Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:33:48 am
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 09:30:38 am
Wed be better off getting this game out of the way if we possibly can. Its going to cause chaos otherwise and of course Mane, Salah and Keita will be missing in a arranged game. Then we see where we are afterwards.

Its not if we have four important players out although two unconfirmed. Then more could be out today / tomorrow.

Its so unpredictable with their situation and we will be playing catch up as City will slay Newcastle. Assume their crowd will be up for it too.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:42:57 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:55:32 am
So am I right in thinking Spurs are coming into this with all their covid hit players back and we come into it with ours out potentially leaving us with no 6?

All their squad returned to training barring two players, no idea who they are.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:43:35 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:33:48 am
Its not if we have four important players out although two unconfirmed. Then more could be out today / tomorrow.

Its so unpredictable with their situation and we will be playing catch up as City will slay Newcastle. Assume their crowd will be up for it too.

The most important word in your post is if. I also said we should play if possible if we have lost another two then the club has a decision to make. Until we know its not worth stressing about.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:59:11 am
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 09:43:35 am
The most important word in your post is if. I also said we should play if possible if we have lost another two then the club has a decision to make. Until we know its not worth stressing about.

The rules arent transparent enough for me though.

You say if we get a few more down with it then we can request its called off. The PL could say no.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:00:56 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:59:11 am
The rules arent transparent enough for me though.

You say if we get a few more down with it then we can request its called off. The PL could say no.

How could they say no when they accepted other teams cancelling for players out with covid?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:26:27 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:59:11 am
The rules arent transparent enough for me though.

You say if we get a few more down with it then we can request its called off. The PL could say no.

There is nothing to say they would turns us down if we had a number missing. It's been our own decision to carry on at the moment, too many people are just assuming that they will turn us down before it's even happened.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:30:02 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:00:56 am
How could they say no when they accepted other teams cancelling for players out with covid?

Because the rules are so clouded.

Brighton had 4 out midweek and had to play. PL refused to cancel.

Others had 4 out and been postponed.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:32:52 am
So with potentially no Henderson, plus the other 3 confirmed, we can only put out;
Alisson
Trent-Matip-Konate-Robertson
Keita-Milner-Thiago
Salah-Firmino-Mane

and against a team who hasnt played in 2 weeks and been barely able to have a full training session

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:58:16 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:00:56 am
How could they say no when they accepted other teams cancelling for players out with covid?
Based on who we still have available, we can put out a team and a bench. What others do is something we cant control. But as long as we dont lose any more, we can still play. Not ideal but
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #49 on: Today at 11:04:29 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:32:52 am
So with potentially no Henderson, plus the other 3 confirmed, we can only put out;
Alisson
Trent-Matip-Konate-Robertson
Keita-Milner-Thiago
Salah-Firmino-Mane

and against a team who hasnt played in 2 weeks and been barely able to have a full training session



I think it would be AOC and Jota for Firmino and Naby. Not sure either could start this one with only returning to first team minutes in the latter stages v Newcastle. Think theyll get their starts v Leicester if it goes ahead.

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #50 on: Today at 11:06:42 am
Quote from: Quaesto on Today at 08:16:56 am
If the game will be moved to January we will be missing two of our best attacking players with no adequate backup. Think it would be better to play without Virgil, Fab and possibly Hendo as our team has the biggest depth in these positions. Would be better with them for sure but I think no Mane and Salah would hurt more. So Id prefer to play tomorrow if possible.
When you say no adequate back up..

We could still field a front three of Bobby, Jota and Origi

Still one of rne of the best attacks in Europe
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #51 on: Today at 11:08:53 am

Fine with going ahead with this to avoid congestion later but NOT if the PL later decide to extend the season to allow the likes of Man U to play their postponed games. If theres a possibility of an extension we shouldnt play if were missing 4/5 starters.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #52 on: Today at 11:33:36 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:06:42 am
When you say no adequate back up..

We could still field a front three of Bobby, Jota and Origi

Still one of rne of the best attacks in Europe

That's nowhere near one of the best attacks in Europe for me. Origi does indeed score very important goals from time to time and he's certainly a great personality but quality wise that's as big as a drop off from Mané/Salah as you could imagine. Same with Minamino or Ox in that position.

