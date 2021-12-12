« previous next »
Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
Thought you might appreciate a Christmas quiz given crowding round for quizzes at work is only possible for Prime Ministers now. Cant stop people looking these answers up obviously, but think how much better it is to get them right without that and how Rivaldo and Steven Taylor are regarded years after their transgressions. We can have a winner but because of the above, no prizes, just pride.

Close 11pm 23rd December, answers shortly therafter

These 10 questions only relate to players who have played for Liverpool since Shankly was appointed (1/12/59)

1.   The 3 players (non-goalkeepers) who have played the most games without ever scoring a goal
2.   Highest scoring LFC player only to have scored in league games
3.   The 10 Players with a more than 50% goal ratio (all games, goals per game)
4.   5 Players who have scored equal or more goals in non league games than league games (those scoring 10 goals or more only included)
5.   5 players with most total appearances who were locally born (ie Merseyside)
6.   5 Scottish born players with most total appearances
7.   5 overseas born players with most total appearances
8.   10 Players who have more than 10 letters in their name (Hyphenated names treated as two separate names)
9.   6 Players who have played less than 200 games but have most LFC appearances in a season
10.   Which 12 grounds outside England in the UK have we played at since 1/12/59

Statistics relate to all first team games (not friendlies) and includes part appearances (is substitutes)

Bonus question for the real historians, this question applies to LFCs whole history
What do Matt McQueen, Matt Busby, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish have in common and why is Bob an obvious odd one out?

Apologies if I have got any wrong, research can only be so thorough, feel free to answer individual questions in dribs and drabs or guess (in which case I'll give you a response, e.g. 3 from 5 right)
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
Is Q8 surname only, and Alexander-Arnold doesn't count, but Oxlade-Chamberlain does?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:24:02 am »
Q10 - ok, I'll have a pop (ground names or teams):

Certainly (Well, I think so): Parkhead, Tynecastle, Easter Rd, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Swansea
Guesses : Wrexham? Dundalk? TNS stadium....

How am I doing? That's 9 so far.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:39 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:24:02 am
Q10 - ok, I'll have a pop (ground names or teams):

Certainly (Well, I think so): Parkhead, Tynecastle, Easter Rd, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Swansea
Guesses : Wrexham? Dundalk? TNS stadium....

How am I doing? That's 9 so far.

We played Crusaders one year and theyre based in Belfast.

TNS we actually played at Wrexham so youd double counted that one.

Is this competitive games only? Because we played a friendly at Murrayfield didnt we?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:55:46 am »
Yeah, he says at the end competitive games.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:56:11 am »
4. Scored more non-league than league goals?

Would guess at Origi and possibly David Ngog for starters. He scored a few in the Europa and League Cup.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
I was thinking there must be another N.Ireland one at least, and there must be a Scottish one or two I'm not getting (Dundee/Dundee United or St Mirren or something)
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:58:07 am »
For 5) I'm going to take a punt at Callaghan, Carragher, Gerrard, Hunt and Smith.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
6) Top 5 Scottish player appearances:

Dalglish, Hansen, Liddell, Yeats, St John (no particular order).
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:56:11 am
4. Scored more non-league than league goals?

Would guess at Origi and possibly David Ngog for starters. He scored a few in the Europa and League Cup.

Ah, now you've made sense of that one for me. I was thinking 'non-league' in the way of Workington or Lancaster City or something. Perhaps the OP should change it to 'cup' ??
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:06:43 pm »
Total grasp around in the dark at no. 7) overseas players....

Craig Johnston, Sami Hyypia, Didi Hamann, Brucie, John Barnes ?  Are any of those right?

Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:19:45 am
Is Q8 surname only, and Alexander-Arnold doesn't count, but Oxlade-Chamberlain does?


Bruce Grobbelaar also
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:56:11 am
4. Scored more non-league than league goals?

Would guess at Origi and possibly David Ngog for starters. He scored a few in the Europa and League Cup.

voronin?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Aha. Q10.  Cardiff x2  (Milliennium Stadium of course)......
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:08:06 pm

Bruce Grobbelaar also

It says "more than 10 letters."
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:24:02 am
Q10 - ok, I'll have a pop (ground names or teams):

Certainly (Well, I think so): Parkhead, Tynecastle, Easter Rd, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Swansea
Guesses : Wrexham? Dundalk? TNS stadium....

How am I doing? That's 9 so far.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:54:39 am
We played Crusaders one year and theyre based in Belfast.

TNS we actually played at Wrexham so youd double counted that one.

Is this competitive games only? Because we played a friendly at Murrayfield didnt we?
Was the 66 final v Dortmund at Hampden?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:10:48 pm
Aha. Q10.  Cardiff x2  (Milliennium Stadium of course)......

Thinking about it, Swansea could be x2 also. Didn't they change ground?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:13:55 pm »
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:14:02 pm »
Q8. Alf Arrowsmith
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:15:02 pm »
I'll have a go at no. 10.

1. Ninian Park, Cardiff City
2. Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff City
3. Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
4. Vetch Field, Swansea Town/City
5. Liberty Stadium, Swansea City
6. Crusaders
7. Easter Road, Hibs
8. Tynecastle, Hearts
9. Parkhead, Celtic
10. Pittodrie, Aberdeen
11 TNS
12. Racecourse Ground, Wrexham
13. County Ground, Newport


Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:58:07 am
For 5) I'm going to take a punt at Callaghan, Carragher, Gerrard, Hunt and Smith.

Hunt was warrington I think

Steve McMahaon?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:16:45 pm »
For Q9 - Would guess Clyne would be one. Was a machine in 16-17, makes you wonder what actually happened the season after.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:12:00 pm
It says "more than 10 letters."

 :'(
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:21:25 pm »
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 12:16:45 pm
For Q9 - Would guess Clyne would be one. Was a machine in 16-17, makes you wonder what actually happened the season after.

Westerveld too for this one maybe? Know he didn't stick around for long but he must have been practically ever-present when we won the treble as I know Arphexad was famous for having more trophies than appearances.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:25 pm
Hunt was warrington I think

Steve McMahaon?
In that case, I'm going with Chris Lawler.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:23:08 pm »
q3

Salah ?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 12:16:45 pm
For Q9 - Would guess Clyne would be one. Was a machine in 16-17, makes you wonder what actually happened the season after.

Dudek?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm »
A few punts for 9): Larry Lloyd, Jim Beglin, Brian Hall, Stephane Henchoz.
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:33:20 pm »
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 12:16:45 pm
For Q9 - Would guess Clyne would be one. Was a machine in 16-17, makes you wonder what actually happened the season after.

Tony Hateley?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:25 pm
Hunt was warrington I think

Steve McMahaon?
Hunt was born in Golborne, youll have to excuse my geography but Im guessing its in or close to Warrington
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:36:27 pm »
Q9. Glenn Hysen?
Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Today at 12:35:03 pm
Hunt was born in Golborne, youll have to excuse my geography but Im guessing its in or close to Warrington

thats near Haydock races.  not Livrepoool or even merseyside.



Re: Christmas Quiz LFC 2021
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:41:43 pm »
Good luck marking this by the way. :D

Yorky - good list on the UK grounds but Im certain we played TNS at the Racecourse Ground so thats already on the list.
