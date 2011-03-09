« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 23489 times)

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:10:13 pm
Just been sent this..

Previous managers have been able to have certain refs excluded from taking charge of their games. It's quite clear this c*nt has an agenda against us.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:13:41 pm
Previous managers have been able to have certain refs excluded from taking charge of their games. It's quite clear this c*nt has an agenda against us.

He does.

The issue I have with this stuff is the lack of bravery from journalists. Why don't they call it out?

The usual idiots making fun of Klopp for calling it out.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:13:41 pm
Previous managers have been able to have certain refs excluded from taking charge of their games. It's quite clear this c*nt has an agenda against us.


I would be surprised if Tierney refereed another game for us anytime soon. To be fair the media I have seen and read universally are criticising Tierney and the VAR official (have forgotten the c*nt's name).
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
2013 v Chelsea at Stamford Bridge we lost 2-1. Eto'o should've been sent off. Howard Webb also ignored Eto'o taking out Suarez in the box that should've been a penalty. Eto'o scored the winning goal. Had Howard Webb done his job properly, we'd maybe have won that game but as it played out, we finished 2 points behind City. Hopefully this season has a different outcome.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: redalways on Today at 01:21:49 pm

I would be surprised if Tierney refereed another game for us anytime soon. To be fair the media I have seen and read universally are criticising Tierney and the VAR official (have forgotten the c*nt's name).

in season's past his next game should be in the championship and let the c*nt stew on that, utter bellend

i've said it numerous times, the only ref i have any confidence in that i'd have him do all our games is oliver (and yes i know he fucked up when vvd was taken out by pickford) - and even he has dipped since the introduction of VAR, which says a lot in itself
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:34:49 pm
in season's past his next game should be in the championship and let the c*nt stew on that, utter bellend

i've said it numerous times, the only ref i have any confidence in that i'd have him do all our games is oliver (and yes i know he fucked up when vvd was taken out by pickford) - and even he has dipped since the introduction of VAR, which says a lot in itself

The introduction of VAR should see standards improve.

Staggering it has got worse.

It almost feels like it is scripted for TV nowadays.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Most pundits and journalists calling them out on it to be fair

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LIhWSD5PQ4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LIhWSD5PQ4U</a>
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 11:04:17 am
It's absolutely bizarre that there are people who have seen the incident in real time, slow motion and from a number of angles still put forward the idea that Sir Harold of Lying Bastard ''got the ball'' when it's clear the only touch he got on it was with his hand.  :butt

Alternative facts.

If you repeat the same thing a few times, people start to believe it.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: redalways on Today at 11:00:35 am
First Step towards accountability would be to broadcast, live, conversations between  the VAR official and the Match Referee. Like they do in Rugby. That would also in my view lead to an improvement in refereeing standards.

Plus, they should introduce something like the volleyball video challenge system.
Each manager is allowed three challenges per match.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Picture doing the rounds of a lad that looks a little like tierney standing beside the camera when gerrard kisses it at old Trafford in 2014.. surely its not him?
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
The Kane decision is just so bizarre

I'm sure that I have heard it said this season that it's exactly the out of control challenge they were supposed to be clamping down on
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:45:42 pm
The Kane decision is just so bizarre

I'm sure that I have heard it said this season that it's exactly the out of control challenge they were supposed to be clamping down on

You genuinely won't see a match with two decisions like that for a while.

The penalty is baffling.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
The boys' club involving the referees union, the FA and EPL needs to be broken up.

VAR discussions need to be broadcast in real time, or referees need to be brought in front of the press after the match for questioning. And referees who get it blatantly wrong need to lose their job.

Time for them to join the real world.



Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:45:42 pm
The Kane decision is just so bizarre

I'm sure that I have heard it said this season that it's exactly the out of control challenge they were supposed to be clamping down on

The Kane one is very objective. Nobody (refereeing idiots aside) has tried to defend it. You can't bottle big decisions like that and expect for people to think there is nothing sinister going on. Kane being the England captain clearly has something to do with it, and again my personal theory of 'not wanting to kill the spectacle' comes into it also.

