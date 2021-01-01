Whos actually out with covid, Virgil, Jones and Fab the only confirmed? With Hendo a possibility.



Like fuck we should ask for a postponement. Jones has been out injured for a while anyway, while I went into this season fully expecting us to go a few games without Fab & Virgil. The former due to him seeming to pick up a knock every so often & the latter I was expecting some form of injury due to him being out for so long. Hendo also picks up knocks and misses a few games each season. If they were all out with genuine injuries, I doubt wed be as worried. The fact there is a possibility it could be called off as they have covid is just making people want that postponement. So long as the rest of the squad are safe and well, lets play ball.



These are shite. The reds are boss. We can still field a top class centre half pairing without Van Dijk while also having a top class midfield without Fab & Hendo.



What happens if it gets rearranged during Afcon when Salah & Mane are away and then others get covid during that period? Get it played while we know we can still put out a world class side and get the fuckers beat.



4-0 to the Reds today.