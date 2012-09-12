« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 20710 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #960 on: Today at 09:28:36 am »
The referring was atrocious, as discussed.

However this one is marginally easier to swallow as Spurs did have enough clear chances to at least draw the game.

That said, it was down to their own incompetence and our keepers brilliance that they were kept at bay.

We shouldn't have to battle the officials as much as we do. Last season was really bad, it was almost every other week. This season seems to be a bit better, but we still suffer from massive shiters like yesterday. Man City got away with it last week and suddenly there is a 4 point swing in a week.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #961 on: Today at 09:28:47 am »
Some good points in this thread. I was fuming wtih Tierney all night last night but various people on here are absolutely right - it's Kavanagh on VAR that needs a clip round the ear. He's hung tierney out to dry there. It's the Jota pen I can't get over. England captain's have had the rub of the green for years, even Gerrard did. It's not right but the English game is that navel gazing I pretty much expect it to happen. But there's just no excusing that Jota penalty. However you slice it it's absolutely criminal that it's not given.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,337
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #962 on: Today at 09:29:30 am »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 09:16:56 am
Does anybody know of the conversation between the VAR and Ref is recorded ? We know its not broadcast but do they keep a recording for records ?

Sky have access to them as commentary team constantly refer to them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #963 on: Today at 09:30:02 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:28:47 am
Some good points in this thread. I was fuming wtih Tierney all night last night but various people on here are absolutely right - it's Kavanagh on VAR that needs a clip round the ear. He's hung tierney out to dry there. It's the Jota pen I can't get over. England captain's have had the rub of the green for years, even Gerrard did. It's not right but the English game is that navel gazing I pretty much expect it to happen. But there's just no excusing that Jota penalty. However you slice it it's absolutely criminal that it's not given.

The one against Newcastle last week was probably worse. At the time, that could have been pivotal as well.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #964 on: Today at 09:32:42 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:28:47 am
Some good points in this thread. I was fuming wtih Tierney all night last night but various people on here are absolutely right - it's Kavanagh on VAR that needs a clip round the ear. He's hung tierney out to dry there. It's the Jota pen I can't get over. England captain's have had the rub of the green for years, even Gerrard did. It's not right but the English game is that navel gazing I pretty much expect it to happen. But there's just no excusing that Jota penalty. However you slice it it's absolutely criminal that it's not given.

Tierney shouldn't even need var for either incident though.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #965 on: Today at 09:36:30 am »
As others have said, I can forgive Tierney but I just cant understand or fathom how Kane doesnt get sent off. Even the penalty I can just about accept as it was a touch soft, but the Kane challenge is the most clear red card youll see all day, absolutely mental that it isnt given and very reminiscent of the one we dont get at West Ham.

Other than that we do well with our entire first choice midfield unavailable and our best centre half out. We were predictably soft in midfield which was always going to happen and Keita was both brilliant and infuriating in equal measure. We really needed to put our foot on the ball at 2-1, keep it tight and try to kill of Spurs spirit but instead youve got Keita flicking passes off the outside of his boot and losing the ball (which began the passage of play that ends up with Son scoring), it reminded me of Nabys performance away at Atletico. To be honest Im at the point now where Id advocate selling him as if he cant learn the basic point of not squandering possession in key areas when were under pressure after 3 years then he never will do. Initially when it happened I wasnt that annoyed as I felt Spurs would have scored anyway but in hindsight Im not sure they would have considering they didnt really do much against 10 men let alone 11.

Overall its a decent point though and if we dont win the league this season it wont be because of getting 1 point rather than 3 at white hart lane.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #966 on: Today at 09:36:46 am »
I just can't understand how the referee gets told to look at the screen for the Robertson incident but not for Kane. That seems like bias/cheating whatever you want to call it. The ref deems both a yellow card but VAR seem happy for the ref not to go back and check the Kane one which is worse than Robertson's? It just doesn't add up.

It's a good point in the end. The frustrating thing is City have made away draws at difficult grounds akin to a loss now.