Whether it is tacitly or otherwise, the referees and the VAR operatives have to be under some kind of instruction. Incompetence just doesn't cover it or justify it.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Kane knew what he was doing yesterday. He knew that was a season ending challenge and was aiming for Robbo's ankle full studs on show. I sincerely hope Karma visits the thick fucker very soon as he has plenty of previous for that sort of stuff.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
EPL referee pool needs to draw from the best referees in Europe.

Not local amateurs with a chip on their shoulder or an agenda. 

If the league can't afford the hotel room and the return air fare, I'm sure FSG can help them out  ;)
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: eyescream on Today at 01:43:58 pm
Plus, they should introduce something like the volleyball video challenge system.
Each manager is allowed three challenges per match.

it's been in the NFL forever - a sport btw that is pretty fucking shithot on officiating and use of video replay, they dont get it all right but absolute clangers are a rarity (still happens but only one in recent memory that is on the level of the shit we have to put up with regularly) - the problem when it gets to our lot is that it's like VAR, you challenge but who is on the vid replay, another one of our useless c*nts? it's just kicking the can down the road to the next twat, first it was a useless ref, then a useless VAR, and finally a useless challenge ref

the problem is the base quality of the standard of our refs, we rarely see the clangers in CL and they are certainly infrequent compared to our refs - our refs are just poor, it's as simple as that and the introduction of VAR has only made them worse
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
They're human unfortunately and some of them quite obviously can't make objective decision because they have created a bias opinion based on it being - a sport, a competition and they favour one over the other for whatever bias reasoning they have, they are probably unaware of it even:
Don't like they city
Don't like the fans
Had a run in with the manager
Manipulation from the bench
Crowd pressure
etc etc

A computer can though and you might laugh but it will come the day in the future when refs are controlled by AI, and the on-field human ref  is just there as a means of feeding back the decisions that have already been objectively and fairly made at lightening speed also.

It's like what's been said and something I've thought for the last 2-3 years. Var is not the problem, it's the people still controlling it.
It's the same Refs on the field and I don't accept that they're  just not good enough, they obviously are and they are obviously making very subjective decisions based on the above.

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Rory Smith
@RorySmith
It's a minor problem, in the grand scheme of things, that Kane wasn't sent off but Robertson was. The two challenges weren't identical. There is room for some interpretation. Inconsistency happens. The bigger problem is the doctrine of refereeing infallibility.

"Minor problem"

We saw in 2018/19 that every point counts. In isolation, the draw is fine, but it could have real consequences down the road. That's what's so frustrating.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:02:59 pm
The Kane one is very objective. Nobody (refereeing idiots aside) has tried to defend it. You can't bottle big decisions like that and expect for people to think there is nothing sinister going on. Kane being the England captain clearly has something to do with it, and again my personal theory of 'not wanting to kill the spectacle' comes into it also.

Whether it is tacitly or otherwise, the referees and the VAR operatives have to be under some kind of instruction. Incompetence just doesn't cover it or justify it.

I think it purely comes down to him being England Captain. I am sure there is some proctection there just because of that. You look at some serial divers like Ashley young and I think Delle Ali - who were caught maybe 3 times each. Then look at Suarez or to a lesser extent Salah - I am sure there are more. The diving tag will stick with the foreign players but not the english. I am sure part of it is media driven but I am sure the FA need their England players to look clean. They also want to sell shirts and make money of the image of England players. They need to be seen as heroes rather than villains. So I am pretty sure they are protected to an extent. And it's much easier to send off Salah than kane in terms of media reaction - I am sure every Ref is aware of that.

Maybe having foreign refs might change that but not sure - depends on who is employing them. Also think the papers would be a lot quicker in calling out bad ref decisions if they were foreign. I think that general xenophobic view of foreign players dive and cheat and English players being honest, tough and hardworking still exists and is still a big part of peoples views. Most of the country will be supporting Kane when he plays for England because he is an all round lovely chappie.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:36:11 pm
The introduction of VAR should see standards improve.

