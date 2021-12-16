« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)  (Read 8401 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:39:58 pm »
Fucking c*nt Arteta! Should be retrospectively banned for encouraging that shit behaviour
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #361 on: Today at 09:40:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:38:15 pm
That is garbage Arteta told Martinelli to go back on the field so he could fall over and slow down and stop the game

Seems to be more and more of this now. The simple solution is like rugby allow a physio on to treat them and continue play (but they can't play people onside, etc)- would soon stop it as your team would be down to 10
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #362 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:38:15 pm
That is garbage Arteta told Martinelli to go back on the field so he could fall over and slow down and stop the game

An we wonder why there is so much diving and cheating in the game, the commentators including (no surprise) gobshite Mcmanaman actually laughing at it and thinking its all funny. What a joke.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #363 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 09:40:16 pm
An we wonder why there is so much diving and cheating in the game, the commentators including (no surprise) gobshite Mcmanaman actually laughing at it and thinking its all funny. What a joke.

In a way I think they're actually laughing at how ridiculous it is that it's allowed
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:44:06 pm »
Tony Taylor gets his goal
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #365 on: Today at 09:44:23 pm »
Nice finish that
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:44:36 pm »
Game over. Arsenal did deserve to win - but Taylor ruined it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:44:47 pm »
Excellent finish. Smith Rowe is a great little player
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #368 on: Today at 09:45:03 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:31:42 pm
Outright cheating mate.

You also now cant slide tackle apparently. Would love to hear referees opinions on what a player is supposed to do about 'follow through' when making a perfectly legal challenge with no excessive force, two footed aspect or studs up.

Most clean tackles result in the player tackled falling over due it being a contact sport
Taylor is useless.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:45:04 pm »
Game over.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:45:09 pm »
Even Peter Walton couldnt even go full agree with the ref mode
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:45:29 pm »
So are these the best of the rest now? Blimey.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:46:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:45:03 pm
Most clean tackles result in the player tackled falling over due it being a contact sport
Taylor is useless.

Its ridiculous the way they chop and change the interpretations of the rules to suit each incident.

But when you have zero accountability, you can do whatever the fuck you like to be honest
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #373 on: Today at 09:46:39 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:45:09 pm
Even Peter Walton couldnt even go full agree with the ref mode

He was trying to say the follow through made it a pen  and then realised Lacazette had flopped
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:47:57 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:44:16 pm
Second in the Fair Play table as well, point behind West Ham.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/fairnesstabelle/wettbewerb/GB1

Reckon we'd be top if Cresswell would have been sent off against us :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:48:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:46:39 pm
He was trying to say the follow through made it a pen  and then realised Lacazette had flopped

Embarrasing skittle headed twat
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm »
I spoke too soon ... that West Ham red card puts us top of the Fair Play table now  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #378 on: Today at 09:50:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:37:53 pm
He won the ball, as a defender you just look to get something on it and cut out the danger he did that with no kick out, studs up or reckless behaviour. If a defender slides in and clips the ball away with the slightest edge of his little toe it still isn't a penalty, he's got the ball first and there's no follow through endangering an opponent.

Not even a hint of a pen to be honest, much less a second yellow

Id agree on it not being a pen. But I can see where it might be given as his right foot came over the ball, clipped it yes but then made contact with Lacazette (and made him roll half the pitch). Its slightly careless, his foot should be lower when tackling like that. It wasnt until he second foot came in that he properly made the tackle and got the ball away from Lacazatte.

Again, Id rather not see that as a foul, but I can see why it might be given and would probably want it if it was on a Liverpool player.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #379 on: Today at 09:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 09:48:10 pm
Reckon we'd be top if Cresswell would have been sent off against us :)

Great minds and all that  :thumbup
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #380 on: Today at 09:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:45:29 pm
So are these the best of the rest now? Blimey.

Nah, it's a bit of a false position really. United and Spurs both have games in hand that would take them above Arsenal. Spurs are 4 points behind with 3 games in hand.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #381 on: Today at 09:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:50:06 pm
Id agree on it not being a pen. But I can see where it might be given as his right foot came over the ball, clipped it yes but then made contact with Lacazette (and made him roll half the pitch). Its slightly careless, his foot should be lower when tackling like that. It wasnt until he second foot came in that he properly made the tackle and got the ball away from Lacazatte.

Again, Id rather not see that as a foul, but I can see why it might be given and would probably want it if it was on a Liverpool player.

I'll agree to disagree. I definitely wouldn't be screaming for that if it was on our player. More likely be telling our playing to get up, ridiculous that rolling about screaming


And no one made Lacazette roll :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:53:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:51:26 pm
Nah, it's a bit of a false position really. United and Spurs both have games in hand that would take them above Arsenal. Spurs are 4 points behind with 3 games in hand.

So Spurs could be best of the rest!? Even worse
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:53:58 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:54:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:51:26 pm
Nah, it's a bit of a false position really. United and Spurs both have games in hand that would take them above Arsenal. Spurs are 4 points behind with 3 games in hand.

True but are Spurs ever going to play them? Does anyone know what theyre like anymore?!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:53:08 pm
So Spurs could be best of the rest!? Even worse

Low key Spurs are actually in a decent position if they win their games in hand and get on a roll with Conte.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:54:41 pm »
I'd be a terrible pro player. Couldn't bring myself to shake Lacazettes hand after that shit
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #387 on: Today at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:54:33 pm
Low key Spurs are actually in a decent position if they win their games in hand and get on a roll with Conte.

Has anyone checked the table? Did they even play those games they claimed they won? I cant remember a single thing theyve done this season apart from maybe beat City on the opening weekend.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:56:57 pm »
West Ham absolutely fell for themselves after our game. They believed they were actually one of the top teams and have been utter shit since. A few injuries and they have fallen.

Squad sizes/quality is going to completely settle the table over the next month. It will be close to how it finishes by the end of the month I reckon.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #389 on: Today at 09:59:11 pm »
I'd still take Martinelli at Liverpool. Excellent pressing every single time I see him play, bit Suarez like in his fight to get results
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:56:36 pm
Has anyone checked the table? Did they even play those games they claimed they won? I cant remember a single thing theyve done this season apart from maybe beat City on the opening weekend.

They played a semi strong team in the Europa Conference and lost to a team from a city that can fit its population into Spurs stadium at least 5 times.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:01:58 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:02:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:51:26 pm
Nah, it's a bit of a false position really. United and Spurs both have games in hand that would take them above Arsenal. Spurs are 4 points behind with 3 games in hand.
not entirely sure how either of those teams improves the situation
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:06:11 pm »
This BT sport coverage is hilarious. Talking them up like they've just fired themselves into the title race
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #394 on: Today at 10:07:25 pm »
Top 6, is soon going to look very Top 6ish, its actually been a couple of years since its been the case.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:07:25 pm
Top 6, is soon going to look very Top 6ish, its actually been a couple of years since its been the case.

There's a top 3 and then the rest.
