He won the ball, as a defender you just look to get something on it and cut out the danger he did that with no kick out, studs up or reckless behaviour. If a defender slides in and clips the ball away with the slightest edge of his little toe it still isn't a penalty, he's got the ball first and there's no follow through endangering an opponent.



Not even a hint of a pen to be honest, much less a second yellow



Id agree on it not being a pen. But I can see where it might be given as his right foot came over the ball, clipped it yes but then made contact with Lacazette (and made him roll half the pitch). Its slightly careless, his foot should be lower when tackling like that. It wasnt until he second foot came in that he properly made the tackle and got the ball away from Lacazatte.Again, Id rather not see that as a foul, but I can see why it might be given and would probably want it if it was on a Liverpool player.