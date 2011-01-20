« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)  (Read 13659 times)

Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #520 on: Today at 03:38:57 pm »
the aerial view - you don't realize how far away he is and how much power must be on the shot to beat the keeper from that distance.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #521 on: Today at 04:30:40 pm »
Anyone see this banner that was introduced for Ged last night?

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1471833595924910082

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #522 on: Today at 04:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:30:40 pm
Anyone see this banner that was introduced for Ged last night?

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1471833595924910082


Yes. It looked a bit random to me, if I am being honest.... May be just a big fan of Houllier who decided to dedicate that to him?
Online redgriffin73

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #523 on: Today at 04:37:31 pm »
This week was a year since he passed away so I'm guessing that was something to do with it.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #524 on: Today at 04:38:18 pm »
Or you know he actually deserves one.  :D
Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #525 on: Today at 04:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:36:57 pm
Yes. It looked a bit random to me, if I am being honest.... May be just a big fan of Houllier who decided to dedicate that to him?

?

Not sure how its random. They organise displays and make banners, and they made a banner as a tribute to a great manager of this club.  Dont think it is new though. Might be wrong there!
Online redgriffin73

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #526 on: Today at 04:44:48 pm »
@norbsbanners on insta posted about it last night. Think it's one of hers so I figured it was one she'd made recently.
Offline royhendo

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #527 on: Today at 04:56:28 pm »
Earlier in the thread someone was complaining about the 'Never Trust a Tory'. Maybe we should stop with the banners an that. ;D
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #528 on: Today at 05:01:48 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:56:28 pm
Earlier in the thread someone was complaining about the 'Never Trust a Tory'. Maybe we should stop with the banners an that. ;D

Can't deny the aptness of this.

https://thekopstand.files.wordpress.com/2010/08/this_is_a_sheet.jpg
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #529 on: Today at 05:09:41 pm »
Some right bollocks being spouted about this win. Some very strange takes going about. Apparently the ref gets an assist for unsighting the keeper for Trent's goal. Like he was getting anywhere near it anyway. Aside from that, you can see from the replay the keeper reacts as the ball is stuck, so wasn't actually unsighted at all.

The head injury argument is pure guff. He was cheating and everyone knows it. We need more of this to stop these teams pulling this type of shit, as its starting to be come a bit of a tactic. Fall over clutching your head when defending a corner to get the game stopped. Fair play to the ref last night.

The hypocrisy of Howe, claiming the game should have been stopped, then leaving injured players on the pitch. It's all complete bullshite. When are folk going to be called out for this nonsense?
Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #530 on: Today at 05:11:37 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 05:09:41 pm


The hypocrisy of Howe, claiming the game should have been stopped, then leaving injured players on the pitch. It's all complete bullshite. When are folk going to be called out for this nonsense?

Can't be stressed enough. It's absolute boy who cried wolf shit. It's about fucking time refs cottoned on to this sort of thing, everyone moans about diving but this is every bit as bad.
Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #531 on: Today at 06:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 03:07:07 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1471842869782614016

Jacob Murphy just saying "Fuck." is the best angle.

On 1.59 of that video - Mike Dean almost looks apologetic, as if he'd failed with his run across to put Trent off "Did my best lads, they're just too fucking good for you"
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #532 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 01:54:32 pm
Tô be fair Ive been to St James a few times and they are just as bad there, remember them gleefully singing to Kenny, a former manager of theirs too, youre getting sacked in the morning non-stop when beating us there. Couldnt believe how classless they were as I was also brought up with the wrong assumption that their fans were decent.
Funny how you can spot and confirm fans of clubs around the world.
I had the misfortune of watching a game once with prolly the only Newcastle United supporter in Namibia (his poor daughters- both brought up with Newcastle everywhere. His boy is smart- he's a Red)- along with a few other local Reds from the local supporter's club. During the King's return.
He'd been there (2 day-trips to their stadium.. pies and camera included!), done that.. had the T-shirt (literally).
What a toxic attitude! I asked him why they hated the King so much and he spun a truly bizarre story he got from some of his "mates" at St. James.
I couldn't believe it! When he started calling Kenny derogatory names during the match, we put him out!

Never seen him again, the twat! Hope his boy and the wife took the piss out of him over last night!
Online Penfold78

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:20:25 pm »
Thiago a slight liability at 6. Otherwise a pretty decent sign we can cope with a couple of injuries to key players. Spurs will be a different test. While its good they wont set up a deep block theyll be much more agile than Newcastle in other areas. Id expect a better shift from us the in terms of mental alertness. Mane needs a lucky bounce, such a great player and we only underrate him cos we have Salah.
Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #534 on: Today at 09:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 03:07:07 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1471842869782614016

Jacob Murphy just saying "Fuck." is the best angle.

McMananaman managed to get Andy Grays "what a hit" into commentary on BT

In the slow mo, you can see that Dubravka is not put off in the least by Mike Dean running across, he doesn't even notice him.
Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #535 on: Today at 09:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 09:10:35 pm
McMananaman managed to get Andy Grays "what a hit" into commentary on BT

In the slow mo, you can see that Dubravka is not put off in the least by Mike Dean running across, he doesn't even notice him.

In slow mo you can see Mike Dean turn and think "ugh"
