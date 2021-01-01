« previous next »
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #720 on: Today at 08:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:20:07 pm
That's unfair on cuntnuggets.

This.

Cuntnuggets need all the love they can get :(
Online Fruity

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #721 on: Today at 08:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:58 pm
Please explain why manc referee Tierney blew up before time against Man United when we were clean through. He is bent and Klopp has just called him out for it.

Bent? He gave Robertson a yellow. The clown in VAR swayed his decision. The clown in VAR didn't look at the penalty incident. Tierney is clearly incompetent like a lot of refs but you are starting to sound a little bit Everton. Smaller teams deal with this level of incompetence weekly and it mostly goes unnoticed. The guy in the room who has a chance to watch it from many different angles and in slow motion I could at least understand but we are not the only team that suffers shit decisions.
Online Mister men

Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
« Reply #722 on: Today at 08:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:00:31 pm
On what planet and under which rules did Kane 'get the ball'? It hits his hand and then his arse?



Deluded.

Actually doing Kane a favour showing it at that speed. I hear people say stuff like "Harry Kane wouldn't deliberately go out to hurt someone" etc... but iv'e seen him do just that several times now. Honestly at full speed it looks like he see's Robbos foot planted on the ground and looks to break the leg.  Robbo see's it coming and jumps in the air to avoid that scenario.
Online newterp

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:23:25 pm
Actually doing Kane a favour showing it at that speed. I hear people say stuff like "Harry Kane wouldn't deliberately go out to hurt someone" etc... but iv'e seen him do just that several times now. Honestly at full speed it looks like he see's Robbos foot planted on the ground and looks to break the leg.  Robbo see's it coming and jumps in the air to avoid that scenario.

Same thing they do with Son. Oh hes not that kind of player  oh but he is. Snide and cheating fucker.
Online Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:25:30 pm »
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 08:15:40 pm
Grow up. Caught a lot of heat from this - yes referring wasnt great but Im looking more at poor performance from the lads. Thats fine! This happens! Its okay to say we werent great.

We lost the entire midfield of our team and we were playing Spurs who have a number of pacey players. It's really not that surprising that they managed to create some chances, they have a decent manager as well. I'm not at all sure why you are that concerned. With the number of games we are playing and considering the players missing we are not going to be able to play well every game.
Online James Mac

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #725 on: Today at 08:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 08:20:36 pm
You were talking shite and were pulled up on it.

You are allowed to say we werent great mate. Thats fine. We were cut through far too easily. Some decisions maybe didnt go our way but you cant change that. What you can change is the performance. I expect us to do better next game. Thats how you win the league. I dont think its a catastrophically terrible thing to think that.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #726 on: Today at 08:26:14 pm »
Apart from the shirt theyre wearing, Id love to know why Kane and Cresswell arent sent off or reviewed by VAR but Robertson is.
Online newterp

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #727 on: Today at 08:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:26:14 pm
Apart from the shirt theyre wearing, Id love to know why Kane and Cresswell arent sent off or reviewed by VAR but Robertson is.

Its the most basic of questions. How VAR can say - hang on a minute - lets check the Robertson play.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #728 on: Today at 08:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:23:25 pm
Actually doing Kane a favour showing it at that speed. I hear people say stuff like "Harry Kane wouldn't deliberately go out to hurt someone" etc... but iv'e seen him do just that several times now. Honestly at full speed it looks like he see's Robbos foot planted on the ground and looks to break the leg.  Robbo see's it coming and jumps in the air to avoid that scenario.

One of the worst in the league for endangering opponents. Haven't forgotten his, purposely not jump and back into a jumping opponent trick. The audacity of him talking refs ears off and going down screaming constantly.

He says that was just a strong challenge but he was practically begging for a penalty when Dele Alli dived after a hand grazed his shirt
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #729 on: Today at 08:28:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:27:16 pm
Its the most basic of questions. How VAR can say - hang on a minute - lets check the Robertson play.
If Robertson is a red card then so is Kanes.

Robertson was reckless but Kanes is a potential leg breaker.
Online newterp

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:29:00 pm »
Btw its not like Spurs were doing clever movement and intricate passing - it was counters and over the top passes. We really should have been more aware.
Online Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:26:14 pm
Apart from the shirt theyre wearing, Id love to know why Kane and Cresswell arent sent off or reviewed by VAR but Robertson is.

You can't underestimate the influence that Kane had on making Tierney look at the screen as well, the moment it happened he was in his ear whingeing. That was extra galling.
Online Robinred

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 08:15:40 pm
Grow up. Caught a lot of heat from this - yes referring wasnt great but Im looking more at poor performance from the lads. Thats fine! This happens! Its okay to say we werent great.

Your initial post was silly. And thats being kind.

We all know we werent great - we had a makeshift midfield. But that wasnt the thrust of your post. You caught a lot of heat because your post chose to wilfully ignore awful officiating of key decisions, and called fellow posters who didnt stupid.

