There was that theory that he had hoped Kloppos arrival at Liverpool would give him an in regards getting a job at the club. But it didnt. I have zero idea if that was actually true.
I just think its more that Hamann is a staunch Bayern Munich guy, hence his dislike for BVB and maybe by default Klopp, plus hes just a miserable sod at the best of time and another ex player who couldnt hack it as a manager but thinks he can lay into the ones who can hack it, with no consequence.
This and Stockholm above.
Hes a prick and has sullied his reputation. Ive said before that legend is thrown around too lightly, but to me theres a few criteria.
You need to have played a decent number of games. He did, hes well inside the top 100.
You need to have contributed to trophy wins. He did, one of the big 2.
Goal scoring is position dependent, but he got a few important ones and stepped up in Istanbul.
The final one, dont act like a prick, either as a player, but more importantly as a pundit. Players who choose to be controversial at the expense of the club that made them in a pathetic attempt to earn a few quid and stay relevant can fuck off as far as Im concerned. Especially those that carry grudges or are so desperate for money that theyll say anything.