People act like he's the oracle, and TAW seem to worship him when he's on, but Rory Smith does my head in. Seems pretty smug to me and while sometimes his ideas on football have a modicum of sense about them, he delivers them as though he's bestowing wisdom on a bunch of Neanderthals. He's just as likely to talk shite as anyone too.



The poster is taking one tweet in a thread of them where Rory is actually making a really good point in response to the Athletic quote. Basically it's about how PGMOL itself creates these issues by their completely nonsensical briefings to the press to cover up their mistakes which just makes the whole thing worse than it otherwise would have been. Here's the whole thing:My initial reaction to Kane, at the time, was that it was orange. The more I watched it, the more I thought it was a red. It would be OK for the referees, even the ones doing the VAR, to say that, too. Briefing nonsensical stuff like this instead is a really bad look.I don't mind referees getting stuff wrong. I don't actually mind VAR not getting everything right, because ultimately the VAR is just a person, sitting at a machine, operating under huge time pressure. (Though obviously you can then question whether that extra layer is worth it)What I *really* mind is the referees and the people in charge of them refusing ever to acknowledge they get things wrong, and then coming up with explanations that don't bear the slightest scrutiny - and even changing the rules for a bit - to cover it up.The best example was at the start of the year, when Man City scored a goal against Villa in which Rodri was very clearly offside. Fine, the referee gets it wrong. Fine, the VAR gets it wrong. No problem. Human sport.But then PGMOL issue an edict essentially making up new rules just so they won't have to admit to making a mistake. Two weeks later, they quietly admit that the new rule they made up was - to use the jargon - complete bollocks.It's a minor problem, in the grand scheme of things, that Kane wasn't sent off but Robertson was. The two challenges weren't identical. There is room for some interpretation. Inconsistency happens. The bigger problem is the doctrine of refereeing infallibility.