When youre in a hole, stop digging
Online Jm55

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:23:08 pm
Bent? He gave Robertson a yellow. The clown in VAR swayed his decision. The clown in VAR didn't look at the penalty incident. Tierney is clearly incompetent like a lot of refs but you are starting to sound a little bit Everton. Smaller teams deal with this level of incompetence weekly and it mostly goes unnoticed. The guy in the room who has a chance to watch it from many different angles and in slow motion I could at least understand but we are not the only team that suffers shit decisions.

Ive generally been of this opinion but someone can tell me why theVAR doesnt send Kane off but sends Robbo off Id love to hear it. I dont think its because hes anti-Liverpool like, I think hes because its Kane who makes the challenge, either way its a fucking joke.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:32:23 pm »
And the Spurs songs are fucking awful, that when the spurs go marching in is such a monotonous drone. Hardly inspiring is it. 
Online red mongoose

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:33:21 pm »
Two hours later and the inside of my head is still a fume tsunami. I don't know how Evertonians live like this all the time, fuck's sake.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #736 on: Today at 08:34:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:52:23 pm
Don't get why all the anger is getting directed towards Tierney to be honest. He made some awful decisions but referees have been doing that since the beginning of time. It happens.

Chris Kavanagh is who needs to be getting it. Sitting in his VAR room and having access to all the replays.. to come to the conclusion that Kane's wasn't a red card and Robertson's was, and that Jota shouldn't have had a penalty can't just be put down to incompetence. Absolutely no one who knows a single thing about football could agree with those decisions without being completely biased.

And what annoys me the most with shit like this is just the injustice of it all. Pre-VAR I could direct all my anger at the referee and rationalise it in my mind as human error. But with VAR that cannot be done. All the evidence shows that the decisions are wrong, but they're made anyway, and there will be absolutely no consequences for it. Dermot Gallagher will be rolled out tomorrow to justify everything, and come Boxing Day everyone involved will be refereeing other high profile matches. It's sickening.

And don't forget Chris Kavanagh was the referee who was told he'd made a mistake in the Derby last year with Calvert-Lewin's penalty, yet looked at the replay and still gave the penalty. He has an agenda against us. It would just be interesting to know why.
Completely disagree, youre looking at it the wrong way.

Taking VAR out of the equation, Paul Tierney is continuously getting it very wrong on the pitch. VAR is not meant to be a substitute referee, Tierney still has a duty to get on field decisions correct and he fails to do that way too often!!

VAR is also culpable but Tierney is hugely incompetent and sets a presidency for incompetence from all the referees during a match.
Online Good Kekule Wenceslas

Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
« Reply #737 on: Today at 08:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:00:31 pm


Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:01:01 pm


It is unfathomable that a trained, professional referee with access to those images, after the onfield ref has just given a yellow card, doesnt immediately get on the comms and tell him hes probably not seen it properly and might want to take a second look.  Its the very definition of out of control and endangering the safety of an opponent.  There is no excuse.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #738 on: Today at 08:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:05:17 pm
I'm just hearing also that Emerson Royale was on a yellow when he fouled Jota so we've actually been denied a peno and they should have been down another man along with Kane.  :no
He's my new favorite Spurs player to hate. Such a dirty player!
Was pushing our players off the ball at every opportunity early on in the game. Ref of course did nothing.

Can't wait for the reverse so that we can hammer them. I'm sure Jurgen and the lads will be up for it!
Online James Mac

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #739 on: Today at 08:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:30:01 pm
Your initial post was silly. And thats being kind.

We all know we werent great - we had a makeshift midfield. But that wasnt the thrust of your post. You caught a lot of heat because your post chose to wilfully ignore awful officiating of key decisions, and called fellow posters who didnt stupid.

When youre in a hole, stop digging

Im not digging, I just think youd make yourself sick talking about decisions that didnt go our way that you cant change! Yes our midfield was massively depleted and you must take that into account. Equally I think we could have given more and I dont think its a horrible anti-red thing to say that! We will be better next game, its okay.
Online Fruity

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #740 on: Today at 08:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:31:57 pm
Ive generally been of this opinion but someone can tell me why theVAR doesnt send Kane off but sends Robbo off Id love to hear it. I dont think its because hes anti-Liverpool like, I think hes because its Kane who makes the challenge, either way its a fucking joke.

I agree. Certain players get a bit more leniancy, but that's from all refs. Bit like rooney used to get similar love. Too big a story sending Kane off and getting it wrong.
Online vicar

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #741 on: Today at 08:36:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:29:00 pm
Btw its not like Spurs were doing clever movement and intricate passing - it was counters and over the top passes. We really should have been more aware.

Yep it was deep defending and proper kick and rush
Online wah00ey

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #742 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm »
Looks like the premiership have had a look at the media coverage F1 got with some dreadful officiating and thought "we'll have a bit of that."
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #743 on: Today at 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 08:35:02 pm
It is unfathomable that a trained, professional referee with access to those images, after the onfield ref has just given a yellow card, doesnt immediately get on the comms and tell him hes probably not seen it properly and might want to take a second look.  Its the very definition of out of control and endangering the safety of an opponent.  There is no excuse.
You gotta love them telling us the next time they give it against us that "it's a wreckless challenge so it's a red!"
Other times, "it's not the challenge itself, it's the intent!"

