We don't need to think too far out the box. Just get some foreign officials to do it. Every refereeing performance in England should be peer reviewed by an expert with no connection to English football.



I think this is great for the near future. In the longer term, I have always thought the league should set up a refereeing academy with the cooperation of the German FA. Send young lads over there to train and learn with German officials, since they seem to be infinitely better at this. God knows the EPL can afford whatever it would cost. And as someone else said, pay them a nice wedge to incentivize kids who love football, and play football, but aren't good enough to advance as players in the game, to become officials.Think about this for a second - which official would you trust to do a competent job on a given day? MAYBE Michael Oliver, if he is on, but there's every chance he has a clanker at any given time. There isn't one single official in the whole lot of them you could trust. And I'm not even talking in terms of "Anti-Liverpool Bias" or anything like that - I mean no club (outside of Greater Manchester) can trust any of these clowns to put in a competent performance. That's pitiful. You would think the FA would have enough pride to do something about it, but they are, of course, as bad as the officials.The whole thing needs an exorcism, but instead we're chucking more dirty oil into Tyneside.