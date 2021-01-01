« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 17878 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm
Shearer tearing Mike Riley one to get his team in order. Likely because Newcastle were robbed of a Penalty v City.

They are in order. Problem is its dodgy Mike setting the direction.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm
btw - I know you didn't mention anything about City. That was more a general point that I imagine because we "dropped" 2 points and City demolished Newcastle the media will be launching a whole "City are the best thing since slice bread" narrative now and a lot of teams will probably buy into that!

Yea they won't mention the referee decisions that went there way last week and today. Hope Mike Riley has a nice Christmas in Abu Dhabi.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • Sound
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm »
Fuckall will happen to Tierney and especially Cavanagh over todays performance, that's the most infuriating part of this.
Overlooked, brushed under the carpet & will have free reign to orchestrate the next game however they seem fit.
The FA is a fucking joke, the whole world sees penalty & red today which under normal circumstances would see repercussions for the officials.
Fuck all will be done.
I'm glad Klopp called the c*nts out, however futile his words may be.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
Bloody hell even Alan Shearer is agreeing our decisions should have gone our way on MOTD.

He was very scathing and called out the referee and VAR. He basically called them incompetent.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 11:32:21 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
Yea they won't mention the referee decisions that went there way last week and today. Hope Mike Riley has a nice Christmas in Abu Dhabi.
Yeah, they are a good team but if we keep plugging away it will be tight.
It was very tight at Anfield and from memory they were at full strength and we didn't have Alexander Arnold or Thiago.
Logged

Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm
Mad, I just think the referee was shite but not bent or corrupt so it drives me mad when I see bent. A bent one gives the 2 spurs dives penalties and chalks off our goal.

No it doesn't as the handball is law, it is not subjective. The dive with zero contact is also not subjective, it is a dive with no contact. So actually they did them a favour as with Ali on a yellow he should have been sent off.

Klopp as said publicly the ref has a problem with us.
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,294
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 11:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
anyone got Alis penno claim in gif please?
I missed the game, was out with the wife for her Birthday.. Would be greatly appreciated ....
!!!
First touch is a good one, but the with the second the ball looks to be getting away from him so down he goes.



Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm »
I wonder if we would have been better off playing Matip as the number 6 with Gomez coming in alongside Konate. I believe he played their early on his career.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,115
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm »
Specsavers are now mocking Harold.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Specsavers/status/1472637819516600335

Quote
Leaflet on its way
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,091
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
Kane really is a maggot isn't he? The backing into players and risking serious injury, the swearing on his daughters life, the protests at Spurs despite claiming to love the club, and tonight, reckons he got the ball.

One weird kid that.

I hate the backing in. Makes no attempt for the ball and makes it deliberately awkward for the defender to jump, happy for them to hit the deck in an unnatural position, then shouts for a foul.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 11:34:26 pm
First touch is a good one, but the with the second the ball looks to be getting away from him so down he goes.





Jesus christ, they are fucking shameless. Hes been one of the worst over the last few years as well. I just dont get it.

I used to play up front and every fibre of my body would fight and strive to stay upright in order to score. Cause you know, thats what the point of the game is.
Its innate with these cheats, it has to be.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm »
Legend, thanks a lot man...
I had a message from a bloke I knew saying there was a penno not given for spurs, but ehhh, Ali should be booked for diving ...


Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 11:34:26 pm
First touch is a good one, but the with the second the ball looks to be getting away from him so down he goes.




Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
  • 27 years...
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 11:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm
Legend, thanks a lot man...
I had a message from a bloke I knew saying there was a penno not given for spurs, but ehhh, Ali should be booked for diving ...
A clear dive by Ali, who I think was already on a booking. If so, and if the ref had done the right thing, he'd have been off for an early bath like Sir Harold, Prince of Liars should also have been.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm
Fuckall will happen to Tierney and especially Cavanagh over todays performance, that's the most infuriating part of this.
Overlooked, brushed under the carpet & will have free reign to orchestrate the next game however they seem fit.
The FA is a fucking joke, the whole world sees penalty & red today which under normal circumstances would see repercussions for the officials.
Fuck all will be done.
I'm glad Klopp called the c*nts out, however futile his words may be.

That twat Coote tore us a new arsehole last year, fucked over in the derby just as blatant as today. All that happened to him was that the weasel Mike Riley kept him away from any of our matches for a year. Nothing else happened.

I expect the same today will happen for Tierney, probably won't see him in charge of our matches for a while.

People going on about Alan Shearer tearing shreds out of Mike Riley tonight and yeah its great, but the best thing that happened today was Newcastle getting the same treatment for their blatant pen as that has led him going nuts at them. Maybe it won't make any difference but the only thing that seems to make a difference these days is public pressure and the more shit that is thrown hopefully it adds to the scrutiny.

