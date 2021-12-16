« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)  (Read 512 times)

Offline scouseman

Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« on: Yesterday at 07:08:50 pm »
Hello everyone. I hope all is well with you all.

Welcome to a new round of midweek festive  Premier League Fixtures. It does not seem that long ago that we had our last set of midweek games with Amazon Prime. This round of games is on BT sport over three nights of action. Here are the games to chew the fat over.

Tuesday 14 December 2021

19:30 Brentford v Man Utd (BT Sport 1)
19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa (BT Sport 3)
20:00 Man City v Leeds (BT Sport 2)

Wednesday 15 December 2021

19:30 Brighton v Wolves (BT Sport 2)
19:30 Burnley v Watford (BT Sport ESPN)
19:30 Crystal Palace v Southampton (BT Sport 3)
20:00 Arsenal v West Ham (BT Sport 1)

Thursday 16 December 2021

19:30 Leicester v Spurs (BT Sport 3)
19:45 Chelsea v Everton (BT Sport 2)
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle (BT Sport 1) and peacock in the US

lets hope we teach Newcastle a lesson in the sweet science of association football. About time we hit double figures against a team and I could not think of a better time to do it. (Sorry Black&White Paul all in the form of friendly banter mate.)

Enjoy  ;D


   
Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:49:05 pm »
Lets hope some of them go ahead after the Covid outbreaks across a few PL clubs
Offline mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:09:08 pm »
Never assume we are going to win a game against any opposition. Strange things can happen, just look at F1

We should have enough but they'll probably have 12 behind the ball (Who's the Ref by the way?) so we'll have to be patient. 1- 0 does the trick but I hope it's not going to be a drawn out affair, I'm in for some surgery around lunchtime and hope to be fit to watch the game.  I'd personally be very happy with 3-0.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:44:15 pm »
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,991
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm »
as useless as they are, I fancy Everton getting something from Chelsea
Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm
as useless as they are, I fancy Everton getting something from Chelsea

Just so they can hate Rafa even more. :D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:13:58 pm »
United's match tomorrow could well be off.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,991
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:14:01 pm »
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,991
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:13:58 pm
United's match tomorrow could well be off.
Rangnick came and made everyone sick.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 08:09:08 pm
Never assume we are going to win a game against any opposition. Strange things can happen, just look at F1

We should have enough but they'll probably have 12 behind the ball (Who's the Ref by the way?) so we'll have to be patient. 1- 0 does the trick but I hope it's not going to be a drawn out affair, I'm in for some surgery around lunchtime and hope to be fit to watch the game.  I'd personally be very happy with 3-0.

Mike Dean, not bent but absolutely shite, Simon Hooper on VAR, name doesn't ring a bell so probably shite and not bent as well
Offline Statto Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:04:45 am »
Brentford vs United is off
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:08:53 am »
All these cancellations are going to have to be crammed in somehow. Teams will be fucked especially the big ones.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:10:53 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm
as useless as they are, I fancy Everton getting something from Chelsea

:lmao

I love your optimism mind!
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:18:17 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:04:45 am
Brentford vs United is off

Very worrying precedent giveh thar United reportedly only had 3 or 4 positive cases.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:41:50 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:18:17 am
Very worrying precedent giveh thar United reportedly only had 3 or 4 positive cases.

They do what they want.
