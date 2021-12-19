« previous next »
PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #920 on: Today at 04:23:01 am
Start having the ref and the VAR ref show up post matcg like managers do and ask them to explain their decisions.

Bet they'll get miraculously get better to avoid the humiliation every week
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #921 on: Today at 04:24:56 am
Just watched about 25 minutes of the replay, skipping to key moments.

Boy, you lot aren't kidding. That Kane non-red was criminal. There is no possible explanation for that one. Of course, Dermot Gallagher or one of those other paid mouthpieces will find a way to tell everyone on Sky (or whatever) that it was absolutely the right call, but everyone with even a passing interest in football knows it was a blatant Captain Ingurland call. At least with the Jota non-pen (100% nailed on as it was) you can point to other blatant non fouls not given as part of the Stay On Yer Feet Ya Twat initiative, but the Kane incident had no precedent, no mitigating circumstances - a pure travesty.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #922 on: Today at 05:42:42 am
+ Mail Online, United Kingdom, By Daniel Matthews

Jurgen Klopp took aim at referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham, claiming Harry Kane could have broken Andy Robertson's leg and football needs "objective" officials.

But Klopp insisted the "game could have been completely different with two key decisions in the first half."

At the final whistle, he made a beeline for Tierney, appearing to tell the official: "I have no problems with any referees. Only you."

He (Klopp) later added: "I really have no idea what his (Paul Tierney) problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions."

Klopp was furious that Kane escaped a sending off after lunging in on Robertson, claiming: "That's definitely a red card if Andy's foot is still on the ground his leg is broken."

Sportsmail columnist Jamie Redknapp agreed, arguing: "It's a red card. He's reckless and out of control. The crowd were up, fever pitch. "

"When you go in for a challenge, I've seen a lot of players sent off for less than that. Having a reputation, being England captain  these little things do help you.'"

-- Jamie Redknapp --

=======================

- Published: 20:32 GMT, 19 December 2021 | Updated: 01:19 GMT, 20 December 2021

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #923 on: Today at 05:54:52 am
"Having a reputation" - for what? Being a goal thief?
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #924 on: Today at 06:09:24 am
ESPN ripping into both the referee and Kane

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI</a>
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #925 on: Today at 06:38:49 am
Its clear as fucking day officials carry grudges over from one match to another. We said it last year. They dont like being given out to or challenged. The fact were constantly at the top of the fair play awards means fuck all to them.
I can definitely see someone like Harry Kane calling the refs Sir.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #926 on: Today at 07:06:49 am
These sort of days make me despair, especially when you add in the non penalty for Emerson. Just fucking corrupt or inept or both.
We keep playing despite the guts of our team ripped out. Would love to know how badly affected the Mancs were before their games got shelved. Hope to Christ something moves for our post Xmas matches.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #927 on: Today at 07:11:22 am
good to see MOTD absolutely destroying the shite reffing/VAR bullshit on today's games, i think that's as hard as i've seen them go in on them, and was glad to see shearer going in on mike riley too cos he's overseeing this utter clusterfuck of refs

let's be totally down to earth as fuck and call it as it is, in any fucking job from serving burgers to mopping floors and the many better paying jobs throughout the fucking country, if you consistently show the levels of incompetence we see from the vast majority of our refs, you'd all be getting sacked on monday

thank you and fuck off
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #928 on: Today at 07:18:42 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
Terrible from Keita, how dare he
The joke was that he awarded Keita the free kick then somehow booked him for dissent.
No need to be surprised by Tierney's performance. He is second only in mancness to Anthony Taylor but he generally "does us" with more subtlety - the reason that he has "got a problem" with Klopp is that he  is the Liverpool manager.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #929 on: Today at 07:21:48 am
When a ref fucked Fergie over he made sure they never reffed his games again. Klopp sure put in an official complaint. It's a completely different game if Kane is sent off. We were also fucked over in the West Ham game with the non sending off.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #930 on: Today at 07:22:39 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:09:24 am
ESPN ripping into both the referee and Kane