The inconsistency and incompetence is alarming.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #744 on: Today at 08:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:34:46 pm
Completely disagree, youre looking at it the wrong way.

Taking VAR out of the equation, Paul Tierney is continuously getting it very wrong on the pitch. VAR is not meant to be a substitute referee, Tierney still has a duty to get on field decisions correct and he fails to do that way too often!!

Oh don't get me wrong, I'm not excusing Tierney at all. He's god awful. But at least with him, you can put it down to incompetence. With Kavanagh, there is no way it can be incompetence - no one can look those incidents after all those replays and come to the conclusions that he has without being biased, whether that's consciously or sub-consciously. And that makes it so much harder to swallow.

And if it was just down to Tierney today, the match actually plays out fairer and more consistent as he didn't send Robertson off.
Online Fruity

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #745 on: Today at 08:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 08:34:46 pm
Completely disagree, youre looking at it the wrong way.

Taking VAR out of the equation, Paul Tierney is continuously getting it very wrong on the pitch. VAR is not meant to be a substitute referee, Tierney still has a duty to get on field decisions correct and he fails to do that way too often!!

VAR is also culpable but Tierney is hugely incompetent and sets a presidency for incompetence from all the referees during a match.

Yes but if he is getting it wrong VAR can intervene. Not saying he is not shit but it would seem the system brought in to stop obvious mistakes is actually just as shit. You could say worse in fact as they have replays.
Online missis sumner

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #746 on: Today at 08:39:59 pm »
That we got a point out of that match with that refereeing, is a minor miracle.
Online bravoco

Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
« Reply #747 on: Today at 08:41:04 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:54:20 pm
Decent point in that we had all of our first strength midfield missing
No VVD
Away and in London
The opposition had 2 weeks off

These are the sort of games where city will win 9 out of 10 because of their strength in depth
This side should be applauded

Agree. Excellent effort by the lads and really unlucky. What a team this is though.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #748 on: Today at 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:17:41 pm
I thought it was a game of contradiction.

We played well but on balance of chances a draw a a good result.

Kane should have been sent off and we should have a pen1st half. Equally I think Robertsons is a red on most occasions as well.

Alisson had a amazing game but its his mistake thats pivotal in the result.

Individually I thought the midfielders did OK but as a unit it wasnt great. Same with Konate. Defensive line and shape wasnt great but thought Konate played pretty well.

Think we take the point and dust  ourselves down. Concern now is how we rotate the squad in the next 3 games when we may have 6,7,8 players out through injury or Covid isolation


It looks like the game against Leicester in the league may be postponed so we will have the cup game against Leicester and a weakened Leeds side so its not a bad set of events really and one we should be able to manage.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #749 on: Today at 08:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 08:35:02 pm
It is unfathomable that a trained, professional referee with access to those images, after the onfield ref has just given a yellow card, doesnt immediately get on the comms and tell him hes probably not seen it properly and might want to take a second look.  Its the very definition of out of control and endangering the safety of an opponent.  There is no excuse.
The refs in general, but especially this prick Tierney and more so the guy on VAR, are simply useless......money for old rope it is. That first image also shows a deliberate handball by Kane - who's a dirty, cheating twat....and always has been.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #750 on: Today at 08:42:02 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 08:39:59 pm
That we got a point out of that match with that refereeing, is a minor miracle.

Yep!

It is a very good point all told, I have no problem with that being the result. Everything in their favour, nothing in ours. You could tell who the fresher team was 2nd half.

Thats why its so irritating though to have to fight a referee and VAR all the way through a game too. It was tough enough as it is.
Online Geezer08

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #751 on: Today at 08:43:12 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:38:30 pm
Looks like the premiership have had a look at the media coverage F1 got with some dreadful officiating and thought "we'll have a bit of that."

It says something that the safety car rules in F1 is more clear than how to use VAR in football. It is so fucking random and inept
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #752 on: Today at 08:43:18 pm »
About the game we need to give the players much credit. Loads of issues but we battled and fought through it. No other side gets that result today under those circumstances not even City. We handle knocks and uncertainty really well.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #753 on: Today at 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 08:39:59 pm
That we got a point out of that match with that refereeing, is a minor miracle.
It is.
I guess the thing that bugs us is that we could have gotten more. A totally undeserved win (or a few), which I think we're way, way, way past due.

It's been bugging me tremendously to see us having to earn every win and being reminded of such, while seeing other teams getting these.
Don't get me wrong- we need to earn our wins, but just sometimes it would be nice to walk away with an undeserved win the way we're being shafted at times.
Online thegoodfella

Re: PL: Tottenham 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #754 on: Today at 08:50:43 pm »
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 07:07:04 pm
Anyone blaming VAR or refs is an idiot. We weren't great. Pick yourself up, go again. It was all on us though, let's not bring conspiracy bollocks into it.

Noting to do with conspiracy. This is incompetence and cowardice to take the correct decision. That was a legbreaker on Robertson, Jota was a stonewall penalty, and Robertson's red was fair enough.
