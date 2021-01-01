I think the Kane tackle and decision is actually worse than it looks. To me it seems that Kane's foot initially is pointing away (downwards) from Robertson, but then he twists it up to catch him. That looks intentional.
On a wider note, there's no way these refereeing decisions going against us is just unlucky or random. It's too often, too long to be just coincidental. Even if it had been "just" incompetence, incompetence should be random. This is not random. That doesn't necessarily mean that it is a conspiracy, it could just be that the collection of referees available just happens to have a strong bias against us and that there's not enough checks and balances to rectify this. It's not important why this keeps happening, what's important is to find a way to stop it.