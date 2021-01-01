"BBC Sport were told one of the mitigating factors behind the decision not to dismiss Kane for his first-half challenge was the fact Robertson lifted his standing leg out of the way of the Spurs captain's tackle.



"To hear that Robertson has to have his leg planted alarms me, because if he does that he's not walking this Christmas," Clattenburg told the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live"





A classic case of a 'lie' leading to a 'lie' - pogmol adding bullshit on top of bullshit to cover the first mistake and try to get out of a clear case of imcompetence by 'going to the rule book' - never has anyone heard it stated a player has to have his leg planted for there to be a red card, in fact we know no contact at all has to be made for a red card if seen as reckless enough.



pogmol are clowns and are just adding layers of make-up to themselves by adding a player has to put himself in hosptial for a player to see red



not only do they show their members as incompetent on the field, they expose themselves as incompetent off the field and an organisation not interested in putting its own house in order - which really is the more worrying aspect of all of this from a league point of view



a responsible organisation would see the incompetence, accept it and make plans for how do we make sure this doesn't happen again, pogmol's approach is clearly 'how do we save our asses here... again'



for the PL they should see it as disturbing that their mechanism for ensuring fair play in a competitive sport is essentially dishonest after the fact