The Kane one is very objective. Nobody (refereeing idiots aside) has tried to defend it. You can't bottle big decisions like that and expect for people to think there is nothing sinister going on. Kane being the England captain clearly has something to do with it, and again my personal theory of 'not wanting to kill the spectacle' comes into it also.



Whether it is tacitly or otherwise, the referees and the VAR operatives have to be under some kind of instruction. Incompetence just doesn't cover it or justify it.



I think it purely comes down to him being England Captain. I am sure there is some proctection there just because of that. You look at some serial divers like Ashley young and I think Delle Ali - who were caught maybe 3 times each. Then look at Suarez or to a lesser extent Salah - I am sure there are more. The diving tag will stick with the foreign players but not the english. I am sure part of it is media driven but I am sure the FA need their England players to look clean. They also want to sell shirts and make money of the image of England players. They need to be seen as heroes rather than villains. So I am pretty sure they are protected to an extent. And it's much easier to send off Salah than kane in terms of media reaction - I am sure every Ref is aware of that.Maybe having foreign refs might change that but not sure - depends on who is employing them. Also think the papers would be a lot quicker in calling out bad ref decisions if they were foreign. I think that general xenophobic view of foreign players dive and cheat and English players being honest, tough and hardworking still exists and is still a big part of peoples views. Most of the country will be supporting Kane when he plays for England because he is an all round lovely chappie.