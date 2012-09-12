« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)

RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #240 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm
Ben White is SO easy to bypass

Interesting strategy from Arsenal players... kick West Ham players then go down screaming :lmao
tubby pls.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #241 on: Today at 08:26:27 pm
Nice and feisty, this.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #242 on: Today at 08:27:03 pm
Arteta is fucking nuts. Constantly telling every single player what they should be doing, where they should be etc.

It can't be helpful to the players, and if they need that level of micro-managing then something is badly wrong.
andyrol

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:27:29 pm
Comms going on about keepers always get fouls and probably be over-ruled if they'd scored...do your homework idiots, I mean how many weeks ago was Alison? Same team you dolts.
Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #244 on: Today at 08:29:20 pm
That Odegaard does my head in, constantly screaming at Refs, absolute drama queen, a Violet Elizabeth of the 21st century.
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #245 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm
This is such bullshit. Three times in the last five minutes players from both teams have gone down with an 'injury' after a challenge. It's dreadful.
scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #246 on: Today at 08:29:38 pm
who knew Frank Spencer would be able to turn his managerial career after the shambles at United
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #247 on: Today at 08:30:24 pm
Legoman fully turning Arsenal into a poundland Atletico Madrid. Absolutely insufferable. Looking forward to embarrassing them again later this season.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #248 on: Today at 08:32:44 pm
I know this isn't a very novel take, but Arsenal really aren't any good. Even when they've been bad, they've nearly always had at least one guy, who'd say is pretty decent. Just mediocre throughout these days
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #249 on: Today at 08:34:00 pm
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 08:29:24 pm
This is such bullshit. Three times in the last five minutes players from both teams have gone down with an 'injury' after a challenge. It's dreadful.

Football without us is awful.
4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #250 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm
Rule change:

If a player clutches his face rolling on the floor...and he wasn't "hit" in the face/head.. that player should be yellow carded after VAR confirmation.

A defender or attackers arm under your chin does not constitute a blow to the face/head.

Should sort out the bullshit we see every match.
scatman

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #251 on: Today at 08:36:26 pm
even atletico would be embarrassed by the shenanigans in this game
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #252 on: Today at 08:36:40 pm
Souceks dive!! Wow.
Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #253 on: Today at 08:36:53 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:14:11 pm
Steve McManaman doing my head in already.
someone else I don't miss after binning off BT, having made a similar decision with Sky some years ago
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #254 on: Today at 08:37:22 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:34:00 pm
Football without us is awful.

True, in more ways than one. We must be one of the few teams whose players don't generally tend to stay down feigning injury every five minutes.
scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #255 on: Today at 08:40:37 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:34:00 pm
Football without us is awful.

I often think what would of happened had we not got Klopp as manager or sold Philippe Coutinho to allow us to rebuild the team with the likes of Salah and Ali and changed our whole way we play such nice looking football.
