Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)

scouseman

Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 08:55:31 am
Hello everyone. I hope you are all keeping well in this challenging times for us all. To be honest I was debating if I should do a thread for this round of Premier League games as the Covid situation is so ever changing in regards games getting called off. All other matches not listed are off due to Covid outbreaks within teams.

Currently here are the last of games still on the docket to be played. Will update as and when needed.

Saturday 18 December 2021


17:30 Leeds v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday 19 December 2021

14:00 Wolves v Chelsea
14:00 Newcastle v Man City (Sky Sports)
16:30 Spurs v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

With the uncertainty surrounding football and the Covid outbreak we may need to find alternative methods of entertainment over the holiday season so I suggest a snakes and Ladders competition with fellow RAWK memebers. (I am still junior school break time champion you know).  ;D

I hope there is at least some football for us to enjoy

Last Edit: Today at 01:08:08 pm by scouseman
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 01:39:10 pm
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
OsirisMVZ

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 01:52:50 pm
Guardiola had an inconclusive test so who knows if the City game will go ahead either.

Lets get our points on the board first, then ask for the league to be finished early like it was in France last year ;)
scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 02:02:16 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 01:52:50 pm
Guardiola had an inconclusive test so who knows if the City game will go ahead either.

Lets get our points on the board first, then ask for the league to be finished early like it was in France last year ;)

the call to null and void the season will only come into force by other teams is when we go top of the league I bet
swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 02:02:44 pm
Newcastle v Man City has been moved forward to 14.00 now.
scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 02:19:40 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:02:44 pm
Newcastle v Man City has been moved forward to 14.00 now.

updated now
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 02:20:49 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:02:44 pm
Newcastle v Man City has been moved forward to 14.00 now.

they are going to outrun Covid!
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm
So as it stands these 5 still going ahead?
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Yesterday at 06:32:11 pm
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm
So as it stands these 5 still going ahead?

Looks like it.

Seems mad to me.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 11:41:49 am
Villa moves to 7th if they win, i think they will drop points though.
S'mas day

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 12:42:25 pm
Villa game off.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 12:42:56 pm
Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 12:42:25 pm
Villa game off.

Nice and late postponement for the fans.
S'mas day

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 12:47:26 pm
League must be near getting paused surely? I know they said theyre not going to do that, but its barely running at all.
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 12:59:26 pm
Leeds have no players too due to injuries. 4 game weekend is a bit silly
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 01:00:05 pm
It seems mad theyre still having fully attended games with this new variant running amok (and it being so contagious).
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 01:08:39 pm
The League is a farce if it continues today
scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 01:09:00 pm
Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 12:42:25 pm
Villa game off.

updated now thanks
Suareznumber7

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 01:44:22 pm
Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 12:47:26 pm
League must be near getting paused surely? I know they said theyre not going to do that, but its barely running at all.

Serious question, what's the point of a pause?  Isn't this going to be the situation for the remainder of the season regardless of whether there is a pause or not?  Will there be a pause every time a bunch of games get postponed because it's likely going to keep happening whether there is a pause right now or not?  This Omicron variant is a real bitch and is spreading like crazy everywhere and it's probably not going to let up anytime soon. 
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 01:48:50 pm
I dont mind if its only arsenal games on every week.
clinical

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 01:58:53 pm
Don't we have a few out with covid now?
Vote For Pedro

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 02:27:09 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:00:05 pm
It seems mad theyre still having fully attended games with this new variant running amok (and it being so contagious).

It's bloody mental to be honest, but same goes for masks in retail setting but not in hospitality. Money over safety, as always with this government.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 02:47:22 pm
Sam Wallace from Telegraph latest tweet:

Premier League informed of #AVFC new positive cases 10am; then follows verification of total player availability - including Covid, injury, illness - between club & PL medical depts. PL board convened 12pm; decision 40 mins later. Not ideal for fans but that is the agreed process
Guz-kop

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 03:06:33 pm
Old school MOTD tonight then
Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 03:10:36 pm
Reduced to listening to the Tranmere v Orient game ... blast from the past, Lawrence Vigouroux in goal for the O's  ::)
King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 03:12:30 pm
"This thread ahh!
  is gonna be a Ghost thread,
  All the games have been closed down"
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 03:17:52 pm
14 games currently being played in the 3pm Saturday kick offs across the entire top 4 divisions

Just end it ffs
Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 03:21:28 pm
Kin ell, even these 2nd Division Cockneys giving it the 'Sign on ' bollocks  >:(
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 03:37:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:17:52 pm
14 games currently being played in the 3pm Saturday kick offs across the entire top 4 divisions

Just end it ffs

Are the pools panel sitting today?
UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 18 (18th and 19th December 2021)
Today at 03:41:36 pm
No team wants to be the one to actually play and be responsible for 30,000 fans plus all sitting together. Won't be surprised to see Arsenal game pulled in the next 20 minutes.
