Hello everyone. I hope you are all keeping well in this challenging times for us all. To be honest I was debating if I should do a thread for this round of Premier League games as the Covid situation is so ever changing in regards games getting called off. All other matches not listed are off due to Covid outbreaks within teams.Currently here are the last of games still on the docket to be played. Will update as and when needed.17:30 Leeds v Arsenal14:00 Wolves v Chelsea14:00 Newcastle v Man City16:30 Spurs v LiverpoolWith the uncertainty surrounding football and the Covid outbreak we may need to find alternative methods of entertainment over the holiday season so I suggest a snakes and Ladders competition with fellow RAWK memebers. (I am still junior school break time champion you know).I hope there is at least some football for us to enjoy