The next few weeks will decide the title IMO - if fixtures continue to go ahead then we're severely disadvantaged compared to City, same with Chelsea. We should get the win vs Leeds regardless but Leicester away without key players is another game where we could slip up and then you're trying to haul back 6 points or so from City when they have 2 squads to choose from.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline nyrrard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • at the end of the storm there's a Golden sky!
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #967 on: Today at 09:38:21 am »
How long until AI can replace referees altogether? I mean, if stockfish excist surely a computer from 89 can do a better job than this. Totally sick of VAR and inconsistent refereeing. Should be some consequenses for these referees. If Kane had gotten the red he deserved, chances are perharps no red for robertson etcetc. VAR is doing little, a little to much. I mean is it 5-year-olds managing these games, or? How can it be this inconsistent?? 🤬🤬🤬😡
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,024
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #968 on: Today at 09:41:10 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:28:36 am
The referring was atrocious, as discussed.

However this one is marginally easier to swallow as Spurs did have enough clear chances to at least draw the game.

That said, it was down to their own incompetence and our keepers brilliance that they were kept at bay.

We shouldn't have to battle the officials as much as we do. Last season was really bad, it was almost every other week. This season seems to be a bit better, but we still suffer from massive shiters like yesterday. Man City got away with it last week and suddenly there is a 4 point swing in a week.

With the number of Manc refs in the league we're going to get performances like that from the officials every season. Coote last season and then many others followed.

I could even accept Tierney being honest mistakes from a poor ref but then his Manc sidekick on VAR backs him up and then tells him to send Robbo off. Tierney's got both barrels off Klopp as being the worst ref, but you can't say we don't dread getting Taylor and the like.

Yet the huge Tranmere fan Mike Dean refs one of our games and we get a decision and it's a big deal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,116
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #969 on: Today at 09:42:18 am »
Let's hope that Karma steps in and the next challenge on him is the one he did on Robertson
Logged
I like cats

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,543
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #970 on: Today at 09:46:17 am »
Quote from: nyrrard on Today at 09:38:21 am
How long until AI can replace referees altogether? I mean, if stockfish excist surely a computer from 89 can do a better job than this. Totally sick of VAR and inconsistent refereeing.


They actually were meant to be trialling this at the Arab Cup over the last month, no idea if it happened.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,214
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #971 on: Today at 09:50:49 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:36:46 am
I just can't understand how the referee gets told to look at the screen for the Robertson incident but not for Kane. That seems like bias/cheating whatever you want to call it. The ref deems both a yellow card but VAR seem happy for the ref not to go back and check the Kane one which is worse than Robertson's? It just doesn't add up.

It's a good point in the end. The frustrating thing is City have made away draws at difficult grounds akin to a loss now.

The next few weeks will decide the title IMO - if fixtures continue to go ahead then we're severely disadvantaged compared to City, same with Chelsea. We should get the win vs Leeds regardless but Leicester away without key players is another game where we could slip up and then you're trying to haul back 6 points or so from City when they have 2 squads to choose from.
Spot on, it was ridiculous that it wasn't override by VAR and he wasn't told to take another look, total negligence on behalf of Kavannagh and he should be suspended from any form of officiating
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #972 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Had time to digest it all, I think of myself as a very level headed supporter... but I've concluded that was the worst refereeing display I've ever seen at a football match in my life.

What the fuck
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,638
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #973 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:44 am
They can't explain them though. If they're going to give explanations like "Jota stopped" then they're just going to make themselves look complete idiots.
I'm still flabbergasted by 'he stopped'....
Firstly, he didn't (the video is there for everyone to see) - he was shaping to stop and shoot, and
Secondly, it DOESN'T FUCKING MATTER even if he does stop - he has every right to stop - he can stop, do a headstand and whistle Dixie through his arse while juggling the ball with his feet and the defender STILL doesn't have the right to clatter into him
These refs are so atrociously incompetent that in any other career they'd be sacked with minutes notice and be escorted out the door with their stuff in a cardboard box so fast they wouldn't have time to blink.

Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #974 on: Today at 09:54:17 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:32:42 am
Tierney shouldn't even need var for either incident though.

Exactly, do your fucking job and the VAR doesn't even come into it.

Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:54:12 am
I'm still flabbergasted by 'he stopped'....
Firstly, he didn't (the video is there for everyone to see) - he was shaping to stop and shoot, and
Secondly, it DOESN'T FUCKING MATTER even if he does stop - he has every right to stop - he can stop, do a headstand and whistle Dixie through his arse while juggling the ball with his feet and the defender STILL doesn't have the right to clatter into him
These refs are so atrociously incompetent that in any other career they'd be sacked with minutes notice and be escorted out the door with their stuff in a cardboard box so fast they wouldn't have time to blink.



