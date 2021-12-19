Jurgen Klopp took aim at referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham, claiming Harry Kane could have broken Andy Robertson's leg and football needs "objective" officials.But Klopp insisted theAt the final whistle, he made a beeline for Tierney, appearing to tell the official: "I have no problems with any referees. Only you."He (Klopp) later added: "I really have no idea what his (Paul Tierney) problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions."Klopp was furious that Kane escaped a sending off after lunging in on Robertson, claiming:Sportsmail columnist Jamie Redknapp agreed, arguing: "It's a red card. He's reckless and out of control. The crowd were up, fever pitch. ""When you go in for a challenge, I've seen a lot of players sent off for less than that. Having a reputation, being England captain  these little things do help you.'"=======================- Published: 20:32 GMT, 19 December 2021 | Updated: 01:19 GMT, 20 December 2021