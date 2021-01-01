« previous next »
Offline red mongoose

  Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,524
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm
We don't need to think too far out the box. Just get some foreign officials to do it. Every refereeing performance in England should be peer reviewed by an expert with no connection to English football.

I think this is great for the near future. In the longer term, I have always thought the league should set up a refereeing academy with the cooperation of the German FA. Send young lads over there to train and learn with German officials, since they seem to be infinitely better at this. God knows the EPL can afford whatever it would cost. And as someone else said, pay them a nice wedge to incentivize kids who love football, and play football, but aren't good enough to advance as players in the game, to become officials.

Think about this for a second - which official would you trust to do a competent job on a given day? MAYBE Michael Oliver, if he is on, but there's every chance he has a clanker at any given time. There isn't one single official in the whole lot of them you could trust. And I'm not even talking in terms of "Anti-Liverpool Bias" or anything like that - I mean no club (outside of Greater Manchester) can trust any of these clowns to put in a competent performance. That's pitiful. You would think the FA would have enough pride to do something about it, but they are, of course, as bad as the officials.

The whole thing needs an exorcism, but instead we're chucking more dirty oil into Tyneside.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match

Probably because if any 1 of those 2 ridiculous decisions in the 1st half had gone the correct way wed have won the game.
Offline Kalito

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  ***JFT97***
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 10:52:16 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match
Go take a look at Rafa's thread, last 4-6 pages, will do you a little good.

It certainly brightened up my spirits a bit (and i'm still fucking fuming).  8)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,652
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 11:03:54 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match


Do what I did and cancel Christmas.I feel so much better not having to worry about spoiling it.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,109
  JFT 97
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
We could have lost that game 5-1 easily. 3 total worldies by Allison including a breakaway and an onside 2 on 0. also Kanes header over the bar from 6 ft. Route 1 worked disturbingly well for them. the whole game they just lofted the ball over the middle third and it worked and worked and worked. 

for all that we had a lot of good possession and would have won but Ali played so well then missed the ball entirely to give Son an empty goal.

ah well.

Their first goal because Winks lunged into a challenge and won the ball. Recklessly flying in to challenges should have consequences if you get it wrong. Spurs benefitted from the Winks challenge but didn't pay the price for the Kane and Royale challenges.

I am sure we would have given a better account of ourselves if we had carte blanche to make reckless challenges with impunity.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:09:44 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Their first goal because Winks lunged into a challenge and won the ball. Recklessly flying in to challenges should have consequences if you get it wrong. Spurs benefitted from the Winks challenge but didn't pay the price for the Kane and Royale challenges.

I am sure we would have given a better account of ourselves if we had carte blanche to make reckless challenges with impunity.
Winks Challenge was pretty reckless, Naby open his body to play the ball but he bailed so his leg didn't get broken. The only way he was making up the ground was sliding in too.
Offline newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,033
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1127 on: Today at 12:12:36 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:09:44 am
Winks Challenge was pretty reckless, Naby open his body to play the ball but he bailed so his leg didn't get broken. The only way he was making up the ground was sliding in too.

Keita actually limped out of the challenge anyway after being clipped. No foul.
Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1128 on: Today at 12:22:06 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:36 am
Keita actually limped out of the challenge anyway after being clipped. No foul.
I forgot about the Limp, I wish there was a better angle to see the foot but sliding in ball when your so far is not very safe or good defending.
Offline 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,697
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1129 on: Today at 01:18:33 am
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Worgie

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1130 on: Today at 01:24:50 am
Even Clattenburg says its a Red!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59736316

""I think we, as referees, are sometimes guilty of knowing the laws of the game but we don't understand the game."

Reminds me of a quote from many years ago by Bill Shankly. Nothings changed in the last few decades .
RAI TV Commentator May 2005 - "If Milan score in the first 20 minutes they will win!"  Yeah Right!

Offline Armand9

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1131 on: Today at 02:18:00 am
"BBC Sport were told one of the mitigating factors behind the decision not to dismiss Kane for his first-half challenge was the fact Robertson lifted his standing leg out of the way of the Spurs captain's tackle.

"To hear that Robertson has to have his leg planted alarms me, because if he does that he's not walking this Christmas," Clattenburg told the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live"


A classic case of a 'lie' leading to a 'lie' - pogmol adding bullshit on top of bullshit to cover the first mistake and try to get out of a clear case of imcompetence by 'going to the rule book' - never has anyone heard it stated a player has to have his leg planted for there to be a red card, in fact we know no contact at all has to be made for a red card if seen as reckless enough.

pogmol are clowns and are just adding layers of make-up to themselves by adding a player has to put himself in hosptial for a player to see red

not only do they show their members as incompetent on the field, they expose themselves as incompetent off the field and an organisation not interested in putting its own house in order - which really is the more worrying aspect of all of this from a league point of view

a responsible organisation would see the incompetence, accept it and make plans for how do we make sure this doesn't happen again, pogmol's approach is clearly 'how do we save our asses here... again'

for the PL they should see it as disturbing that their mechanism for ensuring fair play in a competitive sport is essentially dishonest after the fact
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online decosabute

  ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1132 on: Today at 04:21:13 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:06:58 pm
The poster is taking one tweet in a thread of them where Rory is actually making a really good point in response to the Athletic quote.  Basically it's about how PGMOL itself creates these issues by their completely nonsensical briefings to the press to cover up their mistakes which just makes the whole thing worse than it otherwise would have been.  Here's the whole thing:

My initial reaction to Kane, at the time, was that it was orange. The more I watched it, the more I thought it was a red. It would be OK for the referees, even the ones doing the VAR, to say that, too. Briefing nonsensical stuff like this instead is a really bad look.

