« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread  (Read 1443 times)

Offline Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,957
Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« on: Yesterday at 08:15:42 pm »
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Sunday 18 December 2021, 4.30pm

First of all, I hope ours and Tottenhams staff and players affected by Covid fully recover from it. The same goes for everyone else in and out of football. Just on that, our wonderful managers been particularly vocal on football being more transparent about this (as far as Im aware, were the only club who have publicly stated which of our players have caught Covid) and more importantly, vocal in his position on getting vaccines. Ignore those who pretend to know Ignore lies and misinformation. Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster. I trust experts. I received my booster jab as soon as I was eligible.

At the time of writing, this game is going ahead but we had three players out last night with Covid and it wouldnt be unsurprising if there are more over the coming days. Tottenham themselves have been hugely affected, resulting in their games against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester being called off. So who knows whats going to happen, lets just hope the right decision is made.

If it does go ahead, then how will Tottenhams preparations be affected? Its too simplistic to say theyve had a rest so should be fresh for our game. Their affected players would have been in isolation (albeit still training individually) and their training ground was shut for a few days. Not ideal for them. We dont know which of their players were affected and who will line up against us or worse, whether theyre feeling any longer term after effects of the illness. It makes it difficult to talk about the game with any kind of surety.

Still, on the pitch, its no doubt Tottenham have been in better form results wise since he arrived, even if, from watching them with my very basic eye, their performances havent been that much better. I do feel sorry a bit for Nuno Espirito Santo - yeah his football wasnt particularly great but Im not sure what Levy was expecting when he hired him. But then Levy has always struck me as a little bit odd when it comes to making these types of decisions (along with many others, like hiring Mourinho, that Amazon documentary and stringing Danny Rose on about Milan). He kind of struck gold with Pochettino although that successful period under him is looking more and more like it was more down to the Argentine than Levy.

Regardless, he has managed to get a manager who knows how to win and Id have wanted us to be facing Nuno Espirito Santo on Sunday than Conte.

For us, after the West Ham performance, weve been perfect in terms of results and weve now got Keita and Firmino back (yay!). Keita looked lively when he came on on Thursday and Firminos back just in time to get his customary goal at Tottenham. And Konate was superb against Newcastle, coming in at presumably short notice and turning in a heck of a performance. But its difficult to know even on the morning of the game whos going to be available, and lets just hope we dont get any more positive cases.

Anyway, its been a bit of downer I know, so on a more positive note, lets enjoy a 5-0 shellacking of Tottenham from a few years ago, which featured our terrific captain, Suarez being awesome and John Flanagan getting a tiny bit excited:

https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/1530924

Enjoy :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm »
Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:37:33 pm »
Preparations will be tough for this with the uncertainty of tests for our lads and not knowing who is available for them.

It is far from ideal in all honesty.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,265
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 pm »
Thanks Hazellnuts.

I kinda expect this one to be called off but I hope not. We struggled a bit against Newcastle especially when they defended deep. If Spurs come at us then I expect us to win easily and for Mo to grab a couple of goals.

The top three are so close that we need to keep winning and so there's no room for complacency; not that Klopp would allow it.

Nice to see Keita back and hope he remains fit. Konate looks in good form and he'll probably start along with Matip. Bobby is back too so that strengthens our attack.

3-1 to us.

Logged
#JFT97

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,683
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm »
Fully expect this to go ahead.

Get the win and move on.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm »
Thanks Hazellnuts.  Echo your Covid comments.  Enjoyed the shellacking video :D

For the first time in a long time I'm nervous before a game.  Nervous it will be called off and nervous it will go ahead  ::)

Hopefully nobody else succumbs to Covid between now and Sunday and we're able to get a strong team out.  It's difficult to know if it's more beneficial to go into the game with momentum but fatigue (us) or cold off the back of a two week break but fresh (Spurs).  Under Klopp we're pretty hardened to playing tough games every 3/4 days so don't expect it will cause us many problems.

Spurs are a very good counter-attacking side and we were a bit absent in central midfield at times against Newcastle (who very much aren't a good side, counter-attacking or otherwise).  It's not going to happen but I'd prefer Morton in the #6 role as he will hold his position better than Hendo who won't be able to resist making runs ahead of the ball.  Hendo back on the right of the midfield three.

Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:04:51 pm »
Lets smash these.