Staggering it has got worse.

It almost feels like it is scripted for TV nowadays.

I don't think it's staggering. VAR means they literally don't have to be at the top of their game because they can make a shit decision or avoid difficult decisions with the safety net of VAR to correct a really bad one, or cover up a marginal bad one under the 'clear and obvious' bollocks.

The money and effort that's been spunked up the wall on VAR would have been better spent on fitness programmes, recruitment and looking at the marginal improvements that would enable referees and assistants to get more decisions right on the pitch.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 11:57:55 am
There was that theory that he had hoped Kloppos arrival at Liverpool would give him an in regards getting a job at the club. But it didnt. I have zero idea if that was actually true.

I just think its more that Hamann is a staunch Bayern Munich guy, hence his dislike for BVB and maybe by default Klopp, plus hes just a miserable sod at the best of time and another ex player who couldnt hack it as a manager but thinks he can lay into the ones who can hack it, with no consequence.
This and Stockholm above.
Hes a prick and has sullied his reputation. Ive said before that legend is thrown around too lightly, but to me theres a few criteria.
You need to have played a decent number of games. He did, hes well inside the top 100.
You need to have contributed to trophy wins. He did, one of the big 2.
Goal scoring is position dependent, but he got a few important ones and stepped up in Istanbul.
The final one, dont act like a prick, either as a player, but more importantly as a pundit. Players who choose to be controversial at the expense of the club that made them in a pathetic attempt to earn a few quid and stay relevant can fuck off as far as Im concerned. Especially those that carry grudges or are so desperate for money that theyll say anything.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:36:32 pm
Most pundits and journalists calling them out on it to be fair


in today's media world, with its click-bait agendas and engineered polarization - it's very rare to get virtual unanimity across all fronts......when characters like Jenas, Crooks and Townsend are wading into the ref, you know he's had the mother of all shitshows
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: eyescream on Today at 01:43:58 pm
Plus, they should introduce something like the volleyball video challenge system.
Each manager is allowed three challenges per match.

Please god no. There a great take down of this idea in the VAR thread.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:10:49 pm
it's been in the NFL forever - a sport btw that is pretty fucking shithot on officiating and use of video replay...

And a sport that is as different from football in the way it stops, starts and pauses for ad breaks as it's possible to imagine. I loved the NFL when it first appeared on British television. And then they started showing games in real time and realised it's a tedious drawn out 'sport' that's designed to maximise TV advertising revenue.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:08:55 am
So basically endangering an opponent only applies if they dont have the foresight to protect themselves. Oh wait, Xhaka got a red for sliding in rashly but not actually touching his opponent, fucking nonsense the excuses they try to pull. No consistency whatsoever

It's absolute codswallop. They make it up as they go along. Kane was reckless and out-of-control. This description has been used countless times to send people off. PGMOL are thoroughly detestable. Ivory tower wankers who will never take accountability for anything.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:02:59 pm
The Kane one is very objective. Nobody (refereeing idiots aside) has tried to defend it. You can't bottle big decisions like that and expect for people to think there is nothing sinister going on. Kane being the England captain clearly has something to do with it, and again my personal theory of 'not wanting to kill the spectacle' comes into it also.

Whether it is tacitly or otherwise, the referees and the VAR operatives have to be under some kind of instruction. Incompetence just doesn't cover it or justify it.

I dont think anything sinister is going on.

I understand (but dont condone) why refs dont send off the home players especially early on.theyll have the crowd screaming abuse at them all game. In a similar way its easier to send off players from the away team; the vast majority of the crowd were baying for Robertson to be dismissed.

However VAR are well away from that and they should be objective. However maybe they dont like the idea of putting the ref in the position of having to listen to the home crowd screaming at them all match.

