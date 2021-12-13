« previous next »
Author Topic: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.  (Read 523 times)

Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« on: December 13, 2021, 10:32:20 pm »
Got the wfie the usual Perfume, Jewellery and books, but I have no idea what to get her for that bonus to gain some selfless major brownie points, ya know the one.

So any of you poor clueless saps struggling too, women you can be clueless saps too.  ;D
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #1 on: December 13, 2021, 11:48:32 pm »
A commissioned portrait of you Sarge lying naked on a white fur polar bear type rug in front of the fire like Burt Reynolds in Cosmopolitan magazine in the early 70s

Will look boss over ya fireplace

Ive got one of myself. Best thing i ever bought
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #2 on: December 13, 2021, 11:51:08 pm »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 13, 2021, 11:48:32 pm
A commissioned portrait of you Sarge lying naked on a white fur polar bear type rug in front of the fire like Burt Reynolds in Cosmopolitan magazine in the early 70s

Will look boss over ya fireplace

Ive got one of myself. Best thing i ever bought

Bought, you fucking asked me for it.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #3 on: December 13, 2021, 11:52:39 pm »
You can name an asteroid in your missus honour. Just hope it isn't the one that makes us extinct.  :D
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #4 on: December 13, 2021, 11:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 13, 2021, 11:52:39 pm
You can name an asteroid in your missus honour. Just hope it isn't the one that makes us extinct.  :D

meh!

Got her a snowflake fucking thing melted Christmas morning when i got it from the freezer, do not leave them on the kitchen table btw.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #5 on: December 14, 2021, 01:42:39 am »
Get her a bemused looking sheep.

Call it Chris for bonus points, but make sure that no neighbours have put a stereo and speakers up in a tree near your house as this will make Chris very, very upset and he'll not be a happy sheep at all.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:45:23 am »
Hello Everyone!(Sorry for my English, it's not my native language)
Guys, i'm really sorry for offtop, but I want ask you. My best Friend is a very big fan of FC Liverpool. He has a birthday in a January, so I want to create a gift for him! I want give him  a scarf of FC Liverpool from Anfield Stadium. Unfortunately we live in Russia, so I haven't a chance to buy it myself. Well, I looking somebody who can help me in my problem! Maybe somebody can buy it for my friend and send to me by delivery service? Of course I will reimburse the cost of it!
Thanks for you attention! I hope somebody will help me!
With best regards for all of you and FC Liverpool!
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:54:17 am »
Quote from: Sarge on December 13, 2021, 10:32:20 pm
Got the wfie the usual Perfume, Jewellery and books, but I have no idea what to get her for that bonus to gain some selfless major brownie points, ya know the one.

So any of you poor clueless saps struggling too, women you can be clueless saps too.  ;D

Spa day/weekend for you both?
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:27:35 am »
Get her a massage gun. They're bloody amazing.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:31:23 am »
Quote from: Evgeniy on Yesterday at 08:45:23 am
Hello Everyone!(Sorry for my English, it's not my native language)
Guys, i'm really sorry for offtop, but I want ask you. My best Friend is a very big fan of FC Liverpool. He has a birthday in a January, so I want to create a gift for him! I want give him  a scarf of FC Liverpool from Anfield Stadium. Unfortunately we live in Russia, so I haven't a chance to buy it myself. Well, I looking somebody who can help me in my problem! Maybe somebody can buy it for my friend and send to me by delivery service? Of course I will reimburse the cost of it!
Thanks for you attention! I hope somebody will help me!
With best regards for all of you and FC Liverpool!
So what you're asking for is a free scarf?

The Online Shop ships to Russia. Problem solved.

I still haven't got my partner anything, she's difficult to buy for. She says there's nothing she specifically wants, and I'm reticent to buy gig tickets/book events with things as they presently are. She's not arsed about jewellery, she's got enough perfume/clothes, I genuinely haven't a clue on what to get her.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:46:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:31:23 am
So what you're asking for is a free scarf?

The Online Shop ships to Russia. Problem solved.

I still haven't got my partner anything, she's difficult to buy for. She says there's nothing she specifically wants, and I'm reticent to buy gig tickets/book events with things as they presently are. She's not arsed about jewellery, she's got enough perfume/clothes, I genuinely haven't a clue on what to get her.

A Masterclass subscription could be an idea if they have an interest in any of the subject matters.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:26:39 am »
Same with the gigs concerts holding off from them, my wife loves those nights out too.

But...
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:30:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:46:11 am
A Masterclass subscription could be an idea if they have an interest in any of the subject matters.
She works a lot of nights as a Critical Care Practitioner, so I think that she'd probably see it somewhat as an imposition unfortunately. Been looking at Spa Days but can't dissect all the bull shit to clearly see what you're getting for your money, nor understand why they're a similar cost to staying in a good hotel for 3 nights.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:06:24 pm »
Cheese and or chocolate And wine
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:04:34 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:06:24 pm
Cheese and or chocolate And wine

Oldschool ;D
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Drum kit.
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:33:14 pm »
Anyone got a discount code for Canada Goose gear!?
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:31:23 am
So what you're asking for is a free scarf?

The Online Shop ships to Russia. Problem solved.

I still haven't got my partner anything, she's difficult to buy for. She says there's nothing she specifically wants, and I'm reticent to buy gig tickets/book events with things as they presently are. She's not arsed about jewellery, she's got enough perfume/clothes, I genuinely haven't a clue on what to get her.

So women like personal things. Stuff that shows you care.

For our 25th wedding anniversary the kids and I put together scrap books and photo albums. She lost both her parents etc.

So she had all these old photos of her mum and dad. Love letters etc when he was in the RAF
We took a couple weeks putting it altogether. And her reaction was what I thought it would be. She had no idea.

Everything is digital these days, however this was old school. Needed a place for all our photos from wedding / kid etc.

Big brownie points and cost very little. Only thing we needed was thought and time 👍
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 13, 2021, 11:48:32 pm
A commissioned portrait of you Sarge lying naked on a white fur polar bear type rug in front of the fire like Burt Reynolds in Cosmopolitan magazine in the early 70s

Will look boss over ya fireplace

Ive got one of myself. Best thing i ever bought
You joke but one of my mates missus literally did this a few years back for him
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:05:06 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Today at 04:52:13 pm
You joke but one of my mates missus literally did this a few years back for him
Haha good on her ;D
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:21:13 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Today at 04:52:13 pm
You joke but one of my mates missus literally did this a few years back for him

For Sarge?
Re: Christmas Pressie Idea place you know the one where you've no idea what to get.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 06:21:13 pm
For Sarge?
Shell probably let him have a look if he wants, shes quite proud of it
