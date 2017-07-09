Always have to laugh at the Bielsa hate. Leeds have probably the 4th lowest payroll, a raft of injuries and yet Bielsa is sticking to his guns instead of going all Fat Sam and bunkering at which point the same Bielsa haters would go equally as nuts about how shit he is because he's having his team play caveman football.



Anyway, at least Arsenal - West Ham is going forward still and we can have someone else to laugh at this evening.



Setting aside the criticisms of the Bielsa haters, isn't it actually sensible for a manager to be pragmatic and adapt to his situation, rather than stick stubbornly to what clearly isn't working in the moment. He doesn't have to bunker down forever, just until he's got players back to make things work again.Many on here criticised Gerrard for his tactics against Liverpool, but it was pointed out that Gerrard would have known Villa would have been slaughtered if they had tried playing a game they couldn't match us at. Hell, even City go to ground against us a lot of the time. And Klopp himself admitted he got things wrong last year trying to handle Liverpool's injury crisis.