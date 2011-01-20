Midfield could be our downfall today.
Back up again. I feared our game was cancelled! L0L!
But also not?
2 shots on goal in this Wolves - Chelsea game, been a right borefest of the bits Ive seen.Still, plenty of time for someone to fluke a 1 goal win.
Newcastle are beyond dire0 - 4
Well those are the two options
Who is Chelsea's Origi?
Yikes! Just switched to Chelsea - Wolves - has it been this foggy all game ?Just about able to see the players
Wolves still 0-0? Has the shithosiery begun yet?
this is where it becomes difficult for anyone to keep up with city. theyre the only ones with a squad that can cope with random mass covid disruptions
this is where it becomes difficult for anyone to keep up with city. theyre the only ones with a squad that can cope with random mass covid disruptions
I've found the definitive article on shithosiery.https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/fashion-beauty/style-advice/a557999/tights-hack-stop-laddering-test/
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I thought Chelsea wouldn't drop any points until the new year?
One of Chelsea&City drop points in my opinion.
"Remarkably, Adama Traore does not have a goal or assist this season"
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]