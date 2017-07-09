They're both good, the UK maybe the more sharply written, but they're so different it's almost a non-comparison. As said, when the US drifts away from the UK's story, it's all the better for it and Carrell is great - he's been at the core of some iconic moments, such as Prison Mike, which is an all time great scene for me.



The UK one is a sharply observed comedy with good writing and some fatal cringe humour that some people really don't like. It's more in the same league as Peep Show and Curb - whereas The Office US is the best of a similar breed to shows like Parks and Rec or to a lesser extent, New Girl etc.



They're just so different.