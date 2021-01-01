« previous next »
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 01:16:36 am
On Mike Dean I wonder if there is a reason for that great manc apologist Martin Tyler to again refer to Mike Dean's origins when refereeing on Merseyside.
During the Newcastle game "This is Mike Dean's second consecutive game refereeing in his native Merseyside after the Everton vs Arsenal game".
I've never heard him comment about Anthony Taylor growing up next to Old Trafford or about the host of referees from Manchester. Is this all about getting the argument in to continue to allow mancs to ref their games, even against us?

It isn't just Anthony Taylor though. Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are also manc refs.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:31:02 am
It isn't just Anthony Taylor though. Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are also manc refs.

And David Coote is an asshole
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:32:39 am
And David Coote is an asshole
Honestly, I can't look at his fucking smirking grid without swearing and kicking a pretend cat





(no actual cats were harmed in the making of this reaction)
Interesting that since the Everton shitshow last year, Coote still hasn't been involved in any of our games (as far as I can tell).
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:09:01 am
Interesting that since the Everton shitshow last year, Coote still hasn't been involved in any of our games (as far as I can tell).
Thought He was on one recently for the first time since, cant remember which
