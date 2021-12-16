Hello everyone. I hope all is well with you all.
Welcome to a new round of midweek festive Premier League Fixtures. It does not seem that long ago that we had our last set of midweek games with Amazon Prime. This round of games is on BT sport over three nights of action. Here are the games to chew the fat over. Tuesday 14 December 2021
19:30 Brentford v Man Utd (BT Sport 1)
19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa (BT Sport 3)
20:00 Man City v Leeds (BT Sport 2)Wednesday 15 December 2021
19:30 Brighton v Wolves (BT Sport 2)
19:30 Burnley v Watford (BT Sport ESPN)
19:30 Crystal Palace v Southampton (BT Sport 3)
20:00 Arsenal v West Ham (BT Sport 1)Thursday 16 December 2021
19:30 Leicester v Spurs (BT Sport 3)
19:45 Chelsea v Everton (BT Sport 2)
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle (BT Sport 1) and peacock in the US
lets hope we teach Newcastle a lesson in the sweet science of association football. About time we hit double figures against a team and I could not think of a better time to do it. (Sorry Black&White Paul all in the form of friendly banter mate.)
Enjoy