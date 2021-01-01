We could have lost that game 5-1 easily. 3 total worldies by Allison including a breakaway and an onside 2 on 0. also Kanes header over the bar from 6 ft. Route 1 worked disturbingly well for them. the whole game they just lofted the ball over the middle third and it worked and worked and worked.
for all that we had a lot of good possession and would have won but Ali played so well then missed the ball entirely to give Son an empty goal.
ah well.
It's true that route one worked alarmingly well for them, but that was basically because of them not getting pressed and harrased to death because we had an entirely second or third string midfield out. They constantly had time to play it over the top with accuracy because the pressure on them from our midfield simply wasn't at the same level as normal. Reminded me at times of some of the defeats in our awful January-March run last season, especially Chelsea and Fulham.
However, where I don't agree is the notion that spurs could have won it 5-1. While they did have more good chances in the game, the idea that they dominated has been overplayed in a lot of places, sometimes vastly so. We scored twice and had the biggest stonewall penalty you'll ever see turned away when Jota has about a 50% chance of scoring, so I find it baffling that people say we could've lost 5-1. Spurs had a few good minutes early in both halves, but other than that, we actually had a lot of control. I'd actually argue from 25-45 we batter them and should go in at half time leading. Thinking also of Trent's chance well saved in this period, amongst others.
So yeah, not our best performance, but even on a bad day for us and spurs' best day for more than two years, I'm not even sure I'd say we stole a point, never mind avoiding the drubbing you're talking about.