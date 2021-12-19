« previous next »
PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #920 on: Today at 04:23:01 am
Start having the ref and the VAR ref show up post matcg like managers do and ask them to explain their decisions.

Bet they'll get miraculously get better to avoid the humiliation every week
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #921 on: Today at 04:24:56 am
Just watched about 25 minutes of the replay, skipping to key moments.

Boy, you lot aren't kidding. That Kane non-red was criminal. There is no possible explanation for that one. Of course, Dermot Gallagher or one of those other paid mouthpieces will find a way to tell everyone on Sky (or whatever) that it was absolutely the right call, but everyone with even a passing interest in football knows it was a blatant Captain Ingurland call. At least with the Jota non-pen (100% nailed on as it was) you can point to other blatant non fouls not given as part of the Stay On Yer Feet Ya Twat initiative, but the Kane incident had no precedent, no mitigating circumstances - a pure travesty.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #922 on: Today at 05:42:42 am
+ Mail Online, United Kingdom, By Daniel Matthews

Jurgen Klopp took aim at referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham, claiming Harry Kane could have broken Andy Robertson's leg and football needs "objective" officials.

But Klopp insisted the "game could have been completely different with two key decisions in the first half."

At the final whistle, he made a beeline for Tierney, appearing to tell the official: "I have no problems with any referees. Only you."

He (Klopp) later added: "I really have no idea what his (Paul Tierney) problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions."

Klopp was furious that Kane escaped a sending off after lunging in on Robertson, claiming: "That's definitely a red card if Andy's foot is still on the ground his leg is broken."

Sportsmail columnist Jamie Redknapp agreed, arguing: "It's a red card. He's reckless and out of control. The crowd were up, fever pitch. "

"When you go in for a challenge, I've seen a lot of players sent off for less than that. Having a reputation, being England captain  these little things do help you.'"

-- Jamie Redknapp --

=======================

- Published: 20:32 GMT, 19 December 2021 | Updated: 01:19 GMT, 20 December 2021

Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #923 on: Today at 05:54:52 am
"Having a reputation" - for what? Being a goal thief?
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #924 on: Today at 06:09:24 am
ESPN ripping into both the referee and Kane

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI</a>
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #925 on: Today at 06:38:49 am
Its clear as fucking day officials carry grudges over from one match to another. We said it last year. They dont like being given out to or challenged. The fact were constantly at the top of the fair play awards means fuck all to them.
I can definitely see someone like Harry Kane calling the refs Sir.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #926 on: Today at 07:06:49 am
These sort of days make me despair, especially when you add in the non penalty for Emerson. Just fucking corrupt or inept or both.
We keep playing despite the guts of our team ripped out. Would love to know how badly affected the Mancs were before their games got shelved. Hope to Christ something moves for our post Xmas matches.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #927 on: Today at 07:11:22 am
good to see MOTD absolutely destroying the shite reffing/VAR bullshit on today's games, i think that's as hard as i've seen them go in on them, and was glad to see shearer going in on mike riley too cos he's overseeing this utter clusterfuck of refs

let's be totally down to earth as fuck and call it as it is, in any fucking job from serving burgers to mopping floors and the many better paying jobs throughout the fucking country, if you consistently show the levels of incompetence we see from the vast majority of our refs, you'd all be getting sacked on monday

thank you and fuck off
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #928 on: Today at 07:18:42 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
Terrible from Keita, how dare he
The joke was that he awarded Keita the free kick then somehow booked him for dissent.
No need to be surprised by Tierney's performance. He is second only in mancness to Anthony Taylor but he generally "does us" with more subtlety - the reason that he has "got a problem" with Klopp is that he  is the Liverpool manager.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #929 on: Today at 07:21:48 am
When a ref fucked Fergie over he made sure they never reffed his games again. Klopp sure put in an official complaint. It's a completely different game if Kane is sent off. We were also fucked over in the West Ham game with the non sending off.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #930 on: Today at 07:22:39 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:09:24 am
ESPN ripping into both the referee and Kane

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3vXsOAKBsBI</a>
NBC crew post game was said the ref messed up on both the Kane and no Penalty call
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #931 on: Today at 07:28:20 am
Man City have got a run of tougher looking games coming up, so a point at Spurs isnt the worst result in the world.
Happy that Klopp called out the refereeing bollocks yesterday. The Jota excuse for the non penalty is beyond pathetic.
Whilst Id liked to have seen Klopp chin the ref, his words were enough.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #932 on: Today at 07:36:13 am
I'm usually calm the next day after decisions go against us like that but im still raging sat here in work this morning. The club needs to act in some capacity and put in an official complaint against Tierney and ask VAR to explain their decisions yesterday. This can't continue, the game needs transparency.
