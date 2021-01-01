« previous next »
PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74

Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #560
SPEED AND INTENSITY

Are the names of Paul Tierneys offshore bank accounts
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #561
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 07:07:04 pm
Anyone blaming VAR or refs is an idiot. We weren't great. Pick yourself up, go again. It was all on us though, let's not bring conspiracy bollocks into it.

Don't talk fucking shite lad.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #562
I thought we were the far superior team. We played pretty much all the football. Spurs were athletic and combative but relied heavily on their counter-attacks. It was an entertaining watch for the neutrals I suppose. Overall, the performance and football aspects will be completely overshadowed by quite simply put, terrible officiating. There were numerous incidents in the game where it was just poor but for me

- clear red card for me at the time, and even more diabolical that one gets reviewed and the other doesn't
- clear penalty for me and not even reviewed by VAR, and if it was, completely a sham that's not given. looking at the referee he is literally 10m away and it is absolutely unbelievable that its not even reviewed let alone given straight off the bat. What a sham.
- numerous fouls on both sides but actually in general Spurs committed a number of cynical fouls to hamper the fluidity of the game. To then get a card for 'time-wasting' when I saw them take nearly as long with 2 of their throws is just nonsensical
- offside multiple times and including one occasion where Konate ends up putting it over the bar but somehow Spurs are awarded a corner
- absolutely no complaints about Robbo's goal as the rules have changed in this space, and they can't complain about the goal being awarded

I think Robbo's challenge was rash and in some ways not surprising to see red, but the consistency of refereeing here leaves much to be desired as his challenge was no worse than Kane's but obviously Kane never gets penalised for anything even though he's about as dirty as they come.

We'll take the point considering we finished with 10 men and had basically a non-existing numpty as a referee. It's not the worst result in the world. I hope we don't lose sight of the fact that our positioning and some of our decision making wasn't good and we let Tottenham have some very clear cut chances. We could've been a little stronger in the middle of the pitch and a bit more decisive in possession.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #563
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:57:07 pm
They rarely drop points so makes it very hard to keep up with them.

Havent they won 9 or 10 in a row now ?

But there's always a freak loss in City. We're 3 points behind them at the halfway mark. They won't win every game.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #564
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:09:29 pm
Tierney needs to investigated now. If he thinks Jota stopped looking for a foul there he's not capable of doing his job.

They actually really do need to be investigated.  Its either sheer incompetence, in which case they shouldnt be reffing at all, or its corruption.  Nobody can be that bad at their job and still keep it. 
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #565
Tierney is in the firing line after this. Hes been atrocious
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #566
All the needs to be said on the ref has been said.

We deserved to lose that badly but I am still pissed off with just a point. It could have been 4 or 5 but for Ali and then he fucks it up for the goal! Such a strange one.

Other than that, we were sloppy in the final third. Misplaced too many passes. A little concerned about our ability to play the high line without Virgil. Konate has the pace, but doesnt seem to be on the same wavelength as others at time which is understandable given how new he is. Still, we need to win games now and giving up too many chances at the moment.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #567
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 07:07:04 pm
Anyone blaming VAR or refs is an idiot. We weren't great. Pick yourself up, go again. It was all on us though, let's not bring conspiracy bollocks into it.

Mate? What are you talking about. If the ref has got his decision right today, they would have played 70min with 10 men. We would have a finished the first 2-1 and you get a completely different game.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #568
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 07:07:04 pm
Anyone blaming VAR or refs is an idiot. We weren't great. Pick yourself up, go again. It was all on us though, let's not bring conspiracy bollocks into it.

So hackneyed it wouldn't be out of place in a Harry Kane post-match interview. Congratulations.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #569
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 07:07:04 pm
Anyone blaming VAR or refs is an idiot. We weren't great. Pick yourself up, go again. It was all on us though, let's not bring conspiracy bollocks into it.

I agree we were not great today but to say the Ref had no calls in that game that went against us is just baffling to be honest mate.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #570
The big problem with VAR on the Kane incident was that they only took seconds to look at it. They can have only looked at it once and if theyd looked more they HAD to see it differently and a red card.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #571
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:09:29 pm
Tierney needs to investigated now. If he thinks Jota stopped looking for a foul there he's not capable of doing his job.

