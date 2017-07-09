Poll

So. Let's have it out. Which one is better?

The one set in America
The one with Steve Carell in it
The one in the Dunder Miflin offices
The one with 201 hilarious episodes
The one with four Primetime Emmy Awards
Author Topic: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?  (Read 415 times)

Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« on: Yesterday at 06:49:26 pm »
Up to RAWK! Choose away!
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:55:27 pm »
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:58:22 pm »
I prefer flan.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm »
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:14:04 pm »

Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm »
I bet youre from the Swindon lot
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:48:23 pm »
They're both fuckin quality, to the point where I don't think I can pick because they're so different.

I was very much in the UK camp until I re-watched the US version during lockdown and it really grew on me. It only gets going once it distances itself from the UK version, but when it does, it is really funny, mostly thanks to the performances of Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. Jim and Pam are the weakest part of the show. Once Carrell leaves it goes to shit.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm »
This thread is very distressing, shame on you Andy

SHAME ON YOU
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:01:21 pm »
The office with David Brent. This is from someone who likes both.

Close thread
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm »
The one where every punchline is just someone shouting and all of the 'jokes' come from telegraphed, easily-avoided situations? The formulaic one?
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:19:04 pm »
Just started watching the US one for the first time recently, not sure how I never have before to be honest, currently on season 7 and it is awesome.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:22:05 pm »
US one is OK. Not worth watching after Michael Scott leaves.

The UK one is the best comedy of all time. A work of art.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:24:01 pm »
This thread is very distressing, shame on you Andy

If you were to ask me to name three geniuses, I probably wouldn't say Einstein, Newton... you know. I'd go Milligan, Cleese, Everett... Andy.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm »
 ;D

Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:53:23 pm »
That Dunder Miflin lot are little slugs
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:01:10 pm »
Sessions
Sorry just realised that one went over my head  ::)
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm »
Racist
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:11:10 am »
The UK one fareing very badly here.

Let's be honest

UK Office: Stephen Merchant - Fucking awsome

UK Office: Fat tit - Shite


Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
His post Manchester United rants are absolute genius
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:38:47 am »
There's nothing wrong with admitting you just don't get something Andy (it seems to happen a lot judging by your 'haikus' ;))
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:27:41 am »
US is great, but UK it is not.
Re: Which TV series called 'The Office' is the best?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:33:23 am »
They're both good, the UK maybe the more sharply written, but they're so different it's almost a non-comparison. As said, when the US drifts away from the UK's story, it's all the better for it and Carrell is great - he's been at the core of some iconic moments, such as Prison Mike, which is an all time great scene for me.

The UK one is a sharply observed comedy with good writing and some fatal cringe humour that some people really don't like. It's more in the same league as Peep Show and Curb - whereas The Office US is the best of a similar breed to shows like Parks and Rec or to a lesser extent, New Girl etc.

They're just so different.
