Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)  (Read 4716 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
Top shithousery all over in this game

I always misread that as shithosiery, you know the sort of thing Frankenfurter would wear in the Rocky Horror Picture Show!
 :o
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm
I always misread that as shithosiery, you know the sort of thing Frankenfurter would wear in the Rocky Horror Picture Show!
 :o
I'm going home if you carry on like this  :P
Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:18:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Sack Arteta

Its funny how the irony in this comment will completely disappear sooner rather than later

Ill call feb/March
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:38:11 am »
Chelsea request to postpone match turned down by PL
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:38:56 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:38:11 am
Chelsea request to postpone match turned down by PL

Cue the Tuchel meltdown.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:38:56 am
Cue the Tuchel meltdown.

I only have 45 players to pick from, this is an outrage!!!!
Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
"This thread ahh!
  is gonna be a Ghost thread,
  All the games have been closed down"
Please send royalties...
 ;D
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:02:01 pm »
Hardly that bad for Chelsea considering they wanted the game off:



You'd think they were in a poor form or something.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm »
Im sorry, but Chelsea requesting a postponement and naming that teams a pisstake.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:02:01 pm
Hardly that bad for Chelsea considering they wanted the game off:



You'd think they were in a poor form or something.

Quite.  No excues, very strong 11 who should beat a struggling Wolves side who have a few out with injuries (and one of the smaller squads in the PL). Yet not sure Wolves are cry-arsing about that.
Online Snusmumriken

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:02:01 pm
Hardly that bad for Chelsea considering they wanted the game off:



You'd think they were in a poor form or something.

Almost like they're trying to make a point with that bench, I mean surely they could've named some youngsters?
Online cheesemason

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Almost like they're trying to make a point with that bench, I mean surely they could've named some youngsters?

Just said the same in our match thread. Definitely just making a point. A great way to demoralise youth players trying to break through 
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm »
I hope the premier league answered with  no one told you to send 60 players out on loan
Online The G in Gluhwein

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:09:16 pm »
Lol at Chelsea. They still loan out a bazillion players? Don't have enough to cover the bench?
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:12:56 pm »
The greatest academy in the history of the world , and not one good enough for the bench!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:13:25 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 01:08:09 pm
Just said the same in our match thread. Definitely just making a point. A great way to demoralise youth players trying to break through

I was wondering what the deal was there. Guardiola does the same.

But then I thought maybe it was a covid thing - that they didnt want to bring players who are training separately with their U23s to their squad in case, just to sit and likely not even get a minute of playing time.  Just speculation on my part!
They still have 4 outfield subs, hardly a bad situation.
Online btroom

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:13:29 pm »
it will be 3-0 for city after 10 mins. now that newcastle's cup final finished midweek
