Author Topic: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 21777 times)

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 10:51:38 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 10:46:17 am
In addition, Robertson didn't squirm around on the ground and no Liverpool player surrounded the ref.
Royal going down, oh he proper ate the grass for a long time and then with a snap just went up as if nothing happened. And half the fucking Spurs team was in the ref's face.

It's just sad that these things can have an impact, along with it being Mr Brave Harry boy of England. If it'd be an Asian or African player they'd be sent off immediately.

Keita did that after a forearm to the neck (admittedly I dont like that too much but he was entitled to), and he got booked.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:52:44 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:54:12 am
I'm still flabbergasted by 'he stopped'....
Firstly, he didn't (the video is there for everyone to see) - he was shaping to stop and shoot, and
Secondly, it DOESN'T FUCKING MATTER even if he does stop - he has every right to stop.

Is right. That's the worst part of all this, for me. He's tried to justify his shitty decision by saying he didn't give it because Diogo did something that he's allowed to do.

Stopping/standing still is NOT against the rules ffs.

Cabal of c*nts with no accountability and it needs to change.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:56:44 am »
Early in the game saw Tierney giving Spurs a free kick and then shortly after giving us nothing for a similar tackle, I was going to post in the comms that "it's going to be like that then' but then thought, 'nah, let me not be all negative about the ref so early on, give him a chance'.....


Yeah right....

These fuckers are so transparently bad you can tell within the first 10 minutes of the game which way their bias is going to swing.

Wankers
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:09:39 am





Looking for small positives, but I think Robbo is lucky he isnt sat with a broken leg this morning and looking at the rest of the season out.

If that had been the case a Kane red wouldnt be offering us any consolation
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 10:59:42 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:47:21 am
It's a sorry state of affairs for our national sport, but I've reached the point where I think the Premier league would be better off introducing some overseas officials.

I've watched so many games in the champions league, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A where the standard is so much better. A foreign ref would remove all club bias, allow compete impartiality, and remove the FA's clear 'England's best players are exempt' bias that Kane, Sterling, Grealish and others get on a regular basis. What we need is cold, hard decision making based on nothing other than clear interpretation of rules - no emotion, no pressure from crowds or managers, and no thought for a player's club, country or prior reputation.

I remember when Pierluigi Collina was being praised for his no nonsense and neutral approach to officiating, and I recall thinking we could do with the same in this country. Yet 20 years later and the standard is worse, not better.

Of course it won't happen, as the FA is just an old boys club that look after themselves, and they wouldn't do anything remotely progressive or radical as they're all too busy sucking each others cocks and looking after their own.

Sack the fucking lot of them.
Not a snowball's chance in hell that Brexit Britain stands for 'foreign oversight' of the national game
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 11:00:35 am »
First Step towards accountability would be to broadcast, live, conversations between  the VAR official and the Match Referee. Like they do in Rugby. That would also in my view lead to an improvement in refereeing standards.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 11:04:17 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:13:40 am
They were speculating on the radio this morning that Kane's was only a yellow as he "got the ball" but Robbo's was a red as he didn't.  That Kane's only contact with the ball was his flailing arm seems to be immaterial such are the robots running VAR. 

It reminds me of last season with the Fabinho/Sheff Utd penalty where VAR were only tasked with checking if it was inside or outside the box and so weren't allowed to say "By the way, it wasn't a foul".  Or the Pickford lunge on Virgil where they obsessed about a 1cm offside but didn't think to say "It's still reckless play so a red card".

Our performance wasn't great - a high line with no pressure on the ball is a recipe for disaster - but if it had been refereed competently we would have won.  With everything going on it's not the worst point in the world and when the fixtures do start to pile up we'll be grateful of one less game to fit in.

It's absolutely bizarre that there are people who have seen the incident in real time, slow motion and from a number of angles still put forward the idea that Sir Harold of Lying Bastard ''got the ball'' when it's clear the only touch he got on it was with his hand.  :butt

We live in strange times.  ::)
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 11:00:35 am
First Step towards accountability would be to broadcast, live, conversations between  the VAR official and the Match Referee. Like they do in Rugby. That would also in my view lead to an improvement in refereeing standards.

