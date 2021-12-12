Thought you might appreciate a Christmas quiz given crowding round for quizzes at work is only possible for Prime Ministers now. Cant stop people looking these answers up obviously, but think how much better it is to get them right without that and how Rivaldo and Steven Taylor are regarded years after their transgressions. We can have a winner but because of the above, no prizes, just pride.



Close 11pm 23rd December, answers shortly therafter



These 10 questions only relate to players who have played for Liverpool since Shankly was appointed (1/12/59)



1. The 3 players (non-goalkeepers) who have played the most games without ever scoring a goal

2. Highest scoring LFC player only to have scored in league games

3. The 10 Players with a more than 50% goal ratio (all games, goals per game)

4. 5 Players who have scored equal or more goals in non league games than league games (those scoring 10 goals or more only included)

5. 5 players with most total appearances who were locally born (ie Merseyside)

6. 5 Scottish born players with most total appearances

7. 5 overseas born players with most total appearances

8. 10 Players who have more than 10 letters in their name (Hyphenated names treated as two separate names)

9. 6 Players who have played less than 200 games but have most LFC appearances in a season

10. Which 12 grounds outside England in the UK have we played at since 1/12/59



Statistics relate to all first team games (not friendlies) and includes part appearances (is substitutes)



Bonus question for the real historians, this question applies to LFCs whole history

What do Matt McQueen, Matt Busby, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish have in common and why is Bob an obvious odd one out?



Apologies if I have got any wrong, research can only be so thorough, feel free to answer individual questions in dribs and drabs or guess (in which case I'll give you a response, e.g. 3 from 5 right)