Lets not forget him blowing up with Mané clean through v Man Utd a while back

30 seconds left, blew up early
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #572
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:10:01 pm
Correct I did say that. Some of our passing was terrible today and overall the draw was fair, we were not great today so make of it what you want.
Well just have to agree to disagree then mate. Weve played better, Ill give you that, but we do set some extremely high standards. Given the circumstances I thought we played pretty well and even did just about enough to deserve to hang on to 1-2 and take the 3 points. As bad as the ref? Mad shout.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #573
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:11:30 pm
Klopp'll probably get a ban/fine for that and a whole load of grief from the worst elements of the media for being 'a moaner' or something, but we're generally too nice - putting up with all kinds of shit that other clubs would go mental about.

I'd welcome a siege mentality to be honest

Fucking hate the media. Sly, BT, BBC, ITV can all fuck themselves.

Manchester Guardian, Manchester Mirror, Cockney rest of the fuckers - fuck them all.

I'd love Klopp to refuse to give any interviews to any of the fuckers.

Stupid English inbred bastards.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #574
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 07:13:28 pm
Tierney is in the firing line after this. Hes been atrocious

Reckon hell be straight on Man Utd dodgey penalty duty


So

David Cootes and Paul Tierney
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #575
Harold Kane won as much of the ball as he's won a Champions League.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #576
Just said on Sky Robbo will only miss Wednesday. That not fall under the criteria for 3 games?
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #577
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:14:45 pm
Well just have to agree to disagree then mate. Weve played better, Ill give you that, but we do set some extremely high standards. Given the circumstances I thought we played pretty well and even did just about enough to deserve to hang on to 1-2 and take the 3 points. As bad as the ref? Mad shout.

Hanging onto that Ref bit, ok ;)
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #578

Klopp post match interview:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i1PxSSOXGzo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i1PxSSOXGzo</a>

Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #579
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 07:14:14 pm
Lets not forget him blowing up with Mané clean through v Man Utd a while back

30 seconds left, blew up early

haha, totally forgot about that one. I'd be furious if I wasn't laughing my ass off at how useless he is. Fairly certain his next visit to Anfield won't be a particularly friendly one.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #580
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:11:54 pm
From the BBC live thread:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports: I saw a big fight from my side. The first half was a good game from my team. The second half not exactly as good because we felt intensity of last few weeks and the opponent looked like they had finished warming up. They looked fresher.

"Scoring the second great. Conceding not so much.

"There were a lot of other things that were pretty influential to the game but some of these questions it is better to ask Mr Tierney."

On a red card for Harry Kane: Yes definitely. You can give Robbo a red card. It is not the smartest challenge but that is definitely a red card. No doubt about it. His leg was in the air, it was pure coincidence. Harry cannot judge it. If Robbos leg is on the ground it is a broken leg.

"We have a VAR sitting there and he thinks have a look again at Robertson again. Fine thats what he is there for. But what did he do in that situation? And then there is the penalty situation with Diogo Jota.

Mr Tierney told me Diogo [Jota] stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot do both."

More from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: It is always helpful when you play football yourself. When you see the situation back (Diogo Jotas penalty appeal), the VAR is there. Why is he stopping? I dont understand. The draw is fine. We are not crazy enough to think we cannot draw at Tottenham but these situations are crucial.

I have no idea what his [referee Paul Tierney] problem is with me.

"I was a bit more emotional in the game but he gives me a yellow card but it is not allowed in a situation like this? He comes over and gives me a yellow card but Id have preferred the right decisions on the pitch.

We have our complete midfield out, the best centre half in the world We lose our captain on matchday so you cannot expect to play the best football game of the season. You have to fight and thats what the boys did.

"But just an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them. He told me he thinks he stops on purpose. It is incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch and doesnt give it. You will have to ask him what his problem is with me."
if it happens to Kane he gets that penalty, not a shadow of a doubt in my mind, it's a joke, Jota has eyes on the ball he gets shoved in the back, it's 100% a penalty
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #581
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:15:39 pm
Just said on Sky Robbo will only miss Wednesday. That not fall under the criteria for 3 games?

