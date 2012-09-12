Not a snowball's chance in hell that Brexit Britain stands for 'foreign oversight' of the national game
That's true, and I know what I'd like to see is miles away from what will happen.
The other solution is to retrain rugby refs to officiate football matches. Whilst they'll still probably have club allegiances, they can at least do their jobs properly and don't seem to be influenced by players, crowds, managers, or reputations.
Football is not as complicated as the officials are making it. Rugby seems to get it right more often than not, with more players on the pitch, more complicated rules, and a much higher level of physicality.
We have so much to learn from a sport that is transparent about decisions, and transparent about conversations with video referees, players and managers. A sport which we also invented but don't seem to have completely fucked up.