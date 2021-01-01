« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 26167 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,524
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm
We don't need to think too far out the box. Just get some foreign officials to do it. Every refereeing performance in England should be peer reviewed by an expert with no connection to English football.

I think this is great for the near future. In the longer term, I have always thought the league should set up a refereeing academy with the cooperation of the German FA. Send young lads over there to train and learn with German officials, since they seem to be infinitely better at this. God knows the EPL can afford whatever it would cost. And as someone else said, pay them a nice wedge to incentivize kids who love football, and play football, but aren't good enough to advance as players in the game, to become officials.

Think about this for a second - which official would you trust to do a competent job on a given day? MAYBE Michael Oliver, if he is on, but there's every chance he has a clanker at any given time. There isn't one single official in the whole lot of them you could trust. And I'm not even talking in terms of "Anti-Liverpool Bias" or anything like that - I mean no club (outside of Greater Manchester) can trust any of these clowns to put in a competent performance. That's pitiful. You would think the FA would have enough pride to do something about it, but they are, of course, as bad as the officials.

The whole thing needs an exorcism, but instead we're chucking more dirty oil into Tyneside.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match

Probably because if any 1 of those 2 ridiculous decisions in the 1st half had gone the correct way wed have won the game.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • ***JFT97***
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 10:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match
Go take a look at Rafa's thread, last 4-6 pages, will do you a little good.

It certainly brightened up my spirits a bit (and i'm still fucking fuming).  8)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 11:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
This rarely happens to me but I actually feel more pissed off today than I did immediately after the match


Do what I did and cancel Christmas.I feel so much better not having to worry about spoiling it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,109
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
We could have lost that game 5-1 easily. 3 total worldies by Allison including a breakaway and an onside 2 on 0. also Kanes header over the bar from 6 ft. Route 1 worked disturbingly well for them. the whole game they just lofted the ball over the middle third and it worked and worked and worked. 

for all that we had a lot of good possession and would have won but Ali played so well then missed the ball entirely to give Son an empty goal.

ah well.

Their first goal because Winks lunged into a challenge and won the ball. Recklessly flying in to challenges should have consequences if you get it wrong. Spurs benefitted from the Winks challenge but didn't pay the price for the Kane and Royale challenges.

I am sure we would have given a better account of ourselves if we had carte blanche to make reckless challenges with impunity.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:09:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Their first goal because Winks lunged into a challenge and won the ball. Recklessly flying in to challenges should have consequences if you get it wrong. Spurs benefitted from the Winks challenge but didn't pay the price for the Kane and Royale challenges.

I am sure we would have given a better account of ourselves if we had carte blanche to make reckless challenges with impunity.
Winks Challenge was pretty reckless, Naby open his body to play the ball but he bailed so his leg didn't get broken. The only way he was making up the ground was sliding in too.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 12:12:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:09:44 am
Winks Challenge was pretty reckless, Naby open his body to play the ball but he bailed so his leg didn't get broken. The only way he was making up the ground was sliding in too.

Keita actually limped out of the challenge anyway after being clipped. No foul.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 