Im all for 3 or more people in VAR who collectively make an unbiased decision.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:09:39 am
The more you look at the Kane incident the worse it gets, but for me if there is one image that shows just how bad a decision it was from the referee and VAR it is this one:



Does that look like someone who is in control of himself?  He's already 10 feet past the point of the 'tackle' with both feet stretched away from him and his body pointed at the ground.  How can the referee see him in that position and not think that is excessive force and reckless?

I instantly called both the red card and penalty in real time, so although the VAR undoubtedly massively f*cked up, neither of them should have required VAR to get involved if the on-field referee does his job.

His fucking hooves are STILL in the air there all those yards past the point of contact.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:25:54 pm
And a sport that is as different from football in the way it stops, starts and pauses for ad breaks as it's possible to imagine. I loved the NFL when it first appeared on British television. And then they started showing games in real time and realised it's a tedious drawn out 'sport' that's designed to maximise TV advertising revenue.

i totally agree on the nature of the two sports, my only point is that it can be done correctly and their decisions dont really take any longer than ours (obviously a challenge flag/ref conflab are but not video replay in itself) - it took a lino half a minute to raise a flag yesterday!

Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 02:15:14 pm
It's like what's been said and something I've thought for the last 2-3 years. Var is not the problem, it's the people still controlling it.
It's the same Refs on the field and I don't accept that they're  just not good enough, they obviously are and they are obviously making very subjective decisions based on the above.

and yet in other sports they get it right (im not buying that only in football does your scenario have relevance), i have to disagree with your conclusion that they're just not good enough, many (not all) have consistently shown they are not
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:29:48 pm
I dont think anything sinister is going on.

I understand (but dont condone) why refs dont send off the home players especially early on.theyll have the crowd screaming abuse at them all game. In a similar way its easier to send off players from the away team; the vast majority of the crowd were baying for Robertson to be dismissed.

However VAR are well away from that and they should be objective. However maybe they dont like the idea of putting the ref in the position of having to listen to the home crowd screaming at them all match.

Im all for 3 or more people in VAR who collectively make an unbiased decision.

I agree with you, and that's what I was refereeing to with the 'killing the spectacle' argument in my post. But if that is the case, then it surely is instructive. It can't be that every referee or VAR operative just happens to know to give certain players protection and not others. It has to come from above. So even with muddy waters you can see how it all looks so fucking shady.

Kane's tackle and the tackle on Jota are not difficult decisions to make in real time. On the Jota one especially the referee has the best view in the house. Yet he doesn't think it is a penalty, and VAR concur with that view. So you have the line of thinking that they're merely incompetent and they don't want to reinforce that incompetency by being overruled and being made to look stupid, or they have been told somehow to influence the match a certain way and they are sticking to that. And the more this shit goes on, the more they continue to not enforce basic footballing laws, the more the latter scenario seems like a real possibility.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:15:41 pm
Rory Smith
@RorySmith
It's a minor problem, in the grand scheme of things, that Kane wasn't sent off but Robertson was. The two challenges weren't identical. There is room for some interpretation. Inconsistency happens. The bigger problem is the doctrine of refereeing infallibility.

"Minor problem"

We saw in 2018/19 that every point counts. In isolation, the draw is fine, but it could have real consequences down the road. That's what's so frustrating.

People act like he's the oracle, and TAW seem to worship him when he's on, but Rory Smith does my head in. Seems pretty smug to me and while sometimes his ideas on football have a modicum of sense about them, he delivers them as though he's bestowing wisdom on a bunch of Neanderthals. He's just as likely to talk shite as anyone too.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:10 am
With the number of Manc refs in the league we're going to get performances like that from the officials every season. Coote last season and then many others followed.

I could even accept Tierney being honest mistakes from a poor ref but then his Manc sidekick on VAR backs him up and then tells him to send Robbo off. Tierney's got both barrels off Klopp as being the worst ref, but you can't say we don't dread getting Taylor and the like.