I'm still fuming though and probably for the same reasons as most because these refs stroll in do whatever the fuck they like knowing full well they can run back to the boys club who will keep them safe.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm »
its all extremely odd imo.

the covid situation. our defensive spine, without whom we struggled last season, just happen to get positive covid tests at a crucial time. The four players that tested positive arent even sick yet henderson is sick buts its a cold?

then you have this type of a refereeing performance. im sorry but thats not just down to incompetence. there is just no way you can make that many majpr decisions against one team.

bring on the super league.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,115
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm »
"I got the ball"

Logged

Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
"I got the ball"



Add to that Kane also said/lied: "I spoke to Robbo and he said I caught his foot and it wasn't a foul"

Un-fucking-believable.

Still can't wait to hear Robbo's reaction to that, but most probably never will for obvious reasons.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
  • 27 years...
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm
That twat Coote tore us a new arsehole last year, fucked over in the derby just as blatant as today. All that happened to him was that the weasel Mike Riley kept him away from any of our matches for a year. Nothing else happened.

I expect the same today will happen for Tierney, probably won't see him in charge of our matches for a while.

People going on about Alan Shearer tearing shreds out of Mike Riley tonight and yeah its great, but the best thing that happened today was Newcastle getting the same treatment for their blatant pen as that has led him going nuts at them. Maybe it won't make any difference but the only thing that seems to make a difference these days is public pressure and the more shit that is thrown hopefully it adds to the scrutiny.

I'm still fuming though and probably for the same reasons as most because these refs stroll in do whatever the fuck they like knowing full well they can run back to the boys club who will keep them safe.

I have to agree.

When it's just us there is always the tired old 'Whingeing Scousers' jibe thrown our way in order to close down the conversation. Now, even outsiders and some who normally have an agenda against us are saying the same things. This draws much more attention to what's going on. Hopefully this added scrutiny will help lead to some improvements in officiating.

It's a real mess. The supposed best league in the world presided over by incompetent buffoons is not a good or a professional look. I stopped watching live games after the Goodison derby in the empty stadiums season due to the dire quality of officiating on the pitch and via VAR. That game broke the camel's back for me. I've give it another go with a fresh start this season, but it looks like the same old shambles is ruining the game again.  :(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #898 on: Today at 12:03:19 am »
Jaysis, that image is damning... There is zero excuse for Var on that, these images and gifs being displayed here by fans (and they are brilliant views), and Var has literally the best cutting edge technology, they saw that, and the dive by ali (bookable offence) and the foul on Jota, they SAW them all 100%, and they chose to ignore them...someone chose to ignore them...

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
"I got the ball"


« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:34 am by Realgman »
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
  • 27 years...
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #899 on: Today at 12:08:30 am »
^
We are talking fractions of a second there. If Robbo is fractionally later getting his foot off the ground, his shin is smashed to bits there.  :no
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #900 on: Today at 12:17:05 am »
Yeah, its so close to a sickening injury...
when you see that, and I have a feeling the reaction by the media, as mentioned here about shearer and jenas even condemning it fully with no quibble... will get a wider reaction.
Both of them high level pros, and looking at that they may have felt "fuck, that could have been very bad"... Think Robbo is well liked across the board too..
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #901 on: Today at 12:51:24 am »
Robertson (and Klopp) but their hands up and said that Robbo's tackle was poor and they have no complaints. On the other hand, Kane tried to say that he made a fair tackle and it may look worse on TV. The prick can't even admit that he made a mistake.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,558
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #902 on: Today at 12:52:58 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:44:48 pm
Fuming with Robbo - if he was going to twat someone it shouldve been that shit mouth breathing twat. Love the fact hes stuck at Spurs for his career and they all have to pretend he doesnt fucking hate them.

He's one of our own...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #903 on: Today at 12:54:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
"I got the ball"



If that connected then Robbo could have had a serious injury. Look how far Kane slide past the ball (over a body length) and then you can appreciate the force of the tackle. Jenas and Shearer are right to question why neither the referee nor VAR didn't see it as dangerous and a red.
Logged
#JFT97

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #904 on: Today at 12:55:05 am »
Our team without Fab is as soft as melted cheese in the centre although Morton did quite well.
That is the 2nd game where we have shown a soft centre without Fab.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #905 on: Today at 12:55:34 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:10:22 pm
You know PGMOL are fucked when even fucking Jenas doesn't defend those decisions!

Thread title extension please   oh please   
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,100
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #906 on: Today at 01:17:50 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm
Fuckall will happen to Tierney and especially Cavanagh over todays performance, that's the most infuriating part of this.
Overlooked, brushed under the carpet & will have free reign to orchestrate the next game however they seem fit.
The FA is a fucking joke, the whole world sees penalty & red today which under normal circumstances would see repercussions for the officials.
Fuck all will be done.
I'm glad Klopp called the c*nts out, however futile his words may be.

