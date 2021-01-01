« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 15150 times)

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • Never Forget
Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #840 on: Today at 10:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:04 pm
Emerson Royale had already been booked when he flattened Jota in the box.
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:00:31 pm
On what planet and under which rules did Kane 'get the ball'? It hits his hand and then his arse?




Deluded.

I missed the start of the game and missed this. This is ridiculous, how is this not a VAR straight red. Until this I thought the Jota turbo shove was the most egregious refereeing over sight of the day.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,103
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #841 on: Today at 10:19:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:46:14 pm
Yeah - I mean hes seen a replay, knows hes had a shocker and is trying to justify it 

Honestly its the VAR ref that anger should be directed at - mistakes can happen in real time

For me the anger should be directed at Tierney as well. He has got previous. A lot of decisions are subjective and mistakes can happen. Timekeeping isn't one of them. Against United he indicated a minimum of 1 minute of added on time and then blew up before that just because we were clean through.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • G'wan, my son
Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #842 on: Today at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:18:43 pm
I missed the start of the game and missed this. This is ridiculous, how is this not a VAR straight red. Until this I thought the Jota turbo shove was the most egregious refereeing over sight of the day.

I'm not even going there.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,008
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #843 on: Today at 10:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:14:51 pm
Just weird when he obviously didnt.

The answer to that is something like - it doesnt look good on the replay, it was wet and skiddy and Im glad he wasnt injured. Everyone knows Im not that kind of player but I can see why people think I got lucky

But Kanes a fucking weirdo.

that's my take. he wasn't anywhere near the ball (except after he killed Robbo's shin and the ball hit his HAND).
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,619
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #844 on: Today at 10:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:36:06 pm
For me this is almost as blatant as the shove against Ox against Newcastle (also ignored).



The technique on the slide though  :lmao  arms full out in front, beautiful. Pretty sure he would have been safe at the plate.


He was just about to pull the trigger and got smashed to the ground, that's your slowing down. Also, even though its out of context here, unless im wrong unless you actually initiate the contact yourself,  simply inviting contact does not allow the opposition player to smash you to the ground, no? Milner got a free kick earlier in the game same ref, clearly invited the contact. Just not in the box. 

terrible call, terrible excuse. at the time i just racked it up to win some lose some refs a wanker, but vars bent for not looking at it again.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • Sound
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #845 on: Today at 10:21:46 pm »
Still absolutely pissed about the manc 'officiating'.  :no
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 