First off, on what planet did Kane get the ball? His foot, which he raised just before impact, missed the ball. It then hit his arm and bounced in front of him.
I think its different this time with the ref because Klopp got an explanation. The fact it was nonsense should give us enough to go after him and in doing so force a broader conversation about general competence, accountability and conflicts of interest.
It is as clear as day from the footage of Jota that he is steadying himself fora shot. Any ref that uses looking for contact in a league that tolerates the likes of Kane, Vardy and Sterlings actions, is making himself look incompetent.
Ive been a critic of the club for being too soft, I really hope we see this one through, and in doing so force a reform of PGMOL.
Once again football is descending into farce due to the disparate stances on vaccinations by the clubs and lack of clarity from the PL, and while overall VAR is less bad than last year, there are still ele,ents that need sorting. On the basis of yesterday though, its not policy, its the quality of people. Its been obvious for a long time, but enough is enough.
Finally, after every controversy, theres always those couple of posters, usually ones we hear very little from, telling us that weve all got it wrong. Frankly anyone wilfully ignoring the relative rest for the teams and also the players we had missing and saying we should look at ourselves rather than make excuses for the ref, is either a WUM, or fucking clueless. Perhaps both.