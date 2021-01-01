« previous next »
Shearer tearing Mike Riley one to get his team in order. Likely because Newcastle were robbed of a Penalty v City.

They are in order. Problem is its dodgy Mike setting the direction.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
btw - I know you didn't mention anything about City. That was more a general point that I imagine because we "dropped" 2 points and City demolished Newcastle the media will be launching a whole "City are the best thing since slice bread" narrative now and a lot of teams will probably buy into that!

Yea they won't mention the referee decisions that went there way last week and today. Hope Mike Riley has a nice Christmas in Abu Dhabi.
Fuckall will happen to Tierney and especially Cavanagh over todays performance, that's the most infuriating part of this.
Overlooked, brushed under the carpet & will have free reign to orchestrate the next game however they seem fit.
The FA is a fucking joke, the whole world sees penalty & red today which under normal circumstances would see repercussions for the officials.
Fuck all will be done.
I'm glad Klopp called the c*nts out, however futile his words may be.
Bloody hell even Alan Shearer is agreeing our decisions should have gone our way on MOTD.

He was very scathing and called out the referee and VAR. He basically called them incompetent.
Yea they won't mention the referee decisions that went there way last week and today. Hope Mike Riley has a nice Christmas in Abu Dhabi.
Yeah, they are a good team but if we keep plugging away it will be tight.
It was very tight at Anfield and from memory they were at full strength and we didn't have Alexander Arnold or Thiago.
Mad, I just think the referee was shite but not bent or corrupt so it drives me mad when I see bent. A bent one gives the 2 spurs dives penalties and chalks off our goal.

No it doesn't as the handball is law, it is not subjective. The dive with zero contact is also not subjective, it is a dive with no contact. So actually they did them a favour as with Ali on a yellow he should have been sent off.

Klopp as said publicly the ref has a problem with us.
anyone got Alis penno claim in gif please?
I missed the game, was out with the wife for her Birthday.. Would be greatly appreciated ....
!!!
First touch is a good one, but the with the second the ball looks to be getting away from him so down he goes.



I wonder if we would have been better off playing Matip as the number 6 with Gomez coming in alongside Konate. I believe he played their early on his career.
https://twitter.com/Specsavers/status/1472637819516600335

Quote
Leaflet on its way
Kane really is a maggot isn't he? The backing into players and risking serious injury, the swearing on his daughters life, the protests at Spurs despite claiming to love the club, and tonight, reckons he got the ball.

One weird kid that.

I hate the backing in. Makes no attempt for the ball and makes it deliberately awkward for the defender to jump, happy for them to hit the deck in an unnatural position, then shouts for a foul.
First touch is a good one, but the with the second the ball looks to be getting away from him so down he goes.





Jesus christ, they are fucking shameless. Hes been one of the worst over the last few years as well. I just dont get it.

I used to play up front and every fibre of my body would fight and strive to stay upright in order to score. Cause you know, thats what the point of the game is.
Its innate with these cheats, it has to be.
Legend, thanks a lot man...
I had a message from a bloke I knew saying there was a penno not given for spurs, but ehhh, Ali should be booked for diving ...


Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:34:26 pm
First touch is a good one, but the with the second the ball looks to be getting away from him so down he goes.




Legend, thanks a lot man...
I had a message from a bloke I knew saying there was a penno not given for spurs, but ehhh, Ali should be booked for diving ...
A clear dive by Ali, who I think was already on a booking. If so, and if the ref had done the right thing, he'd have been off for an early bath like Sir Harold, Prince of Liars should also have been.
Fuckall will happen to Tierney and especially Cavanagh over todays performance, that's the most infuriating part of this.
Overlooked, brushed under the carpet & will have free reign to orchestrate the next game however they seem fit.
The FA is a fucking joke, the whole world sees penalty & red today which under normal circumstances would see repercussions for the officials.
Fuck all will be done.
I'm glad Klopp called the c*nts out, however futile his words may be.

That twat Coote tore us a new arsehole last year, fucked over in the derby just as blatant as today. All that happened to him was that the weasel Mike Riley kept him away from any of our matches for a year. Nothing else happened.

I expect the same today will happen for Tierney, probably won't see him in charge of our matches for a while.

People going on about Alan Shearer tearing shreds out of Mike Riley tonight and yeah its great, but the best thing that happened today was Newcastle getting the same treatment for their blatant pen as that has led him going nuts at them. Maybe it won't make any difference but the only thing that seems to make a difference these days is public pressure and the more shit that is thrown hopefully it adds to the scrutiny.

I'm still fuming though and probably for the same reasons as most because these refs stroll in do whatever the fuck they like knowing full well they can run back to the boys club who will keep them safe.
its all extremely odd imo.

the covid situation. our defensive spine, without whom we struggled last season, just happen to get positive covid tests at a crucial time. The four players that tested positive arent even sick yet henderson is sick buts its a cold?

then you have this type of a refereeing performance. im sorry but thats not just down to incompetence. there is just no way you can make that many majpr decisions against one team.

bring on the super league.
"I got the ball"

"I got the ball"



Add to that Kane also said/lied: "I spoke to Robbo and he said I caught his foot and it wasn't a foul"

Un-fucking-believable.

Still can't wait to hear Robbo's reaction to that, but most probably never will for obvious reasons.
That twat Coote tore us a new arsehole last year, fucked over in the derby just as blatant as today. All that happened to him was that the weasel Mike Riley kept him away from any of our matches for a year. Nothing else happened.

I expect the same today will happen for Tierney, probably won't see him in charge of our matches for a while.

People going on about Alan Shearer tearing shreds out of Mike Riley tonight and yeah its great, but the best thing that happened today was Newcastle getting the same treatment for their blatant pen as that has led him going nuts at them. Maybe it won't make any difference but the only thing that seems to make a difference these days is public pressure and the more shit that is thrown hopefully it adds to the scrutiny.

I'm still fuming though and probably for the same reasons as most because these refs stroll in do whatever the fuck they like knowing full well they can run back to the boys club who will keep them safe.

I have to agree.

When it's just us there is always the tired old 'Whingeing Scousers' jibe thrown our way in order to close down the conversation. Now, even outsiders and some who normally have an agenda against us are saying the same things. This draws much more attention to what's going on. Hopefully this added scrutiny will help lead to some improvements in officiating.

It's a real mess. The supposed best league in the world presided over by incompetent buffoons is not a good or a professional look. I stopped watching live games after the Goodison derby in the empty stadiums season due to the dire quality of officiating on the pitch and via VAR. That game broke the camel's back for me. I've give it another go with a fresh start this season, but it looks like the same old shambles is ruining the game again.  :(
