Starting to wonder what the point of the Premier League is. It's not a sporting competition and hasn't been for a long time. Those of us of a certain vintage can compare it to the old 1st Division of the Football League, and it hasn't done one positive thing for the sport other than make a lot of young men super rich and the fans even poorer than they were. Wouldn't have a problem if it went pop to be honest. How on earth, with all the dirty money sloshing about, the PL can't come up with a competent group of refs though is incredible. Just shows that professionalism isn't the be-all-and-end-all. The more money that is available the more corruptible humans tend to be. Disgraceful performance from all at PGMOL yesterday.The only thing which keeps me watching football these days is Liverpool Football Club. Without them I wouldn't have the slightest interest anymore. Compare Robbo's apology for letting his club down yesterday to the Captain of England's weasel-mouthed justification for being a cheating barsteward is like night and day. Sums up our club's integrity whilst others have lost all semblance of a moral compass. Strange thing is if the authorities are trying to manufacture a close title race, City ought to be suffering as much if not more as we are. LFC is the only club providing any real competition to Abu Dhabi City. The fact that they are being handed an advantage makes you think the game has been sold down the river. I would happily turn my attention to the big cup and our attempt to win number 7 if it wasn't fr the fact that you are dealing with another corrupt administrator there too. At least the refs are a bit more consistent though. Game's a bogie