On Mike Dean I wonder if there is a reason for that great manc apologist Martin Tyler to again refer to Mike Dean's origins when refereeing on Merseyside.During the Newcastle game "This is Mike Dean's second consecutive game refereeing in his native Merseyside after the Everton vs Arsenal game".I've never heard him comment about Anthony Taylor growing up next to Old Trafford or about the host of referees from Manchester. Is this all about getting the argument in to continue to allow mancs to ref their games, even against us?
It isn't just Anthony Taylor though. Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are also manc refs.
And David Coote is an asshole
Interesting that since the Everton shitshow last year, Coote still hasn't been involved in any of our games (as far as I can tell).
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]