Agree.

These bastards put dodgy decisions in every week with zero accountability.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 11:05:02 am »
It's all well and good the officials fumbling around for excuses and making up new interpretations of the rules, but they're now going to have to stick by them. I guarantee Tierney will give numerous penalties for players getting barged in the back in the penalty box. I guarantee the useless c*nt in charge of VAR will give a straight red for a dangerous lunging studs showing tackle every time. It's not inconsistency, it's not incompetence, there's something sinister going on with officials in the league. Just like last season, we'll see it again.

At least Jürgen called one of the c*nts out on it this time.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 11:08:53 am »
Didi Hamann continues to be an absolute dick in his new career as a professional dicksman.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 11:09:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:34:31 am
It's good that at least the media are going after the refs and VAR after these decisions. It should stop the officials (particularly the Manc mafia) thinking they can double down on us like they did last season.

Tierney probably thought he could avoid scrutiny, even though he'll be the toast of his City/United supporting family at Christmas dinner in Manchester.

The officiating in this league brings the entire thing into disrepute. My old PE teacher could ref better than most of these, and he was a twat who had his favourite boys too.

Here we are, the supposed best league in the world. Officiated by incompetents and showboaters.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:12:15 am »
Lot of talks about an independent regulator following the Crouch report. One of the main responsibilities of this regulator should be to dismantle the PGMOL old boys club and recruit a new batch of referees, both English and foreign. No more than a couple of the current lot are anywhere near the standard required. It's a sad state of affairs when Craig Pawson is the third best referee in the "Best League in the world TM".

A strict requirement should be to broadcast live and unedited the communications between the ref and VAR and referees should be required to give a TV interview post match, just like managers have to do, and discuss their decisions.

The only way for English refs to regain any sort of credibility is through transparency and accountability, but that's obviously never going to happen.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 11:16:23 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:08:53 am
Didi Hamann continues to be an absolute dick in his new career as a professional dicksman.

Tory c*nt whose opinion is not even worth mentioning.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 11:16:59 am »
I can absolutely guarantee you now that the referee's circle the wagons and we get a flurry of bad decisions against us in the coming weeks. To balance it out on opposing player will be sent off in something like the 80th minute of a game we are 3 or 4 nil up in and to make it seem like their is fairness all round. It's as predictable as it is pathetic.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 11:17:03 am »
At times I think we're too nice. As soon as Kane tried to break Robbo's leg our players should have surrounded that inept c*nt Tierney and given him hell. Even at the expense of a few yellows. I'd love to see Alisson run the length of the field just to get in the referee's face. City and United do it all the time.

Just think back to the perfectly good goal Firmino scored against United and how De Gea and co surrounded the ref and basically pressured him into chalking it off.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:08:55 am
So basically endangering an opponent only applies if they dont have the foresight to protect themselves. Oh wait, Xhaka got a red for sliding in rashly but not actually touching his opponent, fucking nonsense the excuses they try to pull. No consistency whatsoever
A guy came at me with a hammer, but as I managed to duck I only received a glancing blow. Of course, this now means that all is good and the guy did nothing wrong at all.  :butt

You know what? I can live with people making mistakes. I've made more than my fair share of them myself. What I can't abide is people not only refusing to take responsibility for their mistakes, but then going on to try to explain it all away like it never really happened. I mean how do they learn from that? There is no reflective practice, so no improvement.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 11:20:19 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:08:53 am
Didi Hamann continues to be an absolute dick in his new career as a professional dicksman.

Last week BVB coach Marco Rose called him out in public, it was fantastic  ;D  Dortmund fans hate him with a passion too. 
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 11:25:28 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:59:42 am
Not a snowball's chance in hell that Brexit Britain stands for 'foreign oversight' of the national game
That's true, and I know what I'd like to see is miles away from what will happen.

The other solution is to retrain rugby refs to officiate football matches. Whilst they'll still probably have club allegiances, they can at least do their jobs properly and don't seem to be influenced by players, crowds, managers, or reputations.