I have a lot more confidence in our centre back and midfield back ups. In addition to that there will probably be some cases in January, too. So if there's the possibilty to go ahead with this game in a responsible way tomorrow I'd prefer to play it without the known cases as of now, instead of playing it in january when two of our best players are certainly missing plus maybe even more due to injuries/new cases. However the health of the players/people involved should and will be the priority so these arguments probably won't even matter as it's not a tactical decision to postpone or play.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #53 on: Today at 11:41:56 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:08:53 am
Fine with going ahead with this to avoid congestion later but NOT if the PL later decide to extend the season to allow the likes of Man U to play their postponed games. If theres a possibility of an extension we shouldnt play if were missing 4/5 starters.

We have to careful not to turn this tribal.

Covid is a serious thing and the PL need to have proper rules in place. At the moment, it is clouded for all Teams.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #54 on: Today at 11:46:10 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:49:28 pm
Thanks Hazellnuts.

Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
Thanks Hazellnuts.  Echo your Covid comments.  Enjoyed the shellacking video :D

Thanks :)

That game in 2013 was great but got to say, my favourite there in recent years is the one in 2020 when Firmino scored the winner. There was something particularly satisfying in eeking out a 1-0 victory against a Mourinho side. That Bobby scored made it all the more sweeter.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #55 on: Today at 11:53:21 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:41:56 am
We have to careful not to turn this tribal.

Covid is a serious thing and the PL need to have proper rules in place. At the moment, it is clouded for all Teams.

Agree entirely. The problem is we dont know what criteria the PL are applying and while were being transparent no one else is. Same rules for everyone.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:04:04 pm
Certainly hope it's not true about there being more positive cases but it wouldn't be a surprise. If the three who missed out the other night took another test today which was negative, could they be involved? Maybe they wouldn't anyway if they haven't trained but it's a thought. If we're without those and potentially Henderson too it's not ideal, but we do have some coming back like Bobby, Keita and hopefully Divock. Spurs are poor and won't have played for two weeks. They have actually won their last 3 in the league but they were playing shit teams who could all go down.

Alisson
Trent   Matip   Konate   Robertson
Thiago   Milner   Keita
Salah   Jota   Mane

Presumably something like that if Henderson is injured. Could be good for Matip and Konate to get more minutes together and having Keita back is a boost. Can't see Firmino starting but I think he'll end it. I know Klopp doesn't really go for his 'best 11' players in the League Cup but I think it'd be a good idea to play Bobby against Leicester, especially if Divock can't make it back. That would help build him back up to proper fitness for some fixtures going forward. Ideally, Spurs will still be depleted but I suspect most will be available, either way though, we should have too much for these here.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:29:54 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:32:52 am
So with potentially no Henderson, plus the other 3 confirmed, we can only put out;
Alisson
Trent-Matip-Konate-Robertson
Keita-Milner-Thiago
Salah-Firmino-Mane

and against a team who hasnt played in 2 weeks and been barely able to have a full training session


If Henderson is out, surely we should go with Tyler Morton? A lot of talk recently about our double pivot, so he could play Morton and Thiago (who excels in that role) alongside AOC?
I think perhaps Morton didn't play the other night, due to the short notice, and maybe Klopp didn't think it fair to just throw him in unprepared (rather than clearly go through his game plan etc, as he is so young)
All of which is fine, as long as Morton is available? I don't know. If he's not, all of the above is nonsense (which it might be anyway 🤣)
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #58 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm
Rumours now that Salah tested positive. Hope not. What a shit time we are in.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #59 on: Today at 12:31:59 pm
Lets play get it out of the way.  We should have more than enough.  Spurs will certainly be rested but may lack match sharpness.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #60 on: Today at 12:41:54 pm
Quote from: redalways on Today at 12:30:07 pm
Rumours now that Salah tested positive. Hope not. What a shit time we are in.

Are these new rumours, or the same rumours from last night?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #61 on: Today at 12:43:04 pm
God: "Ooh look, Liverpool are back to their best and look like they might win the league again while United are out of it before Christmas ... Now let me see .... hmmmm, Omicron.  Yes, that should do it!"
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #62 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm
Villa off.

Surely every game got to stop now.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #63 on: Today at 12:47:30 pm
Quote from: redalways on Today at 12:30:07 pm
Rumours now that Salah tested positive. Hope not. What a shit time we are in.

I maybe wrong, but I think that is inaccurate as someone posted a photo of himself and Mo. I think it's more likely to be Hendo. But we will see I guess.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #64 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm
Difficult choices to make with the league. With the busy schedule how many games can be lost before rearranging them becomes impossible? 
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #65 on: Today at 12:49:24 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:45:23 pm
Villa off.

Surely every game got to stop now.

Burnley are never going to play a football match again. Probably for the best, actually.

Hope the rest of them are called off, ours included.
