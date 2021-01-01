I thought we were the far superior team. We played pretty much all the football. Spurs were athletic and combative but relied heavily on their counter-attacks. It was an entertaining watch for the neutrals I suppose. Overall, the performance and football aspects will be completely overshadowed by quite simply put, terrible officiating. There were numerous incidents in the game where it was just poor but for me



- clear red card for me at the time, and even more diabolical that one gets reviewed and the other doesn't

- clear penalty for me and not even reviewed by VAR, and if it was, completely a sham that's not given. looking at the referee he is literally 10m away and it is absolutely unbelievable that its not even reviewed let alone given straight off the bat. What a sham.

- numerous fouls on both sides but actually in general Spurs committed a number of cynical fouls to hamper the fluidity of the game. To then get a card for 'time-wasting' when I saw them take nearly as long with 2 of their throws is just nonsensical

- offside multiple times and including one occasion where Konate ends up putting it over the bar but somehow Spurs are awarded a corner

- absolutely no complaints about Robbo's goal as the rules have changed in this space, and they can't complain about the goal being awarded



I think Robbo's challenge was rash and in some ways not surprising to see red, but the consistency of refereeing here leaves much to be desired as his challenge was no worse than Kane's but obviously Kane never gets penalised for anything even though he's about as dirty as they come.



We'll take the point considering we finished with 10 men and had basically a non-existing numpty as a referee. It's not the worst result in the world. I hope we don't lose sight of the fact that our positioning and some of our decision making wasn't good and we let Tottenham have some very clear cut chances. We could've been a little stronger in the middle of the pitch and a bit more decisive in possession.