Inter Milan Round of 16 2022

Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 12, 2022, 09:09:59 am
Quote from: ABJ on February 12, 2022, 08:38:43 am
It must be one that you pay for and not one of the free NHS oneseven though they are identical, it s a complete rip off.
Cheers, couldnt agree more.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 12, 2022, 10:56:39 am
Quote from: duvva on February 12, 2022, 09:09:59 am
Cheers, couldnt agree more.
Thats a joke- are the PCRs still free then?
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 12, 2022, 11:15:47 am
Quote from: russmills10 on February 12, 2022, 10:56:39 am
Thats a joke- are the PCRs still free then?

You pay for the admin and certification around it from a private company. Govt. doesnt provide that service. There has never been free travel testing (PCR or lat flow). If there was - non-travellers would be paying for it. Just over a tenner for a lat flow doesnt feel extortionate if the country youre entering insists you have one.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 12, 2022, 11:44:26 am
So for example I can see some companies online offering click and collect kits - The one in looking at is the Randox one for £14.50 called Certifly. Is that good enough for these purposes?

Sorry for all the questions but as I say I havent traveled since Covid and although I was aware of some of the stuff, it seems a lot more confusing when youre reading through it and trying to interpret what products of the hundreds offered are the right ones
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 12, 2022, 12:06:16 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 12, 2022, 11:15:47 am
You pay for the admin and certification around it from a private company. Govt. doesnt provide that service. There has never been free travel testing (PCR or lat flow). If there was - non-travellers would be paying for it. Just over a tenner for a lat flow doesnt feel extortionate if the country youre entering insists you have one.
No its not extortionate but thats because the price has come down a lot. The actual tests and the packaging of the free tests compared to the travel ones are completely identical as well...made by the same company, so its understandable why people think that to have to pay for something that is free to the vast majority of the population is a complete rip off.

Anyway, it is what it is and in the great scheme of things, its a small price to pay to be able to go on another euro away.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 12, 2022, 12:07:38 pm
Quote from: duvva on February 12, 2022, 11:44:26 am
So for example I can see some companies online offering click and collect kits - The one in looking at is the Randox one for £14.50 called Certifly. Is that good enough for these purposes?

Sorry for all the questions but as I say I havent traveled since Covid and although I was aware of some of the stuff, it seems a lot more confusing when youre reading through it and trying to interpret what products of the hundreds offered are the right ones
Yes the Randox Certifly one is absolutely fine (you need to download the app as well) as thats the one that we used for our pre departure test to get home from Milan 2 months ago.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 12, 2022, 12:15:46 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February 12, 2022, 12:07:38 pm
Yes the Randox Certifly one is absolutely fine (you need to download the app as well) as thats the one that we used for our pre departure test to get home from Milan 2 months ago.
Thanks, appreciate the answers and help the last 24 hours from all.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
Ive had message off ryanair saying they require FFP2 mask to travel & for in Italy Airports does anyone know are they the blue ones ?
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 09:05:12 pm
Quote from: call me red on Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
Ive had message off ryanair saying they require FFP2 mask to travel & for in Italy Airports does anyone know are they the blue ones ?

No, they are the tighter fitting ones, usually white. Good chance that they have writing on them stating that they're FFP2.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm
Only showed passport at airport in Uk and Malpensa. The hostel I am staying in scanned the green pass. But, EasyJet werent going to let me on without the FFP mask. Thankfully, a girl who was going skiing saved me.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm
Thanks for the replies
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 11:35:17 am
Just got on bus at a Malpensa.  No checks at all and I mean none. Just took passport and stamped it.
Also the masks update from Ryan Air is a piss take. We ended up buying a box of 10 FFP2 masks at the airport (£15)    :no because of their email telling us we NEEDED these to board their flight. Load of bollocks, didnt need them and so far its seems ok with the masks we usually use which was the same when we came here in December.  :butt
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 12:13:00 pm
Quote from: gravy red on Today at 11:35:17 am
Just got on bus at a Malpensa.  No checks at all and I mean none. Just took passport and stamped it.
Also the masks update from Ryan Air is a piss take. We ended up buying a box of 10 FFP2 masks at the airport (£15)    :no because of their email telling us we NEEDED these to board their flight. Load of bollocks, didnt need them and so far its seems ok with the masks we usually use which was the same when we came here in December.  :butt

they're pretty strict on enforcing in the city i've heard though (if police see you, that is)
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 12:45:11 pm
Hi guys is there a bar or pub that we can go in Milano the night before?!! Do you know if there is spot for a few drinks with our fans?!
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 12:46:59 pm
They do take COVID seriously so Id advise you to follow what the locals are doing. I just bought 5 of the FFP masks in a chemist. They were only euros 3.75 for the five.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 01:05:00 pm
You may get out the UK on a flight with no FFP mask but once you arrive in Italy you will require one..
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 01:09:39 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:45:11 pm
Hi guys is there a bar or pub that we can go in Milano the night before?!! Do you know if there is spot for a few drinks with our fans?!

