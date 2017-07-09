Poll

So. Let's have it out. Which one is better?

The one set in America
The one with Steve Carell in it
The one in the Dunder Miflin offices
The one with 201 hilarious episodes
The one with four Primetime Emmy Awards
Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?

Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 06:49:26 pm
Up to RAWK! Choose away!
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 06:55:27 pm
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 06:58:22 pm
I prefer flan.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 07:01:41 pm
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 07:14:04 pm

Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 07:16:24 pm
I bet youre from the Swindon lot
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 07:48:23 pm
They're both fuckin quality, to the point where I don't think I can pick because they're so different.

I was very much in the UK camp until I re-watched the US version during lockdown and it really grew on me. It only gets going once it distances itself from the UK version, but when it does, it is really funny, mostly thanks to the performances of Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. Jim and Pam are the weakest part of the show. Once Carrell leaves it goes to shit.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
This thread is very distressing, shame on you Andy

SHAME ON YOU
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 08:01:21 pm
The office with David Brent. This is from someone who likes both.

Close thread
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 08:16:53 pm
The one where every punchline is just someone shouting and all of the 'jokes' come from telegraphed, easily-avoided situations? The formulaic one?
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 08:19:04 pm
Just started watching the US one for the first time recently, not sure how I never have before to be honest, currently on season 7 and it is awesome.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 08:22:05 pm
US one is OK. Not worth watching after Michael Scott leaves.

The UK one is the best comedy of all time. A work of art.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 08:24:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 14, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
This thread is very distressing, shame on you Andy

SHAME ON YOU

If you were to ask me to name three geniuses, I probably wouldn't say Einstein, Newton... you know. I'd go Milligan, Cleese, Everett... Andy.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 08:25:53 pm
Quote from: Hazell on December 14, 2021, 08:24:01 pm
If you were to ask me to name three geniuses, I probably wouldn't say Einstein, Newton... you know. I'd go Milligan, Cleese, Everett... Andy.

 ;D

Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 08:53:23 pm
That Dunder Miflin lot are little slugs
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 09:01:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on December 14, 2021, 08:24:01 pm
If you were to ask me to name three geniuses, I probably wouldn't say Einstein, Newton... you know. I'd go Milligan, Cleese, Everett... Andy.
Sessions
Sorry just realised that one went over my head  ::)
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 14, 2021, 09:08:33 pm
Racist
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 15, 2021, 12:11:10 am
The UK one fareing very badly here.

Let's be honest

UK Office: Stephen Merchant - Fucking awsome

UK Office: Fat tit - Shite


Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 15, 2021, 12:11:52 am
Quote from: Hazell on December 14, 2021, 08:24:01 pm
If you were to ask me to name three geniuses, I probably wouldn't say Einstein, Newton... you know. I'd go Milligan, Cleese, Everett... Andy.

His post Manchester United rants are absolute genius
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 15, 2021, 09:38:47 am
There's nothing wrong with admitting you just don't get something Andy (it seems to happen a lot judging by your 'haikus' ;))
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 15, 2021, 11:27:41 am
US is great, but UK it is not.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 15, 2021, 11:33:23 am
They're both good, the UK maybe the more sharply written, but they're so different it's almost a non-comparison. As said, when the US drifts away from the UK's story, it's all the better for it and Carrell is great - he's been at the core of some iconic moments, such as Prison Mike, which is an all time great scene for me.

The UK one is a sharply observed comedy with good writing and some fatal cringe humour that some people really don't like. It's more in the same league as Peep Show and Curb - whereas The Office US is the best of a similar breed to shows like Parks and Rec or to a lesser extent, New Girl etc.

They're just so different.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 15, 2021, 03:27:34 pm
Only just noticed the poll, should've known.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
December 15, 2021, 03:51:08 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 15, 2021, 03:27:34 pm
Only just noticed the poll, should've known.

He's waiting to unleash his 'Greatest British Sitcom Ever' poll

  • Mrs Browns Boys
  • Babes in the Wood
  • On The Buses
  • Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps
  • Bananas hehehe lolz

The last one to be fair was great
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
Today at 11:19:06 am
There are ultimately very different shows.

The UK version was never and would never work in a US style format where you have a team of writers and twenty odd episodes a season.

Of course the US version will have more "moments". There's over ten times more episodes. It allows them to expand on characters further. But at its core, it's pretty ridiculous, that's exactly why the way Gervais crafted the original makes more sense.

Both great and it's ok to enjoy both
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
Today at 11:38:51 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:19:06 am
There are ultimately very different shows.

The UK version was never and would never work in a US style format where you have a team of writers and twenty odd episodes a season.

Of course the US version will have more "moments". There's over ten times more episodes. It allows them to expand on characters further. But at its core, it's pretty ridiculous, that's exactly why the way Gervais crafted the original makes more sense.

Both great and it's ok to enjoy both

I thought the love story between Dawn and Tim was the best bit about the office.

Stephen Merchant and his writing was absolutely terrific.

Gervais just played himself and pretty much every scene he was in was cringeworthy

There were a few other funny bits - the lad with the kettle over the pub and office interactions, but as you say, the American series got to go more indepth and played for laughs (mostly) over cringe
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
Today at 12:38:47 pm
Brent is more than cringe though. Yes that's part of it, but underneath he just wants to be likes (like Michael).

Brent isn't a bad person. Maybe I see parts of my younger me in there, and I don't think you pay credit to the writing and only give credit to Merchant.

As far as I'm aware they've both been clear it's a joint effort
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
Today at 06:33:08 pm
The US Office is a very funny show and maybe the best "mainstream" American comedy series ever.

BUT

The original, "The" Office is a work of art that change the face of sitcom, maybe forever. There would be no Dunder Mifflin, Michael Scott, 201 episodes or (criminally only) 4 Primtetime Emmy's without it. It's a piece of genius.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
Today at 10:37:43 pm
Whats so good about the UK Office is they didnt overdo it. They knew the day to day office stuff is so mundane, but things like appraisals, training days, work forced fun and that stuff are ripe for comedy.
