Inter Milan Round of 16 2022

Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 3, 2022, 02:03:14 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on February  3, 2022, 01:01:51 pm
I was in Italy last week
Just screenshot your most recent vaccination from the NHS app...that will work every time your checked..you don't need to keep logging into the NHS app..the barcode doesn't change so a screenshot will suffice....carry ID with you as a non Italian..any random police check will want to match your name on the Covid scan to matching ID...as I wrote on here a number of days ago police are doing random checks on trains and in cafes etc...


Very helpful, thank you.

That's me booked up so next up have to hope that the sale for those on two isn't too difficult! Very, very excited and just hope it's all simple.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 3, 2022, 04:57:19 pm
Quote from: stevienash on February  2, 2022, 09:51:40 pm
I didnt have any documents checked before going into ground in December
We had ours checked and scanned , wouldn't have let us in if it had come up red when scanned
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 3, 2022, 05:37:57 pm
In the Italian list D entry requirements, can anyone confirm that the vaccine below in bold is AstraZeneca or not ? I know AZ has been approved by the EMA but just wanted clarification -

Vaccination certificates

The certificate may be shown in paper or digital format and must be in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French or Spanish.

Certificates are valid only if they meet the following conditions:

it must be issued by the national health authority of the country the person is travelling from
the vaccine used for vaccination must be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA):

Comirnaty by Pfizer-BioNtech
Moderna
Vaxzevria
Jansen (Johnson & Johnson)
Nuvaxovid (Novavax) 
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 3, 2022, 11:03:20 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February  3, 2022, 05:37:57 pm
In the Italian list D entry requirements, can anyone confirm that the vaccine below in bold is AstraZeneca or not ? I know AZ has been approved by the EMA but just wanted clarification -

Vaccination certificates

The certificate may be shown in paper or digital format and must be in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French or Spanish.

Certificates are valid only if they meet the following conditions:

it must be issued by the national health authority of the country the person is travelling from
the vaccine used for vaccination must be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA):

Comirnaty by Pfizer-BioNtech
Moderna
Vaxzevria
Jansen (Johnson & Johnson)
Nuvaxovid (Novavax)

It is yes
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 3, 2022, 11:52:10 pm
Has anyone found reasonably priced pre-departure antigen tests that you do yourself? Feels like I've used a new one every Champions League game this season!
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 4, 2022, 09:04:20 am
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on February  3, 2022, 11:52:10 pm
Has anyone found reasonably priced pre-departure antigen tests that you do yourself? Feels like I've used a new one every Champions League game this season!

Flysurance is 16 quid, plus they have a discount code on the siite for 10-15% off i think
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 4, 2022, 11:59:05 am
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 4, 2022, 08:34:07 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on February  4, 2022, 09:04:20 am
Flysurance is 16 quid, plus they have a discount code on the siite for 10-15% off i think
Thanks
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 4, 2022, 10:36:42 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on February  3, 2022, 11:52:10 pm
Has anyone found reasonably priced pre-departure antigen tests that you do yourself? Feels like I've used a new one every Champions League game this season!

Paid £12.50 on confirm testing: https://www.confirmtesting.com/
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 6, 2022, 05:40:38 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on February  4, 2022, 10:36:42 pm
Paid £12.50 on confirm testing: https://www.confirmtesting.com/
Are the NHS LFT's not valid then ? Doesn't say either way on the gov.uk site.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 6, 2022, 05:52:57 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February  6, 2022, 05:40:38 pm
Are the NHS LFT's not valid then ? Doesn't say either way on the gov.uk site.
No they are not.

I got mine here, £11.99 :

https://www.nxhealthcare.co.uk/product/fit-to-fly-antigen-test-outbound/
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 6, 2022, 05:56:59 pm
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 01:03:13 pm
A question to those of you who were at the San Siro earlier this season. Did you get the name on your match ticket checked to your passport, or ID?

The reason I ask is that it is not inconceivable that people may end up with two tickets with their name on. Or, none at all of course.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 01:24:38 pm
Don't get it mate. You put the names of the people who will use the tickets, they just write the information you gave them.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 01:29:17 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 01:24:38 pm
Don't get it mate. You put the names of the people who will use the tickets, they just write the information you gave them.