Do you know what makes it even worse?

If this 'he stopped' shit is their line of thinking, why the hell don't they apply the same logic when players like Kane and Vardy kick opposition players befofe hurling themselves to ground to initiate contact or jump and hang a leg to simulate being taken out?

Funny that this shit is absolutely no problem but shaping up to shoot in the box is something to be punished by a shocking poor decision.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:56:44 am by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,543
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #975 on: Today at 09:59:47 am »
Jota didn't move his body position, he had the ball and went to shoot and was taken out.

If someone is going down any kind of weird route to explain why it wasn't a foul, then you can just say Emerson should have been done for obstruction when Robertson went to kick the ball..... put himself in front of the ball with no interested in playing it.  :-X :wave
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,638
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #976 on: Today at 10:01:14 am »
Quote from: Captain Caveman on Today at 08:49:40 am
Pretty scathing from The Guardian here, "We all have bad days at the office, but certain elements of Paul Tierney’s display were inexplicably poor." suggests more than just incompetence.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/dec/20/premier-league-and-beyond-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action


any mention of Kavanaugh (the VAR)
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,278
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #977 on: Today at 10:04:19 am »


Ah yes, makes perfect sense. Be nice if these wankers owned up to something for once.
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,116
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #978 on: Today at 10:07:33 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:04:19 am


Ah yes, makes perfect sense. Be nice if these wankers owned up to something for once.


This is why I don't subscribe to the Athletic.

Fucking chumps

Logged
I like cats

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,454
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #979 on: Today at 10:08:14 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:04:19 am


Ah yes, makes perfect sense. Be nice if these wankers owned up to something for once.

They are scrambling around for an excuse.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #980 on: Today at 10:08:55 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:04:19 am


Ah yes, makes perfect sense. Be nice if these wankers owned up to something for once.

So basically endangering an opponent only applies if they dont have the foresight to protect themselves. Oh wait, Xhaka got a red for sliding in rashly but not actually touching his opponent, fucking nonsense the excuses they try to pull. No consistency whatsoever
Logged

Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #981 on: Today at 10:09:04 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 09:54:12 am
Had time to digest it all, I think of myself as a very level headed supporter... but I've concluded that was the worst refereeing display I've ever seen at a football match in my life.

What the fuck

Its up there with Coote getting one over minus last year for sure. What seems worse about this one is that both on-field and var refs seemed like they both imparted bias.

They clearly have bias or carried a grudge from a previous encounter with Klopp/club as someone else mentioned, then used that to fuck us over, exactly as Coote done last year. They went too far yesterday but can you imagine when they want to how many 50/50s they will get away with giving the other way in other games, not worth thinking about.

The most infuriating thing about it, with it all as blatant as it was is that nothing will be done except they might be pulled from our games for a little while. That whole boys club needs taking apart, until then we can look forward to more of the same.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 503
  • ******
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #982 on: Today at 10:09:39 am »
The more you look at the Kane incident the worse it gets, but for me if there is one image that shows just how bad a decision it was from the referee and VAR it is this one:



Does that look like someone who is in control of himself?  He's already 10 feet past the point of the 'tackle' with both feet stretched away from him and his body pointed at the ground.  How can the referee see him in that position and not think that is excessive force and reckless?

I instantly called both the red card and penalty in real time, so although the VAR undoubtedly massively f*cked up, neither of them should have required VAR to get involved if the on-field referee does his job.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:25 am by Dr Stu-Pid »
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,243
  • ★★★★★★
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
« Reply #983 on: Today at 10:12:24 am »
Quote from: S'mas day on Yesterday at 06:44:17 pm
Posting this in the intention of relieving some of the frustration



Thank you
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,116
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #984 on: Today at 10:12:48 am »
The weird thing about this game was the Sly narrative and a few reports I've read that Spurs deserved to win because of their posession and chances.

Just shows how shite/biased these arseholes that cover the game are.