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI</a>
NBC crew post game was said the ref messed up on both the Kane and no Penalty call
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #931 on: Today at 07:28:20 am
Man City have got a run of tougher looking games coming up, so a point at Spurs isnt the worst result in the world.
Happy that Klopp called out the refereeing bollocks yesterday. The Jota excuse for the non penalty is beyond pathetic.
Whilst Id liked to have seen Klopp chin the ref, his words were enough.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #932 on: Today at 07:36:13 am
I'm usually calm the next day after decisions go against us like that but im still raging sat here in work this morning. The club needs to act in some capacity and put in an official complaint against Tierney and ask VAR to explain their decisions yesterday. This can't continue, the game needs transparency.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #933 on: Today at 07:44:35 am
https://www.givemesport.com/1805193-spurs-vs-liverpool-mark-clattenburg-has-his-say-on-harry-kanes-tackle-on-andy-robertson

Clattenburg on the ref decisions yesterday. How can such refs be allowed to referee a PL game is beyond me. Kane is supposed to be honest upright England captain, unlike the latino counterparts who dabble in the dark arts. Yesterday showed just what lying whinging and rogue thug that he is. There is every fucking intent to cause injury when jumping into a tackle with high studs. Law is very clear about such tackles being red irrespective of one footed or two. Incidentally it was two footed lunge with both legs straight at an opponent player. A one footed challenge is different as any idiot who has played any level of decent football player knows. There is nothing subjective and if someone on here is saying such then he is talking out of his arse.

The penalty and the red card are clear red cards. Any referee will agree on that when they see the replays. A referee is on ground and is best placed at a fee yards away to see exactly the live actions and the real life picture of the incident. Which is precisely why he is on a playground and not watching on tv or screen. Any referee can miss and incident or finer nuances and then VAR must intervene. In this case firstly VAR should never be required. If you watching a tackle like that from 15 feet and not give a red, you need a ophthalmologist and neurologist consultation not VAR.

Assuming the referee was mentally unbalanced, the VAR team with access to 10 different camera angles and 20 monitors should be calling in a review. It possible that Paul Tierney needs an audiometry test additionally for failing to hear such a review. I wouldnt have been surprised if he decided to start licking Harry Kanes boots at some point. He should be handed a public ban for a fee games and demoted from PL as an example for such inept refering. Alternative is he can check into a hospital and get some physical examinations done pronto.

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #934 on: Today at 07:46:37 am
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:06:49 am
These sort of days make me despair, especially when you add in the non penalty for Emerson. Just fucking corrupt or inept or both.
We keep playing despite the guts of our team ripped out. Would love to know how badly affected the Mancs were before their games got shelved. Hope to Christ something moves for our post Xmas matches.

Pretty sure Emerson was already on a yellow too.
Spurs should have been down to 9 men, still raging inside how bad we got fucked over by the officials.
If anyone fucks up that bad in work & a colleague backs up the fuck ups..both are out on their arse.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #935 on: Today at 07:53:02 am
Harry Kane: "I got the ball". From someone who has a reputation...



Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #936 on: Today at 08:04:46 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
Kane really is a maggot isn't he? The backing into players and risking serious injury, the swearing on his daughters life, the protests at Spurs despite claiming to love the club, and tonight, reckons he got the ball.

One weird kid that.

This. When you put it all together, it's quite damning - the guy is a wanker. And he still has most people fooled it seems. Here in Denmark, Jan Mølby on the commentary was saying that he's 'an honest player'. Is he fuck.
Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #937 on: Today at 08:10:02 am
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm
Still a nailed-on red for me.

It only takes one set of studs to break a leg, and Robbo is very lucky he had his foot off the ground, because if planted his shin would have been smashed to pieces.

It was terrible from Kane. Reckless and out of control. Nowhere near the ball either, despite his ridiculous lies after the game about ''getting the ball.''

To be fair it looks more and more like a red every time I see it. Not normally a fan of stills to judge decisions, but that still of Kanes studs about to snap Robbo´s leg in two is pretty damning.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #938 on: Today at 08:10:12 am
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 07:44:35 am
https://www.givemesport.com/1805193-spurs-vs-liverpool-mark-clattenburg-has-his-say-on-harry-kanes-tackle-on-andy-robertson

Clattenburg on the ref decisions yesterday.

Very interesting. He's basically saying the same as everyone in here on all of them. You know that when all of the likes of Shearer, Jenas, Sutton, Savage and Clattenburg are basically saying Liverpool got done, we really did get fucked.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #939 on: Today at 08:13:40 am
They were speculating on the radio this morning that Kane's was only a yellow as he "got the ball" but Robbo's was a red as he didn't.  That Kane's only contact with the ball was his flailing arm seems to be immaterial such are the robots running VAR. 

