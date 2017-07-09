« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
Incredibly rare that a league gets decided on GD.

Plus we have an equally appealing looking game on Thursday (not tomorrow!) where even a 1-0 win edges us ahead.

Theyll have plenty more comfortable wins along the way but hopefully not too many sides as compliant as this.

Thought they don't do that anymore now?  Did they change it a few seasons ago so that it's just most goals scored? Or is it the head to head record between the clubs in question?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm
7-0 now. GD getting wiped out.

Ours is still better, and we play a worse team on Thursday!

Anything can happen, remember this City side have also lost twice as many games as we have so far this season 👌🏼
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm
7 goals from an XG of only just 2


Thats not going to last.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm
League becoming like the spl no matter what sky think
There are 3 teams ( spl has 2) vying for the title and its a case of win all your games
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:32:02 pm
2-0 Villa.

Great play from Chumbawumba, is he the lad we were getting linked with? I know theres two of them.

It was a thumping play to be fair.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm

Bielsa is so overrated. I remember watching Leeds game away against an average Man utd team and thinking what kind of manager set up his team this way, they were so stupidly open.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #206 on: Today at 12:52:26 am
Bielsa Masterclass
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #207 on: Today at 01:10:29 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:52:26 am
Bielsa Masterclass

He was too busy taking a dump on that weird chair/tub thing he has.


(Yes yes apparently he may have some back problems.)
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:12:30 pm
Interested to see how Arsenal West Ham pans out tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm
Always have to laugh at the Bielsa hate.  Leeds have probably the 4th lowest payroll, a raft of injuries and yet Bielsa is sticking to his guns instead of going all Fat Sam and bunkering at which point the same Bielsa haters would go equally as nuts about how shit he is because he's having his team play caveman football. 

Anyway, at least Arsenal - West Ham is going forward still and we can have someone else to laugh at this evening.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #210 on: Today at 05:38:21 pm
Burnley-Watford cancelled due to Covid.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #211 on: Today at 05:57:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:38:21 pm
Burnley-Watford cancelled due to Covid.

thanks mate for the information. I have updated the first post.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #212 on: Today at 06:40:41 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:15:32 pm
Always have to laugh at the Bielsa hate.  Leeds have probably the 4th lowest payroll, a raft of injuries and yet Bielsa is sticking to his guns instead of going all Fat Sam and bunkering at which point the same Bielsa haters would go equally as nuts about how shit he is because he's having his team play caveman football. 

Anyway, at least Arsenal - West Ham is going forward still and we can have someone else to laugh at this evening.

Setting aside the criticisms of the Bielsa haters, isn't it actually sensible for a manager to be pragmatic and adapt to his situation, rather than stick stubbornly to what clearly isn't working in the moment. He doesn't have to bunker down forever, just until he's got players back to make things work again.

Many on here criticised Gerrard for his tactics against Liverpool, but it was pointed out that Gerrard would have known Villa would have been slaughtered if they had tried playing a game they couldn't match us at. Hell, even City go to ground against us a lot of the time. And Klopp himself admitted he got things wrong last year trying to handle Liverpool's injury crisis.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #213 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm
This is admittedly a bit of a wanker's opinion but why do they schedule all the crap games for one night and then overlap ostensibly more interesting games the next night? Feels like a few times it's happened this season. Can't bring myself to feign interest in any of tonight's games whereas I would've happily watched any of tomorrow's games. Stagger the "bigger" games!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #214 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:06:27 pm
This is admittedly a bit of a wanker's opinion but why do they schedule all the crap games for one night and then overlap ostensibly more interesting games the next night? Feels like a few times it's happened this season. Can't bring myself to feign interest in any of tonight's games whereas I would've happily watched any of the evening games tomorrow.

Arse-WHU could be decent
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
Reply #215 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:07:17 pm
Arse-WHU could be decent

You're right of course, and it should be a better game than Chelsea vs Everton, and more of a contest than Liverpool vs Newcastle. But I can't get invested in Arsenal/West Ham, they're two irrelevant clubs to me as a Liverpool supporter. I'm basically asking why can't they schedule games around my interests, aren't I
