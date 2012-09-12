As others have said, I can forgive Tierney but I just cant understand or fathom how Kane doesnt get sent off. Even the penalty I can just about accept as it was a touch soft, but the Kane challenge is the most clear red card youll see all day, absolutely mental that it isnt given and very reminiscent of the one we dont get at West Ham.
Other than that we do well with our entire first choice midfield unavailable and our best centre half out. We were predictably soft in midfield which was always going to happen and Keita was both brilliant and infuriating in equal measure. We really needed to put our foot on the ball at 2-1, keep it tight and try to kill of Spurs spirit but instead youve got Keita flicking passes off the outside of his boot and losing the ball (which began the passage of play that ends up with Son scoring), it reminded me of Nabys performance away at Atletico. To be honest Im at the point now where Id advocate selling him as if he cant learn the basic point of not squandering possession in key areas when were under pressure after 3 years then he never will do. Initially when it happened I wasnt that annoyed as I felt Spurs would have scored anyway but in hindsight Im not sure they would have considering they didnt really do much against 10 men let alone 11.
Overall its a decent point though and if we dont win the league this season it wont be because of getting 1 point rather than 3 at white hart lane.