Naviglio Grande is the place to hang out...bars on the canal
Not sure many Reds found it on the December trip 😂
Bars will be open into the early hours

Duomo is tourist..no scene there
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 02:19:28 pm
Anyone getting the flight back from Bergamo to Stansted on thursday at 6 ish? Will the bars be open into the early hours? Thinking of just staying in Milan well into the night and then getting a way back to Bergamo rather than booking accomodation
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 02:19:28 pm
Anyone getting the flight back from Bergamo to Stansted on thursday at 6 ish? Will the bars be open into the early hours? Thinking of just staying in Milan well into the night and then getting a way back to Bergamo rather than booking accomodation

Canal bars should be open..you won't be back into central till after midnight..think you will need to get a taxi to Bergamo airport if your on the first flight out...
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 02:51:19 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 02:19:28 pm
Anyone getting the flight back from Bergamo to Stansted on thursday at 6 ish? Will the bars be open into the early hours? Thinking of just staying in Milan well into the night and then getting a way back to Bergamo rather than booking accomodation

Should have been but decided to bin the trip off, i was also on the flight going out match day arriving 3.55pm

Public transport will be difficult that time of morning, look at the options on google maps one of the reasons i was put off going (along with a variety of other factors) not sure theres much even going straight from the ground given we get held in till about 11.30 local time
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 02:34:11 pm
Canal bars should be open..you won't be back into central till after midnight..think you will need to get a taxi to Bergamo airport if your on the first flight out...
Thanks, assume taxi is the only option added to the fact we wont be let out of the ground until close to midnight anyway?
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:51:19 pm
Should have been but decided to bin the trip off, i was also on the flight going out match day arriving 3.55pm

Public transport will be difficult that time of morning, look at the options on google maps one of the reasons i was put off going (along with a variety of other factors) not sure theres much even going straight from the ground given we get held in till about 11.30 local time
Ok thanks, yeah will be difficult but makes me feel better that theres 2,000 going and must be a fair amount going back on that early flight
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:11:53 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 02:53:32 pm
Thanks, assume taxi is the only option added to the fact we wont be let out of the ground until close to midnight anyway?

They will let you out with enough time to get the last metro. Don't hang around the san siro though, in December we went for food and a drink at the stalls outside and missed the last one. Then had to get a bus back into the city.

The shuttle buses from Central Station to Bergamo start about 3:30am - not sure exact time. Takes 1hr to airport, 10 each way.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:14:35 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:11:53 pm
They will let you out with enough time to get the last metro. Don't hang around the san siro though, in December we went for food and a drink at the stalls outside and missed the last one. Then had to get a bus back into the city.

The shuttle buses from Central Station to Bergamo start about 3:30am - not sure exact time. Takes 1hr to airport, 10 each way.
Ah right thanks so much. How fars the canal from Central if we wanted to go around there after the game?
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:18:05 pm
 Melia Milano Hotel - Via Masaccio 19, 20149, Milan.
Between 10am and 7:30pm on wednesday for picking up tickets- just got sent the email and theres the location if anyone needed
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:20:00 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 03:18:05 pm
Melia Milano Hotel - Via Masaccio 19, 20149, Milan.
Between 10am and 7:30pm on wednesday for picking up tickets- just got sent the email and theres the location if anyone needed

cheers, annoying it's the same place, wish it was a bit more central. gonna get there for about 6pm and hope it's not gonna take forever.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:23:45 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:20:00 pm
cheers, annoying it's the same place, wish it was a bit more central
Makes sense to go a bit later in the day and then walk straight to the ground? Or best to get it out the way before it gets busy? Sorry about all the questions
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:25:00 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 03:14:35 pm
Ah right thanks so much. How fars the canal from Central if we wanted to go around there after the game?

20/25 minutes walk from Duomo..but walking south..and Duomo is already half an hour walk south from Milan Central station...if your going for canal beers your getting a taxi back to Milan Central...Metro will close like 00.30 to 1am
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:25:56 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 03:25:00 pm
20/25 minutes walk from Duomo..but walking south..and Duomo is already half an hour walk south from Milan Central station...if your going for canal beers your getting a taxi back to Milan Central...Metro will close like 00.30 to 1am
Ok cheers
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:30:33 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 03:23:45 pm
Makes sense to go a bit later in the day and then walk straight to the ground? Or best to get it out the way before it gets busy? Sorry about all the questions

i'm going later because i have plans in the day in Como about an hour away. if everyone goes before the match it will be bedlam  ;D
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 03:33:27 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 02:19:28 pm
Anyone getting the flight back from Bergamo to Stansted on thursday at 6 ish? Will the bars be open into the early hours? Thinking of just staying in Milan well into the night and then getting a way back to Bergamo rather than booking accomodation

A couple of us are on that flight.

I've just booked a bus with terravision - Leaves Milan Central Station at 4:15am - Gets to Bergamo about 5am
