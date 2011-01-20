« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)  (Read 8361 times)

Online red1977

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #320 on: Today at 03:36:14 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 03:32:42 pm
Midfield could be our downfall today.

But also not?
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #321 on: Today at 03:38:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:34:55 pm
Back up again. I feared our game was cancelled! L0L! ;D



As did I  ::)
Online Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #322 on: Today at 03:39:14 pm »
big save
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #323 on: Today at 03:40:53 pm »
2 shots on goal in this Wolves - Chelsea game, been a right borefest of the bits Ive seen.

Still, plenty of time for someone to fluke a 1 goal win.
Online Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #324 on: Today at 03:41:15 pm »
"Remarkably, Adama Traore does not have a goal or assist this season"   ;D
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #325 on: Today at 03:41:22 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 03:36:14 pm
But also not?

Well those are the two options
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #326 on: Today at 03:41:49 pm »
Traore to break his scoring duck? Hope so  ;D
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #327 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 03:40:53 pm
2 shots on goal in this Wolves - Chelsea game, been a right borefest of the bits Ive seen.

Still, plenty of time for someone to fluke a 1 goal win.

Looks like Traore  came on so obviously he's not trying to win it
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #328 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »

Can someone please explain to me how the referee and VAR decided Ederson tackle on Almirón is not a foul ? I can't think of any reason for them not to award it.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm »
Newcastle are beyond dire

0 - 4
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #330 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »

Newcastle 0 - [3] Manchester City; Mahrez 64' - https://streamff.com/v/9v42Vk

Newcastle 0 - [4] Manchester City; Sterling 86' - https://streamff.com/v/b75ee5
Online Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #331 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:43:17 pm
Newcastle are beyond dire

0 - 4

Crazy they're not even bottom, and only 3 points from safety. They'll be fine come January because nobody is putting distance between them
Online Judge Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #332 on: Today at 03:46:17 pm »
Joelinton in midfield says it all
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
this is where it becomes difficult for anyone to keep up with city. theyre the only ones with a squad that can cope with random mass covid disruptions
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #334 on: Today at 03:46:36 pm »
Wolves still 0-0? Has the shithosiery begun yet?
Online red1977

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:46:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:41:22 pm
Well those are the two options

There is yet another.
Online Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:47:06 pm »
Who is Chelsea's Origi?
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:48:59 pm »
Yikes! Just switched to Chelsea - Wolves - has it been this foggy all game ?

Just about able to see the players
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:47:06 pm
Who is Chelsea's Origi?
Theres only one Divock
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:48:59 pm
Yikes! Just switched to Chelsea - Wolves - has it been this foggy all game ?

Just about able to see the players

Pretty much, maybe got a bit worse.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #340 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm »
Eddie Howe is clueless, isn't he?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #341 on: Today at 03:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:47:06 pm
Who is Chelsea's Origi?

Lukaku but he's not as good.
Offline Sangria

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #342 on: Today at 03:50:42 pm »
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #343 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
That 4th goal for City means Goal Diff equals our's before we kick off at Spurs.


Would be nice to fix that in the next couple of hours. 
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #344 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 03:46:20 pm
this is where it becomes difficult for anyone to keep up with city. theyre the only ones with a squad that can cope with random mass covid disruptions

They have no one out with Covid.
Online Judge Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #345 on: Today at 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 03:46:20 pm
this is where it becomes difficult for anyone to keep up with city. theyre the only ones with a squad that can cope with random mass covid disruptions

Them and Chelsea. They've got a big enough squad defo
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #346 on: Today at 03:53:18 pm »
Chelsea gonna fluke a last minute winner!!!
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #347 on: Today at 03:54:09 pm »
And it finishes 0-0 for Wolves vs Chelsea, which is fair enough for 2 teams who could only manage 2 shots on target.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #348 on: Today at 03:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:50:42 pm
I've found the definitive article on shithosiery.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/fashion-beauty/style-advice/a557999/tights-hack-stop-laddering-test/

You know Sangria, when I read your posts sometimes I worry about you.


....but not on this occasion, thanks for posting such a useful article!
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #349 on: Today at 03:55:16 pm »
Chelsea awful at the moment.

Wolves played like they did against us but Chelsea never looked like creating anything.
Online palimpsest

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #350 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
More points dropped by the October Premier league winners.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #351 on: Today at 03:55:35 pm »
Chelsea will sue the Premier League - no doubt in my mind.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #352 on: Today at 03:56:17 pm »
I thought Chelsea wouldn't drop any points until the new year?
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #353 on: Today at 03:56:38 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:56:17 pm
I thought Chelsea wouldn't drop any points until the new year?

Those were the days.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #354 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:03:22 pm
One of Chelsea&City drop points in my opinion.
I am clearly a genius and ahead of my time.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #355 on: Today at 03:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:41:15 pm
"Remarkably, Adama Traore does not have a goal or assist this season"   ;D

Remarkable...!

 ::)
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #356 on: Today at 04:02:35 pm »
Ridiculous this Newcastle side are 3 points off safety after 1 win all season (with a wedge to spend next month on new players).

They should be dead and buried.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #357 on: Today at 04:03:09 pm »
Chelsea may battle for 4th spot in 2 months
Online Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #358 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm »
Chelsea dropping more points that's cool.