Straight Red for me was always a 3 game ban, odd that if true (Not saying you lied btw ;D)
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #582
By the way, I love the stubborn 1-2 scoreline in the thread heading.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #583
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:16:55 pm
Straight Red for me was always a 3 game ban, odd that if true (Not saying you lied btw ;D)

It's only 3 for violent conduct
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #584
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 07:14:47 pm
I'd welcome a siege mentality to be honest

Fucking hate the media. Sly, BT, BBC, ITV can all fuck themselves.

Manchester Guardian, Manchester Mirror, Cockney rest of the fuckers - fuck them all.

I'd love Klopp to refuse to give any interviews to any of the fuckers.

Stupid English inbred bastards.

You must lead a life of so much hatred. Life is too short.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #585
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:15:39 pm
Just said on Sky Robbo will only miss Wednesday. That not fall under the criteria for 3 games?

Yeah but I think thats wrong, 2 yellows would be one game, but a red for violent  conduct is 3
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #586
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:11:54 pm
From the BBC live thread:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports: I saw a big fight from my side. The first half was a good game from my team. The second half not exactly as good because we felt intensity of last few weeks and the opponent looked like they had finished warming up. They looked fresher.

"Scoring the second great. Conceding not so much.

"There were a lot of other things that were pretty influential to the game but some of these questions it is better to ask Mr Tierney."

On a red card for Harry Kane: Yes definitely. You can give Robbo a red card. It is not the smartest challenge but that is definitely a red card. No doubt about it. His leg was in the air, it was pure coincidence. Harry cannot judge it. If Robbos leg is on the ground it is a broken leg.

"We have a VAR sitting there and he thinks have a look again at Robertson again. Fine thats what he is there for. But what did he do in that situation? And then there is the penalty situation with Diogo Jota.

Mr Tierney told me Diogo [Jota] stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot do both."

More from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: It is always helpful when you play football yourself. When you see the situation back (Diogo Jotas penalty appeal), the VAR is there. Why is he stopping? I dont understand. The draw is fine. We are not crazy enough to think we cannot draw at Tottenham but these situations are crucial.

I have no idea what his [referee Paul Tierney] problem is with me.

"I was a bit more emotional in the game but he gives me a yellow card but it is not allowed in a situation like this? He comes over and gives me a yellow card but Id have preferred the right decisions on the pitch.

We have our complete midfield out, the best centre half in the world We lose our captain on matchday so you cannot expect to play the best football game of the season. You have to fight and thats what the boys did.

"But just an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them. He told me he thinks he stops on purpose. It is incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch and doesnt give it. You will have to ask him what his problem is with me."

Hopefully that will lead to Tierney  not be given another Liverpool game for a long time. Fully expect Kloppo to get in trouble for speaking the truth as well of course, but Id take the trade-off.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #587
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:18:33 pm
It's only 3 for violent conduct

Just clarified it on Sky, 3 games.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #588
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:15:55 pm
Hanging onto that Ref bit, ok ;)
;D
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #589
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:46:54 pm
Exactly. This corruption talk invalidates the entirely valid complaints we could have about the officiating. It would have been a terrible decision but they had the opportunity to disallow the Robbo goal and could've given a penalty just before it. Kane vs Robbo decisions aren't down to corruption they're just due to abysmal refereeing.

Doesn't matter really what it is. The most important thing is that they are influencing the outcome of games with shocking decisions and nothing have been done about it. We have foreign players and managers etc why not foreign referees too ? Remember Mike Jones and beach ball goal ? he saw it, he knows the rules yet he decided to ignore it. It's not a mistake , he literally ignored the rules and no explanation can show otherwise and what happened ? he got demoted for one week went on to officiate in 202 games and apps that's just one example, over the years so many situations like this happened which you can't find logical explanation for.
Re: PL: Tottenham 1 v 2 Liverpool Kane 13 Jota 35 Robbo 69 Son 74
Reply #590
Its perfectly allowed to stop to draw a foul, what kind of nonsense is that? Milner does it all the time, Kane too. Its still a foul. Imagine using the same logic for trying to go around a defender. Oh, he ran past him trying to draw a foul