I don't mind referees getting stuff wrong. I don't actually mind VAR not getting everything right, because ultimately the VAR is just a person, sitting at a machine, operating under huge time pressure. (Though obviously you can then question whether that extra layer is worth it)

What I *really* mind is the referees and the people in charge of them refusing ever to acknowledge they get things wrong, and then coming up with explanations that don't bear the slightest scrutiny - and even changing the rules for a bit - to cover it up.

The best example was at the start of the year, when Man City scored a goal against Villa in which Rodri was very clearly offside. Fine, the referee gets it wrong. Fine, the VAR gets it wrong. No problem. Human sport.

But then PGMOL issue an edict essentially making up new rules just so they won't have to admit to making a mistake. Two weeks later, they quietly admit that the new rule they made up was - to use the jargon - complete bollocks.

It's a minor problem, in the grand scheme of things, that Kane wasn't sent off but Robertson was. The two challenges weren't identical. There is room for some interpretation. Inconsistency happens. The bigger problem is the doctrine of refereeing infallibility.

Fair enough - his comments here are far more understandable when put in context. But I'm not referring to one comment either (more what I hear week in week out), so it doesn't make me think differently. Really find his self-satisfied, humblebrag delivery grating to listen to. And just because his musings might not be as thick-headed as the likes of Danny Mills or Jenas, doesn't mean he's some sort of spokesperson for sense in the game. What does my head in is that he himself sounds like he believes he is such a spokesperson.
Online free_at_last

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1133 on: Today at 04:33:03 am
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:00:29 pm

If that is indeed him(and it does look like him) it only confirms what we have been saying for seasons. That there is an inner core of manu fans within PGMOL who can't help but have a bias against us. He is not part of the crowd in that photo which makes it worse - some ballboy or insider at Old Trafford. It makes you wonder if the evil business empire that is man united "breed" a "fifth column" to be accepted by PGMOL and to dole out penalties etc to their chosen team. If they can also screw their biggest rival along the way all the better.
Online decosabute

  ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1134 on: Today at 04:41:36 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
We could have lost that game 5-1 easily. 3 total worldies by Allison including a breakaway and an onside 2 on 0. also Kanes header over the bar from 6 ft. Route 1 worked disturbingly well for them. the whole game they just lofted the ball over the middle third and it worked and worked and worked. 

for all that we had a lot of good possession and would have won but Ali played so well then missed the ball entirely to give Son an empty goal.

ah well.

It's true that route one worked alarmingly well for them, but that was basically because of them not getting pressed and harrased to death because we had an entirely second or third string midfield out. They constantly had time to play it over the top with accuracy because the pressure on them from our midfield simply wasn't at the same level as normal. Reminded me at times of some of the defeats in our awful January-March run last season, especially Chelsea and Fulham.

However, where I don't agree is the notion that spurs could have won it 5-1. While they did have more good chances in the game, the idea that they dominated has been overplayed in a lot of places, sometimes vastly so. We scored twice and had the biggest stonewall penalty you'll ever see turned away when Jota has about a 50% chance of scoring, so I find it baffling that people say we could've lost 5-1. Spurs had a few good minutes early in both halves, but other than that, we actually had a lot of control. I'd actually argue from 25-45 we batter them and should go in at half time leading. Thinking also of Trent's chance well saved in this period, amongst others.

So yeah, not our best performance, but even on a bad day for us and spurs' best day for more than two years, I'm not even sure I'd say we stole a point, never mind avoiding the drubbing you're talking about.
Online decosabute

  ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #1135 on: Today at 04:53:36 am
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 04:33:03 am
If that is indeed him(and it does look like him) it only confirms what we have been saying for seasons. That there is an inner core of manu fans within PGMOL who can't help but have a bias against us. He is not part of the crowd in that photo which makes it worse - some ballboy or insider at Old Trafford. It makes you wonder if the evil business empire that is man united "breed" a "fifth column" to be accepted by PGMOL and to dole out penalties etc to their chosen team. If they can also screw their biggest rival along the way all the better.

That might well be him, but doesn't it just look like he's actually standing there in a semi-official capacity? Or at least watching with a pass to stand on the side of the field, rather than a normal ticket. United-Liverpool is also a big game for neutrals, and he could easily have just gotten a pass to stand there from the league.

I mean, don't get me wrong, I can't stand the guy, and I'd love it if there was real evidence he actually was a United fan, but not sure this shows anything, even if that is him.
