« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)  (Read 1632 times)

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm »
Fuck these teams. They do not even show up vs City.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,336
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:08:54 pm »
State of Leeds.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
City 1-0, how do you miss the clearance on the line?
Logged

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:09:15 pm »
Hope Leeds are this good on Boxing Day
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:09:18 pm »
That defending.. Jesus Christ
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,665
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:07:18 pm
Arrogant c*nt :lmao
I'm not watching so can you enlighten me Rob.  "Arrogant c*nt" could be anybody   :)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,836
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:09:38 pm »
How do you miss the fucking ball?

That's sunday league stuff honestly.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:10:03 pm »
City a goal up. Leeds missed two tackles and then the bloke on the line shanked the clearance into his own net.  ::)

Ill put the Norwich - Villa game back on then.
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:10:13 pm »
Ahhhh well. I can put The Sopranos back on
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,823
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:10:27 pm »
He could have trapped that.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:10:56 pm »
Leeds are really poor this season.

City should put 5/6 past them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm »
 :butt shambolic from Leeds
Logged

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:11:47 pm »
Even forgetting Dallas on the line, what in the name of Pickford was Meslier doing?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:13:12 pm »
leeds are tragic
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,933
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:13:18 pm »
No one watching the other game then? It's far more interesting.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,949
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:13:19 pm »
2-0 Leeds are hopeless
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:13:19 pm »
The luck just never ends for this lot
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:13:33 pm »
Christ. This could be anything. School boy defending
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,890
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:14:00 pm »
Wow. Leeds are crap.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,997
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:14:05 pm »
leeds fuck off back to championship you twats
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:14:06 pm »
Switching over
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,951
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:18 pm
No one watching the other game then? It's far more interesting.

Yup, no chance I'm watching City batter Leeds.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,292
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm »
game over already 2-0 City
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:15:13 pm »
Bore off you fucking pricks.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,836
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:15:24 pm »
That's enough football for today
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,665
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:15:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:14:05 pm
leeds fuck off back to championship you twats
Aye, and take Norwich and Burnley with you   :)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,548
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 07:56:25 pm
well at 18/1 for leeds to win is worth £10 of my money
I'd cash out now mate.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:16:03 pm »
Leeds dont give a fuck
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:16:32 pm »
Could be anything this
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,665
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:15:13 pm
Bore off you fucking pricks.
Not like you to use foul and abusive language Nicholas.    :D
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:18 pm
No one watching the other game then? It's far more interesting.

Not watching either. Football without us is just dull.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:17:38 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:16:36 pm
Not like you to use foul and abusive language Nicholas.    :D

Just fed up with City Paul. Tediously dominating their way through game after game.
Logged

Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,548
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:15:13 pm
Bore off you fucking pricks.
Bit harsh on Rob and Chakan, mate.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,292
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:18:17 pm »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,997
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm »
great solo goal that by Villa
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 