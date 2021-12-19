Clattenburg on the ref decisions yesterday. How can such refs be allowed to referee a PL game is beyond me. Kane is supposed to be honest upright England captain, unlike the latino counterparts who dabble in the dark arts. Yesterday showed just what lying whinging and rogue thug that he is. There is every fucking intent to cause injury when jumping into a tackle with high studs. Law is very clear about such tackles being red irrespective of one footed or two. Incidentally it was two footed lunge with both legs straight at an opponent player. A one footed challenge is different as any idiot who has played any level of decent football player knows. There is nothing subjective and if someone on here is saying such then he is talking out of his arse.The penalty and the red card are clear red cards. Any referee will agree on that when they see the replays. A referee is on ground and is best placed at a fee yards away to see exactly the live actions and the real life picture of the incident. Which is precisely why he is on a playground and not watching on tv or screen. Any referee can miss and incident or finer nuances and then VAR must intervene. In this case firstly VAR should never be required. If you watching a tackle like that from 15 feet and not give a red, you need a ophthalmologist and neurologist consultation not VAR.Assuming the referee was mentally unbalanced, the VAR team with access to 10 different camera angles and 20 monitors should be calling in a review. It possible that Paul Tierney needs an audiometry test additionally for failing to hear such a review. I wouldnt have been surprised if he decided to start licking Harry Kanes boots at some point. He should be handed a public ban for a fee games and demoted from PL as an example for such inept refering. Alternative is he can check into a hospital and get some physical examinations done pronto.