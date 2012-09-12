From a scientific perspective theres no way this game should proceed, let alone the squad cases. The level of COVID in north London is very significant and the emergency services are haemorrhaging staff to it, which makes coping with a spike in cases twice as hard. However emotion and politics will have the final say. Best of luck if you are travelling for it.If the games on please create a humdinger of an atmosphere. This could be the last game for a little while.From a football perspective its in our favour if we play. I fancy a difficult game but winnable given our great run of form. Thiago needs to wind it in slightly and take a leaf from Millers book of no nonsense defensive midfielding. I want Mane to grab a couple. Hes such a player and doesnt deserve to be in the shadow of others.Whatever happens, Merry Christmas everyone