It reminds me of last season with the Fabinho/Sheff Utd penalty where VAR were only tasked with checking if it was inside or outside the box and so weren't allowed to say "By the way, it wasn't a foul".  Or the Pickford lunge on Virgil where they obsessed about a 1cm offside but didn't think to say "It's still reckless play so a red card".

Our performance wasn't great - a high line with no pressure on the ball is a recipe for disaster - but if it had been refereed competently we would have won.  With everything going on it's not the worst point in the world and when the fixtures do start to pile up we'll be grateful of one less game to fit in.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #940 on: Today at 08:14:44 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:21:48 am
When a ref fucked Fergie over he made sure they never reffed his games again. Klopp sure put in an official complaint. It's a completely different game if Kane is sent off. We were also fucked over in the West Ham game with the non sending off.

Probably a little off topic but a ref didn't have to fuck Ferguson for him to make sure they didn't ref a manc game again. Unless they were clearly pro united they were persona non gratis round Old Trafford, that's how he controlled the decisions. It wasn't just a case of a guy costing them points with bad decisions. It was also refs officiating in an objective manner, showing no favouritism to United, that came in for his ire.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #941 on: Today at 08:34:31 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm
MOTD2 slaughtered the ref and VAR for Kane's tackle and for Jota's penalty. They said that Alli's claim for a penalty was not a penalty and when you see it again he dived and should therefore have been booked.

It's good that at least the media are going after the refs and VAR after these decisions. It should stop the officials (particularly the Manc mafia) thinking they can double down on us like they did last season.

Tierney probably thought he could avoid scrutiny, even though he'll be the toast of his City/United supporting family at Christmas dinner in Manchester.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #942 on: Today at 08:35:44 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:23:01 am
Start having the ref and the VAR ref show up post matcg like managers do and ask them to explain their decisions.

Bet they'll get miraculously get better to avoid the humiliation every week

They can't explain them though. If they're going to give explanations like "Jota stopped" then they're just going to make themselves look complete idiots.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #943 on: Today at 08:41:10 am
First off, on what planet did Kane get the ball? His foot, which he raised just before impact, missed the ball. It then hit his arm and bounced in front of him.

I think its different this time with the ref because Klopp got an explanation. The fact it was nonsense should give us enough to go after him and in doing so force a broader conversation about general competence, accountability and conflicts of interest.

It is as clear as day from the footage of Jota that he is steadying himself fora shot. Any ref that uses looking for contact in a league that tolerates the likes of Kane, Vardy and Sterlings actions, is making himself look incompetent.
Ive been a critic of the club for being too soft, I really hope we see this one through, and in doing so force a reform of PGMOL.

Once again football is descending into farce due to the disparate stances on vaccinations by the clubs and lack of clarity from the PL, and while overall VAR is less bad than last year, there are still ele,ents that need sorting. On the basis of yesterday though, its not policy, its the quality of people. Its been obvious for a long time, but enough is enough.

Finally, after every controversy, theres always those couple of posters, usually ones we hear very little from, telling us that weve all got it wrong. Frankly anyone wilfully ignoring the relative rest for the teams and also the players we had missing and saying we should look at ourselves rather than make excuses for the ref, is either a WUM, or fucking clueless. Perhaps both.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #944 on: Today at 08:45:13 am
The nagging thing for me is we have to be pretty near perfect to win the title and this is two points dropped due to officiating.

In isolation, the result is fine.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #945 on: Today at 08:47:08 am
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:14:44 am
Probably a little off topic but a ref didn't have to fuck Ferguson for him to make sure they didn't ref a manc game again. Unless they were clearly pro united they were persona non gratis round Old Trafford, that's how he controlled the decisions. It wasn't just a case of a guy costing them points with bad decisions. It was also refs officiating in an objective manner, showing no favouritism to United, that came in for his ire.

It's not just the ref though. It's not the first Kavanaugh has fucked us over. If he does his job and gives the pen and sends Kane off then Tierney's irrelevant. They're both as bad as each other for not giving those (more so Kavanaugh with the Kane red, given he got Tierney to overturn Robertson's yellow).

'VAR' becomes a catch all term to damn bad officiating, but it comes down to the person operating it and he doesn't have to face the wrath of the players/managers/fans/media afterwards the way the match referee does.