Yet the huge Tranmere fan Mike Dean refs one of our games and we get a decision and it's a big deal.

Would be a little bit helpful if the ref and VAR weren't both from the same city as well...especially if that city just happens to be the biggest rival of your own  team's.

All this has reminded me, I assume the club is still waiting to hear back from PGMOL about our queries after the derby last season? ::)
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:44:04 pm
Picture doing the rounds of a lad that looks a little like tierney standing beside the camera when gerrard kisses it at old Trafford in 2014.. surely its not him?

Got a link?
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
I dont subscribe to conspiracy theories but I do think Tierney bottled the Kane call because hes England captain, playing at home and its only 20mins in. If you look at the game as a whole, Tierney basically takes a pass on every big decision: the Jota penalty, the two Spurs penalty appeals, the Robbo red and our second goal. By default he gets some of the right but thats because he knows its easier not to make a decision knowing he has the protection of VAR.

What compounds his behaviour is that rather than doing his job, Kavanagh in the VAR booth also adopts a default position of backing his mate with the exception of the Robbo red card which he deems obvious. Now the Kane incident is obvious to anyone who understands the game but again I dont think he has the courage to make the call because its too big a decision early in the game. If you look at the reffing errors in the Newcastle and Wolves games v City, VAR basically blindly backs the onfield ref.

Klopp has said his piece and virtually every pundit including Dermot Gallagher has agreed with Klopp so Tierney and Kavanagh look like c*nts this morning. None of it will get us two points back but I wouldnt be surprised if this prompts another adjustment to VAR with PGMOL reminding the VAR officials that they should actually review the decision.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:18:56 pm

in today's media world, with its click-bait agendas and engineered polarization - it's very rare to get virtual unanimity across all fronts......when characters like Jenas, Crooks and Townsend are wading into the ref, you know he's had the mother of all shitshows

And Craig Burley, of all people. When that sour bastard comes to our defense, you know that something has gone terribly wrong.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:57:23 pm
I dont subscribe to conspiracy theories but I do think Tierney bottled the Kane call because hes England captain, playing at home and its only 20mins in. If you look at the game as a whole, Tierney basically takes a pass on every big decision: the Jota penalty, the two Spurs penalty appeals, the Robbo red and our second goal. By default he gets some of the right but thats because he knows its easier not to make a decision knowing he has the protection of VAR.

What compounds his behaviour is that rather than doing his job, Kavanagh in the VAR booth also adopts a default position of backing his mate with the exception of the Robbo red card which he deems obvious. Now the Kane incident is obvious to anyone who understands the game but again I dont think he has the courage to make the call because its too big a decision early in the game. If you look at the reffing errors in the Newcastle and Wolves games v City, VAR basically blindly backs the onfield ref.

Klopp has said his piece and virtually every pundit including Dermot Gallagher has agreed with Klopp so Tierney and Kavanagh look like c*nts this morning. None of it will get us two points back but I wouldnt be surprised if this prompts another adjustment to VAR with PGMOL reminding the VAR officials that they should actually review the decision.

Agreed. I remember reading a theory about Mourinho and how there was a theme that in many big games he'd send out one of his yard dogs to take out a key player from the opposition very early and they'd always get away with it because it was so early in the game.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:18:56 pm

in today's media world, with its click-bait agendas and engineered polarization - it's very rare to get virtual unanimity across all fronts......when characters like Jenas, Crooks and Townsend are wading into the ref, you know he's had the mother of all shitshows

Especially Crooks, who has that weird kind of intense irrational dislike of us that seems characteristic of former Spurs players. Hoddle likewise, was unambiguously of the opinion that Kane should have been sent off.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 03:00:29 pm

Yes. Never been able to post pics on here.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:20:24 pm
Please god no. There a great take down of this idea in the VAR thread.

Thannks, mate.
I will have a read.

Re video challenge, at least it would put the spotlight on the VAR referee and then a VAR check would be mandatory, not like yesterday.
