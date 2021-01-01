Whos actually out with covid, Virgil, Jones and Fab the only confirmed? With Hendo a possibility.
Like fuck we should ask for a postponement. Jones has been out injured for a while anyway, while I went into this season fully expecting us to go a few games without Fab & Virgil. The former due to him seeming to pick up a knock every so often & the latter I was expecting some form of injury due to him being out for so long. Hendo also picks up knocks and misses a few games each season. If they were all out with genuine injuries, I doubt wed be as worried. The fact there is a possibility it could be called off as they have covid is just making people want that postponement. So long as the rest of the squad are safe and well, lets play ball.
These are shite. The reds are boss. We can still field a top class centre half pairing without Van Dijk while also having a top class midfield without Fab & Hendo.
What happens if it gets rearranged during Afcon when Salah & Mane are away and then others get covid during that period? Get it played while we know we can still put out a world class side and get the fuckers beat.
4-0 to the Reds today.