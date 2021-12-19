We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Blatant cheating by officials now, thats an insane non-decision.
A body check into the boards that wouldn't look out of place in the NHL as well
Way North Bank goes on about Arsenal youd think they where the most well run team in the land
Eyebrows were raised when we sold willock to Newcastle. Looks absolutely hopeless, let cancelo walk past him for goal. that run of scoring every game was clearly a one off.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]