded in and they’re all pretty soft.



Perhaps it’s just the way we play and perhaps tricky to coach out of a team who rely upon trying to score from any potential break in play but sometimes I just wish we’d put our foot on the ball and try to see it out for a bit, have no interest in scoring unless an opportunity really presents itself. It’s the only issue with this side I think and the only thing which I think will stop us from winning the title, I think its 8 points dropped from winning positions in the league which tells its own story in relation to the fact that we’re 3 behind City although you do also have to account for the fact that a team as good as Liverpool will drop points from winning positions simply by virtue of the fact that they’re likely to find themselves in a lot of winning positions. It’s hugely frustrating anyway as Spurs don’t do much when it goes 2-2, whether that would have been the case had Son not equalised I’m not sure.