Football is not as complicated as the officials are making it. Rugby seems to get it right more often than not, with more players on the pitch, more complicated rules, and a much higher level of physicality.

We have so much to learn from a sport that is transparent about decisions, and transparent about conversations with video referees, players and managers. A sport which we also invented but don't seem to have completely fucked up.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 10:12:48 am
The weird thing about this game was the Sly narrative and a few reports I've read that Spurs deserved to win because of their posession and chances.

Just shows how shite/biased these arseholes that cover the game are.

Imagine if you were so shite at your job that you were allowed to put in such a bollocks performance and not be sacked
Weird. We battered them all game in the possession stakes.

We were the better side all game too, although they did create the best chances. Out of all those chances they managed to convert one and only one other due to a goalkeeping error. We were the better side in every stat apart from clear-cut chances, and you only deserve to win on them if you put them away, and Spurs didn't.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
I believe for majority of the good people of England, Harry Kane is considered as a captain and national hero?
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 11:39:50 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:28:47 am
Some good points in this thread. I was fuming wtih Tierney all night last night but various people on here are absolutely right - it's Kavanagh on VAR that needs a clip round the ear. He's hung tierney out to dry there. It's the Jota pen I can't get over. England captain's have had the rub of the green for years, even Gerrard did. It's not right but the English game is that navel gazing I pretty much expect it to happen. But there's just no excusing that Jota penalty. However you slice it it's absolutely criminal that it's not given.

It's as stone wall as you will see. slides in takes the man not the ball. What the fuck are they doing? biased aside, theres not a man alive who doesn't give that, so what the fuck is they're excuse?
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:17:03 am
At times I think we're too nice. As soon as Kane tried to break Robbo's leg our players should have surrounded that inept c*nt Tierney and given him hell. Even at the expense of a few yellows. I'd love to see Alisson run the length of the field just to get in the referee's face. City and United do it all the time.

Just think back to the perfectly good goal Firmino scored against United and how De Gea and co surrounded the ref and basically pressured him into chalking it off.

You are completely right, it get's the ref to at least look at the VAR screen and make a decision.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 11:00:35 am
First Step towards accountability would be to broadcast, live, conversations between  the VAR official and the Match Referee. Like they do in Rugby. That would also in my view lead to an improvement in refereeing standards.

I do agree with this however its also the problem with the road were going down
Im not a rugby fan but when I watched a game recently the amount of reviews and length of time spent on them was insane - as a tv product it was pretty unwatchable, must be even worse in the ground
Broadcasting the conversations mean theyll go through a process more thoroughly which inevitably leads to more longer interventions.

Basically the central problem remains the same - human beings with all their subjectivity and inconsistency supposedly trying to come to objective conclusions under pressure
Now that VAR has encroached into incredibly subjective areas theres no good solution to the problem
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 11:44:42 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:36:53 am
I believe for majority of the good people of England, Harry Kane is considered as a captain and national hero?

If he does it for England he is. If he goes off the boil he will lose his place in the England team but will be remembered. for doing it for England.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 11:45:47 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 11:20:19 am
Last week BVB coach Marco Rose called him out in public, it was fantastic  ;D  Dortmund fans hate him with a passion too.

He's an absolute knob. He works for TV over here in Ireland sometimes and comes across as having a strange hatred for Klopp for some reason.

I remember years ago him telling the audience that Henderson wasn't a Liverpool standard player  ;D
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 11:55:43 am »
Clattenburg:

Quote
Andy Robertson sees the challenge coming from Harry Kane. He knows if he leaves his leg planted then theres a good chance hell be getting stretchered out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and spending Christmas in a moon boot.

By jumping out of the way, Robertson avoids serious damage. Kane gets away with his lunge as referee Paul Tierney shows only a yellow, with VAR Chris Kavanagh deciding it was not a clear and obvious error. Id have shown Kane red.

Robertson was later shown a red for a challenge on Emerson Royal, with Tierney changing his mind having been instructed by VAR to look at the pitchside monitor.

It was a fierce game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, full of hot-blooded tackles, and this was a particularly angry challenge by Robertson on Royal, said Clattenburg.