Imagine if you were so shite at your job that you were allowed to put in such a bollocks performance and not be sacked
Logged
I like cats

Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,574
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #985 on: Today at 10:16:07 am »
Milner had a poor game, can tell Father Time is creeping up on him now.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #986 on: Today at 10:17:16 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:08:14 am
They are scrambling around for an excuse.
Like the Pickford hatchet job last year. Clear mistakes made and then trying to cover it
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • SPQR
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #987 on: Today at 10:18:16 am »
Tottenham fans seem to think that there was nothing wrong with that because supposedly Robbo should have been sent off last season, Mane purposely hit it onto Sissoko's arm in the CL final, and Robbo's goal shouldn't have stood. So it was perfectly OK for Harry Kane to put in a leg breaker. ;D
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #988 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Today at 10:16:07 am
Milner had a poor game, can tell Father Time is creeping up on him now.
Think this was obvious after the City game to be fair. He could still do the job against lower teams and when he's not also needing to cover for an acadmey player who's not ready, but think at the top end his athleticism over the first few yards just isn't there now.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #989 on: Today at 10:20:02 am »
On a more positive note, fucking proud of Mane, was like a man possessed
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,638
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #990 on: Today at 10:21:30 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 10:07:33 am

This is why I don't subscribe to the Athletic.

Fucking chumps
What a load of shite that 'explanation' is.

Own up to the fact that you fucked up you fucking whoppers!

Even Shay Given was having none of it from Dermott Gallagher 'that's a red, clear and final Dermott, no excuses' - Dermott eventually had to duck out of the conversation with 'who'd want to be ref nowadays'

By the way, where's "The Athletic understands..." on the penalty decision then...
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,638
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #991 on: Today at 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:17:16 am
Like the Pickford hatchet job last year. Clear mistakes made and then trying to cover it

Funny thing is I think that Pickford job has done for Michael Oliver as a top flight ref - between that and VAR he no longer backs himself to make good calls and has been the worse ref for it - he's nowhere near the level he was before that.
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,243
  • ★★★★★★
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #992 on: Today at 10:26:41 am »
I can understand the ref not catching the severity when it's live. But the fact that the VAR didn't say "this is obviously a red card" is beyond fathomable.
I can understand the ref not giving a penalty, even though it's a bad decision not to, but VAR not getting it, are you fucking serious?

I thought they must have forgotten to turn on the ear piece in the first half. It's the only logical explanation.


Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #993 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:04:19 am


Ah yes, makes perfect sense. Be nice if these wankers owned up to something for once.

"The Athletic understands" means "we were told to write this and to promote this narrative in exchange for maintaining our sources".

I subscribe on a 1 pound/month promotion because there's a lot of actual information once you filter out the shite and some of the analytical pieces are quite good, but it's obvious that there's not one iota of journalistic integrity in the whole enterprise. It's purely about cultivating sources and pushing narratives.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:07 am by Gods_Left_Boot »
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #994 on: Today at 10:30:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:29:30 am
Sky have access to them as commentary team constantly refer to them.

I would love it if these recording were to be made public then . 
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #995 on: Today at 10:37:52 am »
Starting to wonder what the point of the Premier League is. It's not a sporting competition and hasn't been for a long time. Those of us of a certain vintage can compare it to the old 1st Division of the Football League, and it hasn't done one positive thing for the sport other than make a lot of young men super rich and the fans even poorer than they were. Wouldn't have a problem if it went pop to be honest. How on earth, with all the dirty money sloshing about, the PL can't come up with a competent group of refs though is incredible. Just shows that professionalism isn't the be-all-and-end-all. The more money that is available the more corruptible humans tend to be. Disgraceful performance from all at PGMOL yesterday.

The only thing which keeps me watching football these days is Liverpool Football Club. Without them I wouldn't have the slightest interest anymore. Compare Robbo's apology for letting his club down yesterday to the Captain of England's weasel-mouthed justification for being a cheating barsteward is like night and day. Sums up our club's integrity whilst others have lost all semblance of a moral compass. Strange thing is if the authorities are trying to manufacture a close title race, City ought to be suffering as much if not more as we are. LFC is the only club providing any real competition to Abu Dhabi City. The fact that they are being handed an advantage makes you think the game has been sold down the river. I would happily turn my attention to the big cup and our attempt to win number 7 if it wasn't fr the fact that you are dealing with another corrupt administrator there too. At least the refs are a bit more consistent though. Game's a bogie  :no
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
  • RedOrDead
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #996 on: Today at 10:38:28 am »
Why do we keep getting these refs from Greater Manchester for our games. Actually why is there so many of them from Manchester?

Corrupted bunch of c*nts the lot of them. European refs are much much better as can be seen in our Champions League games.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 