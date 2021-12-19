Just said the same in our match thread. Definitely just making a point. A great way to demoralise youth players trying to break through
I was wondering what the deal was there. Guardiola does the same.
But then I thought maybe it was a covid thing - that they didnt want to bring players who are training separately with their U23s to their squad in case, just to sit and likely not even get a minute of playing time. Just speculation on my part!
They still have 4 outfield subs, hardly a bad situation.