It was worthy of a red, but then Kanes indiscretion earlier in the game was worse. Wheres the consistency?
How can VAR tell Tierney to go look at this incident but not the one involving Kane?

Another controversial moment came when Tierney decided not to award Liverpool a penalty after Jota was knocked off his feet by Emerson in the first half.

Clattenburg said Tierney should have pointed to the spot.

This should have resulted in a penalty for Liverpool, said Clattenburg. Emerson Royal barges into the back of Diogo Jota and gets nothing of the ball.

The covering defender meant Tottenham wouldnt have been reduced to 10 men but Liverpool should have had a penalty.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:08:53 am
Didi Hamann continues to be an absolute dick in his new career as a professional dicksman.

Still bitter that his nationality didn't give him a free ride onto a Klopp Liverpool gravy train. First 6 months he was swooning over Klopp, and since then as he didn't get a coaching job he has always looked to stuck the knife in when he can (and even when he can't and sounds like a blathering idiot)
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 11:57:55 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:45:47 am
He's an absolute knob. He works for TV over here in Ireland sometimes and comes across as having a strange hatred for Klopp for some reason.

I remember years ago him telling the audience that Henderson wasn't a Liverpool standard player  ;D

There was that theory that he had hoped Kloppos arrival at Liverpool would give him an in regards getting a job at the club. But it didnt. I have zero idea if that was actually true.

I just think its more that Hamann is a staunch Bayern Munich guy, hence his dislike for BVB and maybe by default Klopp, plus hes just a miserable sod at the best of time and another ex player who couldnt hack it as a manager but thinks he can lay into the ones who can hack it, with no consequence. 
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 12:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 11:04:17 am
It's absolutely bizarre that there are people who have seen the incident in real time, slow motion and from a number of angles still put forward the idea that Sir Harold of Lying Bastard ''got the ball'' when it's clear the only touch he got on it was with his hand.  :butt

We live in strange times.  ::)

I think this image puts any notion that Kane got the ball.

kane" border="0


Robbo scoops the ball up because he sees the lunge coming. The ball has gone well before Kane catches Robbo. As you say Kane's arm plays the ball in his follow through.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 11:04:17 am
It's absolutely bizarre that there are people who have seen the incident in real time, slow motion and from a number of angles still put forward the idea that Sir Harold of Lying Bastard ''got the ball'' when it's clear the only touch he got on it was with his hand.  :butt

We live in strange times.  ::)
Yes but people are entitled to "their" truth these days...
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 12:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:30:26 am
"The Athletic understands" means "we were told to write this and to promote this narrative in exchange for maintaining our sources".

I subscribe on a 1 pound/month promotion because there's a lot of actual information once you filter out the shite and some of the analytical pieces are quite good, but it's obvious that there's not one iota of journalistic integrity in the whole enterprise. It's purely about cultivating sources and pushing narratives.

Maybe I have more faith in journalists but I didn't read that as them defending the position, more them explaining the decision and in the process giving the refs enough rope to hang themselves with, given how absurd that reasoning is
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:55:43 am
Clattenburg:


Sigh. I mean its not rocket science on the Jota penalty. three boxes need to be ticked, did he make a challenge, yes, did he get the ball, no, did he take the man, yes.  incompetance of the highest order, especially when you have time to review your decision and you have back up and slow mo.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 12:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 11:57:55 am
There was that theory that he had hoped Kloppos arrival at Liverpool would give him an in regards getting a job at the club. But it didnt. I have zero idea if that was actually true.

I just think its more that Hamann is a staunch Bayern Munich guy, hence his dislike for BVB and maybe by default Klopp, plus hes just a miserable sod at the best of time and another ex player who couldnt hack it as a manager but thinks he can lay into the ones who can hack it, with no consequence. 

I think jealousy is at the heart of it for Hamman.

He blew his dough gambling and now sees players like Hendo as multi millionaires, whilst he has to scratch around peddling his bile. In his head he probably sees all the ex players at Liverpool and thinks the club owes him a living.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm »
The take on the Kane non red card is embarrassing.