Possibly, I have two people with two credits logging on with my details tomorrow, if the sale gets that far. Its possible I could end up with my name on two tickets.

Obviously, between our group, who will all be in Milan, and friends with credits well try and ensure that doesnt happen. But, it could.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 01:33:28 pm
It's simple, just communicate. Who gets first buy the tickets, the other stays for cover.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 04:08:36 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 01:03:13 pm
A question to those of you who were at the San Siro earlier this season. Did you get the name on your match ticket checked to your passport, or ID?

The reason I ask is that it is not inconceivable that people may end up with two tickets with their name on. Or, none at all of course.

Yep this did happen, though I understand not to everyone but we had Covid pass check and ID check against ticket.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Question, its saying that you cant complete a passenger locator form for flying back into the UK until 48 hours before you fly, is that what everyone else has found. Ive done the PLF for the way out on 16/2 and its been accepted.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 04:08:36 pm
Yep this did happen, though I understand not to everyone but we had Covid pass check and ID check against ticket.

Thanks  :)
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 06:54:33 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Question, its saying that you cant complete a passenger locator form for flying back into the UK until 48 hours before you fly, is that what everyone else has found. Ive done the PLF for the way out on 16/2 and its been accepted.
yeah the UK one is 48hrs before arrival into the UK
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 08:15:55 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm
Thanks  :)

The magic eraser people were using for Roma might work if it's an issue.......
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Question, its saying that you cant complete a passenger locator form for flying back into the UK until 48 hours before you fly, is that what everyone else has found. Ive done the PLF for the way out on 16/2 and its been accepted.

I dont think we need one to get back in to UK. We do need one to gain entry to Italy though.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 09:43:44 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
I dont think we need one to get back in to UK. We do need one to gain entry to Italy though.
Yes you do, 100%, and still will next week even though some rules are changing.

5 things required in total :

Super Green Pass (proof of being double/triple jabbed or a recovery pass...the NHS one is accepted), most recent jab most be within the last 6 months
Proof of a negative 'fit to fly' test, NOT the free NHS ones (if PCR then within 48 hours of departure, if LF then within 24 hours of departure)
Italian locator form
UK locator form
FFP2 mask/s

In case anyone wants the links...

This is the fit to fly test that I ordered :

https://www.nxhealthcare.co.uk/product/fit-to-fly-antigen-test-outbound/

Italian locator form :

https://app.euplf.eu/#/

UK locator form :

https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk

These are the FFP2 masks that I ordered :

https://www.boots.com/boots-protective-ffp2-nr-face-masks-5s-10292473

Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 08:05:30 am
Unless things have changed since December the standard blue 'surgical ' masks were fine last time and accepted everywhere.   They did check masks when getting on the plane and those with 'fabric ' masks had to get a surgical type one
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 08:19:11 am
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 04:08:36 pm
Yep this did happen, though I understand not to everyone but we had Covid pass check and ID check against ticket.

Separately or at the same time? ie covid pass and ticket checked against name at once or covid pass checked then ID checked againsnt ticket name searately?
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 08:45:28 am
Separately.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Will this go below 2 credits do ye reckon? I thought absolutely no chance but still a lot left at this stage
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 09:29:03 am
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 08:05:30 am
Unless things have changed since December the standard blue 'surgical ' masks were fine last time and accepted everywhere.   They did check masks when getting on the plane and those with 'fabric ' masks had to get a surgical type one
Yes they have changed since we were last there as I also wore a normal surgical mask everywhere without any issues. The FFP2 masks are currently compulsory on public transport as well as other venues, including sports stadiumsIve no idea if its policed though.
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 09:31:13 am
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 08:05:30 am
Unless things have changed since December the standard blue 'surgical ' masks were fine last time and accepted everywhere.   They did check masks when getting on the plane and those with 'fabric ' masks had to get a surgical type one

Depends on the airline. Ryanair and Jet2 have been fine with fabric
