Lot of talks about an independent regulator following the Crouch report. One of the main responsibilities of this regulator should be to dismantle the PGMOL old boys club and recruit a new batch of referees, both English and foreign. No more than a couple of the current lot are anywhere near the standard required. It's a sad state of affairs when Craig Pawson is the third best referee in the "Best League in the world TM".



A strict requirement should be to broadcast live and unedited the communications between the ref and VAR and referees should be required to give a TV interview post match, just like managers have to do, and discuss their decisions.



The only way for English refs to regain any sort of credibility is through transparency and accountability, but that's obviously never going to happen.