(Another game I won't be watching as I'm working  :( )
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm »
Usual twitter rumours that a couple more of ours have tested positive.

Two starters.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Usual twitter rumours that a couple more of ours have tested positive.

Two starters.

Not really surprising. Don't think we should be playing on Sunday in that case.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,953
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Usual twitter rumours that a couple more of ours have tested positive.

Two starters.

hate to say - it's probably true.

If so - we should postpone - not reasonable to have us miss 4 starters - and spurs be at full strength - even if they haven't played in 10 days.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm »
Was inevitable sadly and simply has to be called off if true.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:38:33 pm
hate to say - it's probably true.

If so - we should postpone - not reasonable to have us miss 4 starters - and spurs be at full strength - even if they haven't played in 10 days.

If its true then it should be postponed.

Its also about safety of others. Last night shouldnt have gone ahead as the three positive cases would have been in close contact to them so risks to both squads.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,317
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Usual twitter rumours that a couple more of ours have tested positive.

Two starters.
Henderson and Salah. Lets see if its crap or not.

The club have been open about this stuff, so we will know soon enough
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Henderson and Salah. Lets see if its crap or not.

The club have been open about this stuff, so we will know soon enough

They have been very open but the worry with the lack of transparency is our match going ahead as we can field a team (despite having four first team players out).

Makes a mockery of the competition.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:47:03 pm »
The fact we're not stupid or selfish tw@ts and all vaccinated is going to screw us over. All these games getting called off because there are so many unvaccinated players at these clubs and they all have to self isolate if a teammate is positive so they don't have the number to play. None of our lads will have to self isolate without a positive test so we'll have the 13/14 players available to play.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,205
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 09:47:03 pm
The fact we're not stupid or selfish tw@ts and all vaccinated is going to screw us over. All these games getting called off because there are so many unvaccinated players at these clubs and they all have to self isolate if a teammate is positive so they don't have the number to play. None of our lads will have to self isolate without a positive test so we'll have the 13/14 players available to play.

Thats an assumption. Other teams have been able to field teams.

Theres no clarity or transparency on any of it and thats not acceptable.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,140
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:32:05 pm »
This is some bullshit this

How are we playimg with 3 out

2 of them important starters
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,847
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 10:32:05 pm
This is some bullshit this

How are we playimg with 3 out

2 of them important starters
I think Chelsea had 4 out yesterday. Some I suspect have had less than that and had games called off though.
Logged

Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,140
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm »
Quote from: S'mas day on Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm
I think Chelsea had 4 out yesterday. Some I suspect have had less than that and had games called off though.

Not right either

Makes the league a farce
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Henderson and Salah. Lets see if its crap or not.

The club have been open about this stuff, so we will know soon enough

https://twitter.com/6startravel1/status/1471970143395790856?s=21

From today apparently. Klopp and Salah were on a video call together earlier today so think Mo is fine
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm »
Yeah seems likely Hendo might have tested positive, but Salah is fine. I do think we lose someone else though and we try and get the game postponed.

Think we might end up playing a severely weakened team against Leicester though in the cup.
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
No one has any idea what Spurs are like, even without their Covid issues. This would be a tough game to call in normal circumstances. As it stands its impossible to predict, if it even goes ahead at all.
Logged

Offline Topwings!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:30:47 pm »
Conte article today mentioned just 2 Spurs players in isolation and the rest are back training.  So they have a "break" and players back while we stand to be depleted with possibly half the first team out.   
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,089
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm »
Salah had covid already, right? When he went to that wedding in Egypt?
Logged
JFT96.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:05:10 am »
Do PL have different requirements for playing returning from covid if they are Vaccinated compared to unvaccinated?
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:05:27 am »
No Fabinho and Hendo means no holding midfielder for us. Going to be a real change if these rumours are true.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:06:05 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm
Salah had covid already, right? When he went to that wedding in Egypt?

He did, yes. Won't stop him from having it again though.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:08:08 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:05:27 am
No Fabinho and Hendo means no holding midfielder for us. Going to be a real change if these rumours are true.
Thiago Morton Time  :-X :-X :-X :-X
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:15:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:44:57 pm
They have been very open but the worry with the lack of transparency is our match going ahead as we can field a team (despite having four first team players out).

Makes a mockery of the competition.

Exactly. Bonkers that FA been so inept to let it get to this point. Encouraging diving in all aspects, the FA!
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:55:36 am »
League is a farce.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 