The VAR is there as a fail safe for overturning clear referee errors, yet between them they've doubled down.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #946 on: Today at 08:49:40 am
Pretty scathing from The Guardian here, "We all have bad days at the office, but certain elements of Paul Tierneys display were inexplicably poor." suggests more than just incompetence.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/dec/20/premier-league-and-beyond-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #947 on: Today at 08:53:54 am
Quote from: Captain Caveman on Today at 08:49:40 am
Pretty scathing from The Guardian here, "We all have bad days at the office, but certain elements of Paul Tierneys display were inexplicably poor." suggests more than just incompetence.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/dec/20/premier-league-and-beyond-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

Quote
Referees have a hard job, and Tierney should have been better supported by the VAR, but consistency and common sense were nowhere to be seen at the London Stadium on Sunday

I think they're letting Chris Kavanagh off VERY lightly there.  There were three major incidents and VAR only intervened on one:
- Kane tackle.  Tierney not advised to review on the screen.
- Jota penalty appeal.  Tierney not advised to review on the screen.
- Robbo tackle.  Tierney advised to review on the screen.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #948 on: Today at 08:56:03 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:44 am
They can't explain them though. If they're going to give explanations like "Jota stopped" then they're just going to make themselves look complete idiots.

Well that's his point, they'll be less likely to make outrageous decisions if they have to explain them afterwards.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #949 on: Today at 08:57:23 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:53:54 am
I think they're letting Chris Kavanagh off VERY lightly there.  There were three major incidents and VAR only intervened on one:
- Kane tackle.  Tierney not advised to review on the screen.
- Jota penalty appeal.  Tierney not advised to review on the screen.
- Robbo tackle.  Tierney advised to review on the screen.

For me, Tierney has only really fucked up on the Jota incident (perfect view and gave a ridiculous excuse).

He was consistent in giving yellows for Robbo and Kane and you could argue he's give the yellow for Kane in real time, knowing VAR can have a better look at it.

For Kavanaugh to tell Tierney to send Robertson off and ignore the Kane incident is blatant corruption. Not to mention ignoring the Jota pen.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #950 on: Today at 08:58:50 am
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 08:56:03 am
Well that's his point, they'll be less likely to make outrageous decisions if they have to explain them afterwards.

I've always said they should have to explain them and it's a guard against corruption and for accountability. VAR needs to be held accountable as well. Whoever is operating it should have to explain their decisions after the game. We'll never hear from Tierney or Kavanaugh.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #951 on: Today at 09:00:51 am
Just shown the match high lights on the BBC news except the Kane challenge this England Captain crap really goes a long way.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #952 on: Today at 09:03:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:50 am
I've always said they should have to explain them and it's a guard against corruption and for accountability. VAR needs to be held accountable as well. Whoever is operating it should have to explain their decisions after the game. We'll never hear from Tierney or Kavanaugh.

Why don't they just make the conversation public? Like in cricket.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #953 on: Today at 09:03:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:08 am
It's not just the ref though. It's not the first Kavanaugh has fucked us over. If he does his job and gives the pen and sends Kane off then Tierney's irrelevant. They're both as bad as each other for not giving those (more so Kavanaugh with the Kane red, given he got Tierney to overturn Robertson's yellow).

'VAR' becomes a catch all term to damn bad officiating, but it comes down to the person operating it and he doesn't have to face the wrath of the players/managers/fans/media afterwards the way the match referee does.

The VAR is there as a fail safe for overturning clear referee errors, yet between them they've doubled down.

Yep, that's a given. While the motivation for Tierney's incorrect decisions look suspect, they can be explained away by incompetence, if one was of a mind to. Particularly as he didn't give Andy a red. Kavanagh's can't however, he simply has had to have an agenda.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #954 on: Today at 09:06:53 am
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 09:03:34 am
Yep, that's a given. While the motivation for Tierney's incorrect decisions look suspect, they can be explained away by incompetence, if one was of a mind to. Particularly as he didn't give Andy a red. Kavanagh's can't however, he simply has had to have an agenda.

Tierney is a poor ref but has just made two mistakes in the first half (and I doubt any other ref would have sent England's captain off after 20 minutes either). It's the Jota thing that has really annoyed Klopp and his pathetic explanation.

Kavanagh is a biased Manc twat with an agenda and has fucked us over three times in the same game. That's a Coote-esque performance on VAR.