Of course fuck all will be done.
Instead of being dropped they will be celebrated. Abu Dhabi FC will be watching and applauding every fucking decision.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #907 on: Today at 01:23:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:58:31 pm
Tierney is the referee who blew up early against United with us clean through. That isn't incompetent that is bent.

Aside from all the obvious shite he booked Tsimkas for time wasting and never added a single second on, and there had been a substitution as well.

It's not a big thing but this sort of quality is so poor.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #908 on: Today at 01:32:49 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:51:24 am
Robertson (and Klopp) but their hands up and said that Robbo's tackle was poor and they have no complaints. On the other hand, Kane tried to say that he made a fair tackle and it may look worse on TV. The prick can't even admit that he made a mistake.

Are we surprised? He's as disingenuous as they come. A fucking c*nt of the highest order.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,169
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #909 on: Today at 01:35:12 am »
Did Kane swear on his Daughter's life that he touched the ball or does that only apply to claiming goals. Hideous c*nt.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #910 on: Today at 01:37:34 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
Couldn't agree more.

This is what law 12 says

Serious foul play

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.
Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force
or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.

Kane has sprinted and then launched himself at Robbo. He is out of control, so much so that he ends up sliding on his front. He has gone in with his studs up, straight legged and with as much force as he can muster. The only reason Robbo doesn't end up with a serious injury is because he has scooped the ball over Kane's lunge, so his foot is off the ground.

If he doesn't see him coming and get his foot off the ground then Robbo gets a serious injury.
Im pretty sure the challenge on Keita the Spurs first goal also qualifies as this, Keita legit bailed on trying to win the ball here but spurs player was sliding at very high speed and if Keita goes for ball there he get leg broken. Would love to see a replay of that
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #911 on: Today at 01:40:56 am »
I think the Kane tackle and decision is actually worse than it looks. To me it seems that Kane's foot initially is pointing away (downwards) from Robertson, but then he twists it up to catch him. That looks intentional.

On a wider note, there's no way these refereeing decisions going against us is just unlucky or random. It's too often, too long to be just coincidental. Even if it had been "just" incompetence, incompetence should be random. This is not random. That doesn't necessarily mean that it is a conspiracy, it could just be that the collection of referees available just happens to have a strong bias against us and that there's not enough checks and balances to rectify this. It's not important why this keeps happening, what's important is to find a way to stop it.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #912 on: Today at 01:54:54 am »
This will be Paul Tierneys David Coote moment. No way we see him for awhile.

Not sure what it is about Spurs, but it brings out the worst in officials. I still cant believe Tierney thought Jota slowed down to draw contact. Making up intent in his head, rather than judging what actually happened on the pitch.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #913 on: Today at 01:57:11 am »
Kane is a dirty fucking prick by the way. I dont see why anyone would look at him in a positive light. Selfish loser who only cares about his goal tally.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
« Reply #914 on: Today at 01:59:50 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm
They are shit but not bent. We praised Mike Dean midweek for allowing the goal. Gives something against us and he's bent
When its blatant as that, its hard to ignore.

Mike Dean was praised because Hayden wasnt actually injured. Praised for doing his job correctly. Tierney is fairly being criticized. Too fucking prideful to go to the monitor for the Kane challenge and Jota penalty  appeal, yet is more than willing to look at the Robertson challenge again.

Please explain that.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Judge Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #915 on: Today at 02:15:07 am »
Robbo had it coming apparently according to bells on Twitter because of a tackle (where he clearly got the ball and accidentally catches a spuds player) a few seasons ago.  :butt
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #916 on: Today at 02:45:32 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 02:15:07 am
Robbo had it coming apparently according to bells on Twitter because of a tackle (where he clearly got the ball and accidentally catches a spuds player) a few seasons ago.  :butt

Delete twitter it's a shit heap. I did 18 months ago and life is better.
Logged

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,912
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #917 on: Today at 02:51:31 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm
For me this is almost as blatant as the shove against Ox against Newcastle (also ignored).



The more I see this the worse the decision looks. What an atrocious decision to not give this as a penalty... fucking hell...
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,227
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #918 on: Today at 02:53:19 am »
Been muttering to myself on these little rants about last night, still absolutely fucking seething
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,856
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #919 on: Today at 02:59:59 am »
Just caught the game, not even up for discussing it.

Feels like last season when VAR was just fucking us over all year.

The defense was a fucking shambles though, without Ali, and Spurs awful awful finishing it would have been 6.

Whatever, caps off a perfect fucking day.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 