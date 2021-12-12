Certainly hope it's not true about there being more positive cases but it wouldn't be a surprise. If the three who missed out the other night took another test today which was negative, could they be involved? Maybe they wouldn't anyway if they haven't trained but it's a thought. If we're without those and potentially Henderson too it's not ideal, but we do have some coming back like Bobby, Keita and hopefully Divock. Spurs are poor and won't have played for two weeks. They have actually won their last 3 in the league but they were playing shit teams who could all go down.



Alisson

Trent Matip Konate Robertson

Thiago Milner Keita

Salah Jota Mane



Presumably something like that if Henderson is injured. Could be good for Matip and Konate to get more minutes together and having Keita back is a boost. Can't see Firmino starting but I think he'll end it. I know Klopp doesn't really go for his 'best 11' players in the League Cup but I think it'd be a good idea to play Bobby against Leicester, especially if Divock can't make it back. That would help build him back up to proper fitness for some fixtures going forward. Ideally, Spurs will still be depleted but I suspect most will be available, either way though, we should have too much for these here.



COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!