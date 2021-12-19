« previous next »
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #240 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm
How the fuck is that not a penalty?
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #241 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm
😂 😂
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #242 on: Today at 02:31:17 pm
Wow. I've literally never seen anything like it.

Genuinely the most blatant penalty.
b_joseph

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #243 on: Today at 02:31:22 pm
Thats so strange...its a foul but the ball wasnt near to the action but it is a foul
Judge Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #244 on: Today at 02:31:31 pm
Oh fuck off
JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #245 on: Today at 02:31:55 pm
Blatant cheating by officials now, thats an insane non-decision.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #246 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm
Ederson is absolutely horrendous, a good example of how clean sheet stats for a keeper mean little.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #247 on: Today at 02:32:09 pm
Craig Pawson backing up his mate.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #248 on: Today at 02:32:44 pm
That has to be a penalty.
StL-Dono

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #249 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm
I can't believe that Ki-Jana Hoever is still only 19 years old. 
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #250 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm
Newcastle are pathetic
Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #251 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm
This is corruption.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #252 on: Today at 02:33:01 pm
How Is that not a pen?
gazzalfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #253 on: Today at 02:33:02 pm
A body check into the boards that wouldn't look out of place in the NHL as well
Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #254 on: Today at 02:33:13 pm
They are a fucking disgrace, but we know that.
Happy Craig'mas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #255 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm
Didn't even need VAR to see that was a pen. Clear as day.
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #256 on: Today at 02:33:34 pm
And now a booking for Rüdiger, high foot catches Raul.
gemofabird

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #257 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm
Still no corrupt then?
Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #258 on: Today at 02:33:54 pm
Hardly news, but David Coote is an appalling referee... something that he's demonstrating again today at Molineux....this game will be decided by his wayward decision making
Suareznumber7

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #259 on: Today at 02:34:32 pm
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 02:31:55 pm
Blatant cheating by officials now, thats an insane non-decision.

And there will be absolutely no explanation given as to why that wasn't a foul.  Fucking corrupt system in place. 
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #260 on: Today at 02:35:57 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:33:02 pm
A body check into the boards that wouldn't look out of place in the NHL as well

What about the elbow ritchie tried to swing as he put himself between jesus and the ball?
Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #261 on: Today at 02:36:01 pm
On that basis you can chalk off every single pen where the keeper has brought a player down an the ball has been going out of play or away from goal.

VAR again showing its uselessness when the people operating it are bent as fuck.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #262 on: Today at 02:36:21 pm
It's almost as if City have got loads of money so can easily bribe anyone they want isn't it?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #263 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm
In fairness to the sky commentator. He was raging it wasnt looked at
Judge Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #264 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm
If you wanted to use it as a training video for new refs saying what is a blatant pen, that's it. Yet, they don't even look. Shambles
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #265 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm
Eyebrows were raised when we sold willock to Newcastle. Looks absolutely hopeless, let cancelo walk past him for goal.  that run of scoring every game was clearly a one off.
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #266 on: Today at 02:39:21 pm
Way North Bank goes on about Arsenal youd think they where the most well run team in the land :lmao 
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #267 on: Today at 02:40:03 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 02:39:21 pm
Way North Bank goes on about Arsenal youd think they where the most well run team in the land :lmao

Won 3 games in a row pal
Judge Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #268 on: Today at 02:40:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:12 pm
Eyebrows were raised when we sold willock to Newcastle. Looks absolutely hopeless, let cancelo walk past him for goal.  that run of scoring every game was clearly a one off.

Almiron's took out a passing Jumbo when he signed
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #269 on: Today at 02:41:45 pm
Big chance missed by wolves, really weak header from Dendonker from a perfect cross. Chelsea off the hook.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #270 on: Today at 02:42:01 pm
They should beheading to Championship soon.
Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #271 on: Today at 02:42:39 pm
I've just seen that Penalty shout. Looks to me like Fraser jumped before he was hit by Ederson to be fair. This is the same feller who tried to get a pen off Trent the other night.
Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Reply #272 on: Today at 02:42:45 pm
I would lover it if the Toon spend 200 million in January and still get relegated.  :D
