Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:14:22 pm »
Quote from: morrisonlfc on Today at 09:10:13 pm
mickyjoe9328347 on Twitter said Klopp purposely gave the whole team the omicron, so I've opened a Guinness and cancelled everything.
that's more like it .... a rumour you can discuss !  :)
Online Gods_Left_Boot

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:23:05 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:51:40 pm
Now rumours floating around that Thiago has tested positive but that the Henderson rumours are false. I guess we will find out tomorrow.

Thiago already had it last year early on in the season didn't he?







Offline Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 09:23:05 pm
Thiago already had it last year early on in the season didn't he?

Yeah.

Still you can get it more than once
Offline Cafe De Paris

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm »
Cant see how this is going to happen tomorrow when the London mayor has declared a major incident in the capital. Add that to that the rising covid numbers and a number of players testing positive/isolating etc it will possibly be postponed.


Online Penfold78

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:26:27 pm »
From a scientific perspective theres no way this game should proceed, let alone the squad cases. The level of COVID in north London is very significant and the emergency services are haemorrhaging staff to it, which makes coping with a spike in cases twice as hard. However emotion and politics will have the final say. Best of luck if you are travelling for it.
If the games on please create a humdinger of an atmosphere. This could be the last game for a little while.


From a football perspective its in our favour if we play. I fancy a difficult game but winnable given our great run of form. Thiago needs to wind it in slightly and take a leaf from Millers book of no nonsense defensive midfielding. I want Mane to grab a couple. Hes such a player and doesnt deserve to be in the shadow of others.

Whatever happens, Merry Christmas everyone  ;D
Offline JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:24:56 pm
Cant see how this is going to happen tomorrow when the London mayor has declared a major incident in the capital. Add that to that the rising covid numbers and a number of players testing positive/isolating etc it will possibly be postponed.

Nightclubs are open. So are pubs, restaurants, schools, colleges etc etc  tubed and trains are packed
Whatever the rights and wrongs thats the situation - nothing special about a football match compared to anything else thats going on
The only way it gets postponed is if enough players test positive and a team has a request for postponement agreed
Online Penfold78

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:33:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:30:23 pm
Nightclubs are open. So are pubs, restaurants, schools, colleges etc etc  tubed and trains are packed
Whatever the rights and wrongs thats the situation - nothing special about a football match compared to anything else thats going on
The only way it gets postponed is if enough players test positive and a team has a request for postponement agreed

Interesting. And that right there is why we really are in for a bumpy few weeks - medically, politically and emotionally. Buckle up.
Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:33:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:30:23 pm
Nightclubs are open. So are pubs, restaurants, schools, colleges etc etc  tubed and trains are packed
Whatever the rights and wrongs thats the situation - nothing special about a football match compared to anything else thats going on
The only way it gets postponed is if enough players test positive and a team has a request for postponement agreed

Exactly.

The PL arent meeting until Monday to decide on rules and plan.


Online Number 7

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm »
Tough to believe anything right now.
Rumours are amok

If there is any shred of truth in them I doubt it goes ahead.


Offline a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm »
Fully expect this to not go ahead tomorrow but still believe its in our interests to do so, even if we are missing many of those rumoured to be out.
Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:51:17 pm »
If it goes forward and we lose - I may break something.
